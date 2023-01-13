Read full article on original website
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Update: The Disappearance of Akia Shawnta EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, OH
Football: Stroud declares for NFL Draft, departs as one of greatest QBs in Ohio State historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.
Friends remember man killed outside south Columbus McDonald’s
ABOVE: Watch a previous report on Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a south Columbus McDonald’s. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus restaurant is remembering one of its employees, a man who was shot and killed this past weekend in south Columbus. Christopher Mateen, 43, was killed outside of the McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South […]
'It's just not fair': Business owners mourn beloved manager killed in shooting at south Columbus McDonald's
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The community of Gahanna is mourning the loss of a beloved manager at the restaurant, Marlow’s Cheesesteaks after he was killed in a deadly shooting outside a south Columbus McDonald’s on Saturday. "It's just not fair, it's not right,” Shanika Sheppard, who owns Marlow’s...
15-year-old crashes stolen vehicle into southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It took a matter of seconds for a 15-year-old in a stolen Kia to nearly crumble a southeast Columbus home after crashing into it. “I was like, something is bad, maybe somebody is injured badly,” said homeowner Nancy Odhiambo. The Whitehall Division of Police said...
TELL ME MORE: Victim of 1991 stabbing seeks release of attacker
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was August 1991 when Eddie Bell’s body was carried out of her home, killed by her 16-year-old son Johnny Bell. Lynette Grace was staying at the Bell home that night. Eddie Bell was the mother Grace felt she never had. “I went to the basement and found my spiritual mother […]
Police ID victim killed in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have identified the man who died after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Monday afternoon. According to the Columbus Division of Police, dispatchers received a call at 12:26 p.m. about shots fired on South Hampton Road. The caller told police someone was firing from inside of a vehicle.
Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north Columbus convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day. Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole […]
Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead
Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3COxpH6. Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole …. Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3COxpH6. Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north …. Columbus police are...
Two accused in infant’s death extradited, in court Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Franklin County court. The boy’s mother, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and her boyfriend, Kyrios Lobentit March Jr., 24, were arrested in New Straitsville, Perry County, Friday in connection with […]
Police search for robbery suspects accused of beating victim with a gun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding two men accused in a November robbery at a southeast Columbus gas station. Police say on Nov. 9, 2022, the two suspects went inside a gas station store just before 11:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Kimberly Parkway. Following […]
Man, 33, dies in head-on crash with car going wrong direction on exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash overnight Sunday in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Newark resident Erickson Francois was driving his Honda just after 3:30 a.m. going south on Interstate 270. As Francois entered the exit ramp going east toward the merge with State Route 161, a BMW, […]
Southwest Columbus bank robbed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
Man convicted in Madison County woman's murder on Easter
A Madison County man has been sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman on Easter day 2022. Man convicted in Madison County woman’s murder on …. A Madison County man has been sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman on Easter day 2022.
3 sought in south Columbus fatal shooting at McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street at 9:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers […]
65,000 Bissell vacuums recalled due to fire hazard
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bissell, a vacuum cleaner brand, voluntarily recalled thousands of its cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums on Thursday after learning of a fire hazard. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the hazard is caused by a circuit board inside the vacuum's battery pack that can overheat and smoke.
Woman rescued from Newark house fire
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a large house fire in Newark Friday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., Newark firefighters responded to a fire on the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Road. One woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a fire department Facebook post. Firefighters and mutual […]
Family of man beaten outside Short North bar files wrongful death lawsuit against owner, suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing the family of a man who died after he was beaten outside a bar in the Short North last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit. In an announcement Friday morning, attorney Rex Elliot said that the family of 37-year-old Gregory Coleman is suing the owners of Julep and the suspects, 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian Foster, for damages related to Coleman’s death on Sept. 5, 2022. They are seeking damages in excess of $25,000.
Circleville Police are Searching for a Suspect that Has Stolen Thousands from a Local Storage Facility
Circleville – A thief spent hours maybe days going through locker after locker at a storage facility in the South End of Circleville. The lockers located at 150 Edison ave has hundreds of lockers and police are still discovering that some of them have been accessed by thieves. Over...
Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody for death of Columbus infant
A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in...
