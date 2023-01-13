SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was another rainy, cloudy and cold day across Michiana to start the week. High temperatures were still able to top out above average and register into the 40s. The rain will come to an end Tuesday morning but more is on the way. Another low pressure system will come through Wednesday night and into Thursday. While rain is in the forecast for a majority of this event, as the system pulls out of the area a switch to light snow or freezing rain will be possible. Like the system last week, impacts will remain low as temperatures will be “warm” going into the event. A reinforcing shot of cold air comes in on Friday and will leave temperatures in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO