Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Don Harrington Discovery Center hosts MLK Day Camp
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center observed a federal holiday on Monday, Jan 16, by offering something new for the community. The non-profit taught the meaning of the third Monday in January to the next generation. “I want the kids who come out of the Discovery...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo comes together for MLK Day events
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A day to remember the legacy and dream of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Amarillo started with a parade that included students from across Amarillo Independent School District and ended with a celebration at Bones Hooks Park. “This is just a show that includes...
abc7amarillo.com
MLK Day: Amarillo honors Dr. King with parade, celebration
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo will honor Dr. Martin Luther King on Monday with a parade and celebration. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the corner of NW 9th and N. Hughes. It ends at Bones Hook Park. At Noon, a celebration -- which includes the traditional wreath...
abc7amarillo.com
'Series of thefts' in Castro County, reward offered
DIMMMITT, Texas (KVII) — The Castro County Crime Line is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a "series of thefts." The thefts began in November and have happened in the south and southeastern areas of Castro County. The latest occurred just...
abc7amarillo.com
Red Flag Warning for Texas & Oklahoma panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The National Weather Service in Amarillo issued a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. for the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. This means the humidity is low, winds are going to be high, and the dry vegetation due to lack of rain pose a heightened risk of wildfires.
abc7amarillo.com
Splash N Dash showers today for the south Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Some splash N dash showers will move over the south Plains this afternoon and evening which will end the dry spell for some which is has grown to 30 days for Amarillo and a few other locations. Rain showers will track across the panhandles this afternoon...
Comments / 0