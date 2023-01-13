Read full article on original website
Jeremy Crosswhite
3d ago
well obviously the environments have gone way way overreach in this situation I think we need to lobby and change the laws to make all fire Roads Legal again to ride with all green sticker vehicles at any speed like they used to be there is no Devastation by any off Highway vehicles and there is no reason someone should complain about and off Highway used area in the state bought a new house in the area bottom line it's like buying a half in California and then complaining about the sun being too hot
Reply
2
Related
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests
January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
vvng.com
Woman living in flooded Mojave Riverbed rescued by Victorville Fire Department
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Fire Department successfully rescued a woman living in the Mojave Riverbed after she became entrapped on an island caused by rising waters. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Stoddard Wells Road along the Mojave River after heavy rains caused the river...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities arrest 17 suspects during crime suppression operation Jan. 7-13 in San Bernardino County
Authorities arrested 17 people on felony charges during a targeted crime suppression operation during the week of Jan. 7-13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Over the seven-day period, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants...
parkerliveonline.com
Canoe capsizes on Lake Havasu, man drowns
A man drowned on Lake Havasu on Saturday morning after his canoe capsized. His body was recovered by a dive team on Monday morning. On Saturday at around 10:13 am, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department boating deputies responded to a report of a boat accident with one missing person near Cove 1, south of Havasu Landing Marina on Lake Havasu. The vessel, an aluminum canoe, was determined to have capsized approximately 100 feet from shore. The victim, a 52 year-old male from West Covina, California, attempted to swim to shore but struggled, went underwater, and did not resurface.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning.
vvng.com
Police actively investigating 2 shootings, 1 in Hesperia and the other in Victorville
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, which left three people injured. The first shooting was reported on the 13300 of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, and a second shooting was reported at 9:02 p.m. on the 11500 block of Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia.
vvng.com
One injured in Sunday morning crash on NB I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was injured after a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday morning on the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass. It happened at 6:12 am, on January 15, 2023, on the northbound I-15, approximately three miles south of Oak Hill Road. San Bernardino County Fire...
vvng.com
Adelanto and Victor Valley Animal Protective League end contract; lost pets now taken to Barstow
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Adelanto and the Victor Valley Animal Protective League ended their long-standing partnership that spanned over 4 decades long. As of January 6th, 2023, the contract ended, therefore, any stray animals impounded by the City of Adelanto’s Animal Control, and or any animals being turned in by Adelanto residents, will be taken to the Barstow Humane Society located at 2480 E. Main Street in Barstow.
z1077fm.com
Wanted Felon Located After Domestic Violence Incident
After allegedly pushing his wife into a traffic, a felon with an active warrant was a located and arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm. At around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday (January 12), a witness reported to Sheriff’s Deputies that a man pushed his wife into the road near Park Blvd and Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree. The woman was not injured. The suspect, identified as Jesse Palacios, a 27 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was located by Deputies a short time later near Neptune Drive and Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies say that Palacios was on probation, and search of his vehicle revealed a loaded firearm. Palacios also had an active no-bail warrant for his arrest. Jesse Palacios was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic Violence, and a felony probation violation and booked at the West Valley Detention Center with no bail.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rialto, CA
Rialto is a California city belonging to San Bernardino County, 56 miles east of Los Angeles. The city lies in South California, where civilization began as early as the 1500s when the Serrano Indians lived there. Today, the city is a bustling economic hub in California. It’s not particularly known...
vvng.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located
UPDATE 1/14 — : 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. On January 14, 2023, deputies...
Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree
A man was killed following a deputy-involved shooting at a home in Joshua Tree Wednesday night. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed the shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened after around 8:30 p.m. on the 61700 block of Oleander Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said deputies responded to the area for reports of The post Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
Recent deaths on Mount Baldy spur warnings to hikers
Hikers are being urged to use extreme caution when visiting Mount Baldy after two hikers have fallen to their deaths in the past month.
z1077fm.com
Six smash-and-grab burglaries hit Hi- Desert businesses from Morongo to 29 Palms on Jan. 11
A string of smash-and-grab burglaries has rocked the hi-desert, as six businesses on Highway 62 – from Morongo Valley to Twentynine Palms – had glass doors smashed and money taken by the same two suspects. Sometime late Wednesday night (January 11) or early Thursday morning (January 12), 6...
goldrushcam.com
In San Bernardino County, Former Adelanto Mayor Agrees to Plead Guilty to Wire Fraud Charge for Accepting Bribes in Support of Commercial Marijuana Activity
January 15, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – The former mayor of Adelanto has agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge for accepting more than. $57,000 in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for approving ordinances authorizing commercial marijuana activity within the city, and ensuring his co-schemers obtained city licenses or permits for their commercial marijuana activities, the Justice Department announced on Friday.
vvng.com
Sprouts grocery store to open in Victorville in Former Toy “R” Us Building
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Sprouts Farmers Market is preparing to open its first location in Victorville. The store posted the notification of its type 20 Off-Sale Beer & Wine Liquor license filing last month, which will authorize the sale of beer and wine for consumption off the premises. The...
Fontana Herald News
Man on probation is arrested after he is allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs
A man who was on probation was arrested after he was allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs, according to the Rialto Police Department. In a Facebook post on Jan. 10, the Rialto P.D. said it works closely with San Bernardino County Probation Department to ensure subjects on active probation remain within the terms set forth for them by the courts.
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland Empire manufacturing is on probation
The region’s purchasing managing index dipped below 50 for the third consecutive month in December, which means that the sector is contracting, not expanding. One person who helps compile that monthly data says she expects a quick recovery, but some obstacles must be overcome to make that happen. Barbara...
Comments / 7