South Bend, IN

WNDU

Traditional march held in South Bend for MLK Day

Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition in South Bend kicked off on Monday morning with the Community Service Breakfast at the Century Center. South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Lana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lana!. Lana is about 1-and-a-half-years old....
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Peabody

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For our 2nd Chance Pet segment on 16 News Now Saturday Morning, we were joined by Roberto from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, who introduced us to a furry friend who is looking for a new home!. Meet Peabody! He’s a 5-to-6-month old Terrier mix. For...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition in South Bend kicked off on Monday morning with the Community Service Breakfast at the Century Center. Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance. The program also featured musical performances and award presentations. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Farmers Market seeking vendors

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Farmers Market is looking for vendors for the upcoming summer season. The market is looking for local farmers, growers and more to apply. Vendor applications can be found here. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday from May 21...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Chicago man arrested after driving 125 mph on Indiana Toll Road while intoxicated

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 25-year-old Chicago man was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he drove 125 mph on the Indiana Toll Road while he was drunk. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, one of its deputies was parked in a median near the 48-mile marker of the toll road around midnight when a passenger vehicle that was heading west passed by him at an incredibly high rate of speed.
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Yahoo Sports

Brothers bring Buxter Hoot’n back home to their native Mishawaka

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in print June 14, 2009. The Tribune is republishing it, with additional photos, as background to the DeWald brothers' return to the Midway Tavern in Mishawaka. Type “Buxter Hoot’n” into Google Maps, and you’ll get about 30 hits, although you can’t get there from...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Trailblazing to groundbreaking; South Bend unveils plan for new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On what would have been Dr. King’s 94 birthday, the City of South Bend unveiled its plan for the new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center. “As Nehemiah did a millennia ago and Dr. King did just over 50 years ago, our minds must be ready to be able to see the beauty that lies within the rubble,” Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Barry C. Spencer said.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame shut out by Minnesota 3-0 in series finale

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After picking up an extra conference point in a shootout over Minnesota on Friday night, momentum was not on the side of the Notre Dame hockey team on Saturday night. The Golden Gophers grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the first period and never looked...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Very warm start to Tuesday; Mostly cloudy overall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was another rainy, cloudy and cold day across Michiana to start the week. High temperatures were still able to top out above average and register into the 40s. The rain will come to an end Tuesday morning but more is on the way. Another low pressure system will come through Wednesday night and into Thursday. While rain is in the forecast for a majority of this event, as the system pulls out of the area a switch to light snow or freezing rain will be possible. Like the system last week, impacts will remain low as temperatures will be “warm” going into the event. A reinforcing shot of cold air comes in on Friday and will leave temperatures in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Events across Michiana on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(WNDU) - Communities across Michiana are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at several events on Monday, Jan. 16. Here’s a list of some that are open to the public:. BENTON HARBOR. Lake Michigan College “MLK Celebration Week”. Events are part of Lake...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

University Park Mall assault victim speaks out

Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
MISHAWAKA, IN

