ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Hope College on lockdown while police look for burglary suspect

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13f3C6_0kCy94T200

Hope College was on lockdown Thursday afternoon while police looked for a burglary suspect in the vicinity.

Ottawa County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 that police received a call of a breaking and entering in a home in the 200 th block of 14 th at around 6:20 p.m.

The suspect took off on foot, and there was an active search and investigation.

Authorities confirmed that Hope College was cleared to leave lockdown by 7:30pm on Thursday.

No weapons were used in the incident. No one was injured.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
927thevan.com

Spring Lake Teen Hurt After Crash Into Building in Nunica

CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 16, 2023) – An 18-year-old Spring Lake woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash into a building in Nunica on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, the unnamed motorist was driving her sedan eastbound on Cleveland Street around 7:30 PM when she apparently suffered a medical emergency. Her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a building near the intersection with Main Street, causing “significant” damage to both the vehicle and the building.
NUNICA, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Teen avoids serious injury in rollover crash on U.S. 131

KENT COUNTY, MI – A teen avoided serious injury Thursday, Jan. 12, in a rollover crash on U.S. 131. The crash happened around noon on southbound U.S. 131 at 76th Street SE. The 16-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle before it left the road and crashed into a building, state police said.
KENT COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy