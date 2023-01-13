COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing the family of a man who died after he was beaten outside a bar in the Short North last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit. In an announcement Friday morning, attorney Rex Elliot said that the family of 37-year-old Gregory Coleman is suing the owners of Julep and the suspects, 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian Foster, for damages related to Coleman’s death on Sept. 5, 2022. They are seeking damages in excess of $25,000.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO