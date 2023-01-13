Read full article on original website
KTUL
'Recovery operation': Law enforcement now searching for 4-year-old's remains
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, is continuing the search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield; however, the search is now considered a "recovery operation." Special agents with OSBI and the OHP have been searching areas of Caddo County for the...
'Very dangerous': Deadly police pursuit stops suspect from reaching MLK Day parade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are responding to a fatal crash in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead. The situation could've been a lot worse than what it turned out to be. Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) officer Gary Knight tells Fox 25 it looked like the suspect was heading downtown towards the MLK Day parade.
1 killed, another injured in fatal rollover in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews responded to a fatal rollover that left one person dead in northeast Oklahoma City, Saturday morning. Witness reports say an SUV was northbound at a high rate of speed before they drove off the road. The driver was ejected and was pronounced dead at the...
Decorated Soldier: Fallen K9 honored for saving countless lives
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A fallen veteran was honored on Saturday for serving his country and saving lives. Master Sergeant Potter, a K9 hero, specialized in explosives. For his friend and owner, Ken Kelly, it was a bond that only few know. "He saved countless lives and countless injuries overseas...
'I want OU to take more accountability': Former student talks facing racism on campus
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former OU student wants to hold the University of Oklahoma accountable after she says she faced racism several times on campus. Kiley Ellis tells Fox 25 she had lots of conversations with school leaders about these incidents. But, she claims OU didn't do anything about it.
INTEGRIS eliminating 200 positions, citing financial challenges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Hospitals across the industry are projected to have their worst financial year in decades. In an official statement, INTEGRIS has made the decision to eliminate 200 positions, which includes 140 caregivers leaving the organization. The post pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven to be financially challenging.
