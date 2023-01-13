Hope College on lockdown while police look for burglary suspect
Hope College was on lockdown Thursday afternoon while police looked for a burglary suspect in the vicinity.
Ottawa County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 that police received a call of a breaking and entering in a home in the 200 th block of 14 th at around 6:20 p.m.
The suspect took off on foot, and there was an active search and investigation.
Authorities confirmed that Hope College was cleared to leave lockdown by 7:30pm on Thursday.
No weapons were used in the incident. No one was injured.
Comments / 0