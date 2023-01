COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katy the koala at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has a new baby girl and her name is Kora. In a social media post announcing the name Wednesday, the zoo said baby Kora weighs 600 grams – or about 1.3 pounds – and while she's still nursing from her mother, she has a taste for eucalyptus leaves.

