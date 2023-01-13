ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Friends remember man killed outside south Columbus McDonald’s

ABOVE: Watch a previous report on Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a south Columbus McDonald’s. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus restaurant is remembering one of its employees, a man who was shot and killed this past weekend in south Columbus. Christopher Mateen, 43, was killed outside of the McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police ID victim killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have identified the man who died after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Monday afternoon. According to the Columbus Division of Police, dispatchers received a call at 12:26 p.m. about shots fired on South Hampton Road. The caller told police someone was firing from inside of a vehicle.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead

Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3COxpH6. Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole …. Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3COxpH6. Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north …. Columbus police are...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two accused in infant’s death extradited, in court Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Franklin County court. The boy’s mother, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and her boyfriend, Kyrios Lobentit March Jr., 24, were arrested in New Straitsville, Perry County, Friday in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Southwest Columbus bank robbed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man convicted in Madison County woman's murder on Easter

A Madison County man has been sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman on Easter day 2022. Man convicted in Madison County woman’s murder on …. A Madison County man has been sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman on Easter day 2022.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3 sought in south Columbus fatal shooting at McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street at 9:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

65,000 Bissell vacuums recalled due to fire hazard

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bissell, a vacuum cleaner brand, voluntarily recalled thousands of its cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums on Thursday after learning of a fire hazard. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the hazard is caused by a circuit board inside the vacuum's battery pack that can overheat and smoke.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman rescued from Newark house fire

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a large house fire in Newark Friday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., Newark firefighters responded to a fire on the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Road. One woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a fire department Facebook post. Firefighters and mutual […]
NEWARK, OH
10TV

Family of man beaten outside Short North bar files wrongful death lawsuit against owner, suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing the family of a man who died after he was beaten outside a bar in the Short North last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit. In an announcement Friday morning, attorney Rex Elliot said that the family of 37-year-old Gregory Coleman is suing the owners of Julep and the suspects, 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian Foster, for damages related to Coleman’s death on Sept. 5, 2022. They are seeking damages in excess of $25,000.
COLUMBUS, OH

