ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pinky Cole Says Her ‘Today’ Show Segment Being Canceled Was ‘Bizarre … But All Good’

By Tanay Hudson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wj65B_0kCy9CRb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hsoyv_0kCy9CRb00

Pinky Cole.  Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Pinky Cole, the CEO of Slutty Vegan , was looking forward to appearing on a segment of the TODAY show. Unfortunately, her segment was abruptly canceled. In an Instagram post, Cole shared that her segment was pulled due to her being sued by a former Bar Vegan employee over alleged unpaid wages.

Cole said she wasn’t familiar with the matter or employee because she doesn’t “run day to day operations at Bar Vegan.”

“What do I gain withholding someone’s hard earned money when my blessings overflow EVERYDAY?” she captioned the post. “When I’m helping people EVERYDAY! When I’m using my resources to put people on EVERYDAY.. employees included! My life’s work is in service, and this negativity don’t match my name. The people who know me, know I ONLY operate in integrity, so this is a wicked narrative especially when this is nothing more than an allegation.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pinky Cole (@pinkycole)

Pinky Cole Expressed Disappointment Over Losing ‘An Opportunity She Worked Her Entire Life For’

The DMV native added that she was advised by her lawyers to stay quiet about the matter. She said she couldn’t be hushed because now her “reputation is being compromised and I’m being removed from an opportunity that I worked my entire life for.”

“At the end of the day, my name means more to me than any money that could EVER go in my bank account- and I will NEVER let anybody destroy that. To get a call that I was removed from tomorrow’s show because they don’t want to be involved in the storylines, is bizarre to me, but all good. That’s the price you pay when you decide to be a boss. Double edged sword.”

No one behind the TODAY show has commented on her segment being canceled.

In brighter news, Cole recently purchased a space in Washington, D.C. for another Slutty Vegan location . She recently opened a location in Brooklyn and is now gearing up to open a Harlem location .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pinky Cole (@pinkycole)

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
shefinds

Al Roker Breaks Down In Tears To 'Today' Show Co-Hosts Amid Sudden Health Battle: 'I've Missed You All So Much'

Al Roker was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears when Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and more members of his Today family joined him outside his home to serenade him with Christmas carols after he was discharged from hospital earlier this month, having spent over two weeks there due to a terrifying health scare.
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’

Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
netflixjunkie.com

Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions

Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy