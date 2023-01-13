Read full article on original website
This Old Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres Interview Is Seriously Messed Up
A 10-year-old Taylor Swift interview from The Ellen DeGeneres Show has gone viral, even prompting model and actress Emily Ratajkowski to weigh in. Posted by @thatnostalgicgirl on TikTok, the viral clip begins by showing Swift speaking on a radio show in more recent years. "I was like, 23 and people...
Popculture
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Ashley Olsen’s Secret Wedding: Everything We Know About Her Marriage to Louis Eisner
According to a new report from Page Six, the television star-turned-fashion mogul wed longtime beau Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Not much is known about the wedding, which was held at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. It's believed about 50 guests were in attendance, and a source told Page Six the wedding "went late" into the night.
’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed and Liz Break Up for 11th Time, End Engagement Following Explosive Rose Revelation
Another reality TV couple bites the dust… again. Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods have broken up following an explosive 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all. Here's how it all went down... A Big Ed and Rose Reunion. During the special, an argument ensued after...
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori – Report
Kanye West has reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. Ye has been mostly out of the public eye in the past few weeks. In the past several days, he's been spotted with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. According to a TMZ report published on Friday (Jan. 13), the two are a couple and recently got hitched. The celebrity news site reports West and Censori recently tied the knot in a private ceremony, though it does not appear that they've made things legally official by getting a marriage certificate.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up Again – Report
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have broken up—again. According to an Us Weekly report, published on Saturday (Jan. 7), Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly split up after renewing their romance back in February of 2020. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays...
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Thirsting Over Jack Black?
We don't deserve Jack Black. The funnyman is known for constantly entertaining us with his "twinkle toes" dance moves and apologetically fun-filled movie characters. But now it seems the internet is finally admitting that Jack Black is the ultimate thirst trap we didn't even know we needed. When you think...
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
A Movie That WILL Make People Cringe – To Be Filmed In ND
When was the last time you watched a movie that moved you?. A film that made you think, a kind of film that isn't talked about very much at all - for one major reason, it may be so dark that most of us can't even comprehend. There is a movie director from New York that is planning on diving into the eerie, sinister world of human trafficking - his name is Ejaz Khan. You might remember that name from the last movie he made, which was filmed in Linton, North Dakota, called "Before They Vanished" - Here is the thing about creative filmmakers, they are always looking for their next project, and THIS one took place involving a young lady and her experience with being sexually assaulted - he met her while he was in Linton.
Jay-Z Helping Rihanna With 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show – Report
Rihanna is reportedly getting some assistance for her upcoming halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVII. According to a Capitalfm.com report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Jay-Z and Roc Nation are reportedly helping Rihanna organize her performance for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. As the live music entertainment strategist for the NFL, it would make sense that Hov is helping out since he also signed RiRi when he was the president/CEO at Def Jam in 2004.
ASAP Rocky Catches Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping on the Job – Watch
A$AP Rocky recently caught Rihanna's manager napping on the job. On Tuesday night (Jan. 10), A$AP Rocky and Ri Ri stopped for dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Cailf. following the Golden Globes. TMZ photogs captured footage of the couple's grand entrance. Before Rocky stepped foot in the eatery, he is notified by someone on his team that a member of their entourage, Roc Nation exec Jay Brown, is snoozing in the car.
A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Movie Premieres on Hulu This Summer
They are delicious, and spicy, and now, a major motion picture. Flamin’ Hot, which purports to tell the origin of the popular sub-variety of Cheetos and other Frito Lay snacks, is officially coming to Hulu later this year. The film will first premiere as part of the South By Southwest Film Festival later this spring.
