1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
Longview man dies in crash near Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Longview man died Saturday after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-20. Officials say Stephen C. Stec drove west in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he left the lane around 10:30 a.m. They say he entered the median before sliding sideways and crashing into a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
Nearly 700 without power in southwest Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Almost 700 people are without power on the southwest side of Tyler on Loop 323 near Spur 364 Monday afternoon. According to the ONCOR outage map, 691 people don't have power in that area but it's expected to restored around 8 p.m. Monday. This story will...
$1.5 Million For This Luxurious Home in Longview, Texas
When I look at a home like this one that is currently for sale in Longview, Texas I can’t help but admire all of the little details that go into making a home this gorgeous. While this home is not the most expensive home in Longview, I believe it’s one of the nicest homes on the market right now in the Longview area. The home is listed just under $1.5 million dollars, but as you look at the photos below you will see why.
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter of Quilts of Valor presented handmade quilts to four veterans in Kilgore today. It’s their way of supplying a hug to a veteran whenever they need one. Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway...
WebXtra: Longview Broughton Recreation Center holds ribbon cutting for new facility
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum and Longview Spokesman Richard Yeakley give us a look at the 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade. Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans. Updated: 20 hours ago. They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter...
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
The Best Burger You’ve Never Tried in Mineola, Texas
There is nothing better than sitting down to a big ol’ juicy burger with some french fries. There is something so comforting about wrapping your hands around a burger and taking that first bite. But recently there was quite the debate going on regarding where to find the best burger around Mineola, Texas.
Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Tyler State Park that affects all camping and day-use areas, except Blackjack Camping Loop and bathroom (Area #4). The notice is due to a drop in water pressure. TCEQ has required Tyler State Park to notify all customers...
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities returned to a rural part of northwest Panola County on Thursday to search the area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found last year. “Additional items have been located today and collected as evidence and will be submitted to the crime lab for further...
Traffic lanes on South Broadway near Rieck Road in Tyler closed following multi-vehicle crash
TYLER, Texas — Southbound lanes on South Broadway Ave. near Rieck Road in Tyler is closed following a multi-vehicle wreck Monday evening. Police officers and other first responders are on the scene and helping direct traffic, which is getting diverted to Rieck Road. There's currently no information regarding injuries...
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Funeral held for Longview officer who died after cancer battle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement from across East Texas honored a Longview police officer who died after a battle with angiosarcoma cancer Friday. The funeral for Larry Solomon Junior was held at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. Solomon served almost 8 years as a police officer in Longview and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He died at his home last Saturday. Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone said he was happy to see such a large turnout and spoke to the character of Solomon.
Funeral services held for beloved Longview police officer
LONGVIEW, Texas — It’s been a tough week for the Longview Police Department who lost a beloved officer to cancer. Officer Larry Solomon passed away last weekend after a courageous battle with the disease. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. Many gathered Friday morning to celebrate...
Firefighters respond to possible bus explosion in Smith County; neighbor says woman lived inside, was injured
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters responded to a suspected bus explosion Saturday night north of Tyler. According to a neighbor, a woman lived inside the bus and she was injured. The possible explosion happened in the 4220 block of Canyon Circle in Smith County. A person who lives near the...
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
Mugshot Monday: 25 People Jailed On Felonies In Gregg County
Law enforcement in Gregg County had a pretty busy week with a little more than one hundred arrests. Officers from the Gregg County Sheriff's office, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak police departments and Texas DPS made arrests for burglaries, theft, domestic situations, indecent exposure, drugs, and driving under the influence along with other offenses.
WebXtra: Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with U.S. Army Veteran Seth Simmons, Quiltmaker Sharon Jennings and Eagle Eye Firearms Owner Brad Clark about the Quilts of Valor organization. They presented quilts to four veterans at the Kilgore gun shop. Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023...
