Hope College on lockdown while police look for burglary suspect

Hope College was on lockdown Thursday afternoon while police looked for a burglary suspect in the vicinity.

Ottawa County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 that police received a call of a breaking and entering in a home in the 200 th block of 14 th at around 6:20 p.m.

The suspect took off on foot, and there was an active search and investigation.

Authorities confirmed that Hope College was cleared to leave lockdown by 7:30pm on Thursday.

No weapons were used in the incident. No one was injured.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube