Missoula pair sentenced to prison on drug trafficking, firearms crimes after law enforcement seize more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and multiple guns

UM campus search finds nothing suspicious after bomb threat
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials from the University of Montana say a campus-wide search is complete following a bomb threat Monday morning. No suspicious devices were found on campus. Authorities say they will continue to monitor buildings and patrol the campus. They urge anyone on campus to be aware of...
Missoula residents sentenced on drug trafficking, firearms charges
Two Missoula residents have been sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm crimes after several pounds of drugs and firearms were found during an investigation.
Have You Read The Flathead Police Blotter Lately? It’s Bananas AF
Recently, I was taking a deep dive into some Montana police reports when I stumbled across the Flathead Police Blotter, and it's absolutely bananas. It's a guilty pleasure many of us have. Checking the local police roster, reading court cases, or just perusing the local police report. I'm not proud of it. It's akin to standing in line at the grocery store and flipping through the tabloids. Only when it comes to the Flathead Police Blotter, the tabloids might be more believable.
Southbound lanes now open on Reserve Street at Third Street
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: An alert from the Missoula Police Department reports all southbound lanes on Reserve Street at Third Street are now open. Officials said that travelers can expect delays if passing through the area. The Missoula Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. all southbound lanes on Reserve...
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 750 Cases, Seven New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,650,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,303 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 232,608 doses have been administered and 76,678 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Areas of black ice reported on roadways around Montana Saturday afternoon
MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions and black ice were reported on roads outside Missoula Saturday morning. As of 2:00 pm Saturday, black ice is being reported near Missoula on MT-200 from Potomac to Ovando and on MT-83 from the junction with MT-200 to Seeley Lake. As of 2:00 pm,...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
How To Tell You Are In Missoula, Without Saying Missoula
Every town is different. It doesn't matter if you live in Montana, or somewhere else, every town is different. When you live in a place long enough, you get to understand and maybe even appreciate the differences that make your town unique. Missoula is different kind of town. Some of us are very proud of the differences. Even though some of the things that make us different are not all positive, they are just different. I recently asked our listeners on Facebook to "Tell me you're in Missoula, without telling me you're in Missoula." Here are some of the things that help keep Missoula unique.
Mission woman found guilty of elder exploitation
ShayLynn Reid, a St. Ignatius woman who is already serving time for bail jumping, forgery and theft of identity, was found guilty in District Court Tuesday morning of criminal exploitation of an older or incapacitated person. The charges date back to 2020, when Reid was employed as a caregiver for Patricia Murphy, an 87-year-old woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and dementia. She was cared for at home by her son, Terrance Murphy, who had been her conservator since 2007. In an interview with Dan Yonkin, a detective with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Reid was asked about a series of unauthorized...
Reflections on the Ponderosa Pine, Montana's State Tree
My love affair with the ponderosa pine started with trips through the forest, on my way to the south rim of the Grand Canyon. It continued with hiking and biking trips through Pattee Canyon, a short way from Missoula, Montana. Their height and orange-brown bark, scaly and large-patterned, drew me to them, but I knew little else about them.
Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms
Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
Defending state wrestling champions, 4-time hopefuls shine at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic
MISSOULA — Plenty of familiar faces took center stage on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic at Missoula Sentinel High School. One of the largest state wrestling tournaments of the year, the Jug Beck offers some of the state's top wrestlers to compete against each other regardless of class, while also getting challenged by schools from outside of Montana as a preview of sorts to the all-class state wrestling tournament coming up in Billings Feb. 10-11.
Scattered showers in the forecast for the weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys from 8 PM this evening through 11 AM Saturday. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. A period of rain and freezing rain is expected late this evening in the Missoula valley and northern Bitterroot valley. Black ice formation is a concern due to cold ground temperatures.
