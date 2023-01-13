Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
Related
WNDU
First responders job fair headed to Holiday Inn Conference Center on Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to change things up this year?. A first responders job fair will take place at the Holiday Inn Conference Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Over 35 healthcare and first responder agencies from around Michiana will be looking to fill open positions.
Well-known retail chain closing another store in Indiana
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Indiana. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the JCPenney store located at the Concord Mall in Elkhart recently announced that they plan to close the retail location later this year.
WNDU
Traditional march held in South Bend for MLK Day
Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition in South Bend kicked off on Monday morning with the Community Service Breakfast at the Century Center. South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases,...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Lana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lana!. Lana is about 1-and-a-half-years old....
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Peabody
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For our 2nd Chance Pet segment on 16 News Now Saturday Morning, we were joined by Roberto from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, who introduced us to a furry friend who is looking for a new home!. Meet Peabody! He’s a 5-to-6-month old Terrier mix. For...
WNDU
Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition in South Bend kicked off on Monday morning with the Community Service Breakfast at the Century Center. Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance. The program also featured musical performances and award presentations. The...
abc57.com
Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
Careful: Snowmelt Leads to ‘Quicksand Like’ Conditions on Lake Michigan Beach
With a mild winter to start January 2023, if you live in the Great Lakes region, you may be tempted to take a walk along the beach. You may need to be careful you don't come upon a section of beach that is essentially quicksand. Check out the conditions at...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Farmers Market seeking vendors
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Farmers Market is looking for vendors for the upcoming summer season. The market is looking for local farmers, growers and more to apply. Vendor applications can be found here. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday from May 21...
WANE-TV
Kendallville PD: Suspects posed as delivery drivers ‘for YouTube videos’
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Police investigated a string of reports over the weekend of people posing as delivery drivers and allegedly asking homeowners for personal information, including one incident in Fort Wayne that led to a fight. A Facebook post Saturday said Kendallville Police were receiving calls about people...
WNDU
Chicago man arrested after driving 125 mph on Indiana Toll Road while intoxicated
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 25-year-old Chicago man was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he drove 125 mph on the Indiana Toll Road while he was drunk. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, one of its deputies was parked in a median near the 48-mile marker of the toll road around midnight when a passenger vehicle that was heading west passed by him at an incredibly high rate of speed.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
wfft.com
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
Yahoo Sports
Brothers bring Buxter Hoot’n back home to their native Mishawaka
Editor's note: This story originally appeared in print June 14, 2009. The Tribune is republishing it, with additional photos, as background to the DeWald brothers' return to the Midway Tavern in Mishawaka. Type “Buxter Hoot’n” into Google Maps, and you’ll get about 30 hits, although you can’t get there from...
WNDU
Trailblazing to groundbreaking; South Bend unveils plan for new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On what would have been Dr. King’s 94 birthday, the City of South Bend unveiled its plan for the new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center. “As Nehemiah did a millennia ago and Dr. King did just over 50 years ago, our minds must be ready to be able to see the beauty that lies within the rubble,” Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Barry C. Spencer said.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
WNDU
Notre Dame shut out by Minnesota 3-0 in series finale
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After picking up an extra conference point in a shootout over Minnesota on Friday night, momentum was not on the side of the Notre Dame hockey team on Saturday night. The Golden Gophers grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the first period and never looked...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Very warm start to Tuesday; Mostly cloudy overall
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was another rainy, cloudy and cold day across Michiana to start the week. High temperatures were still able to top out above average and register into the 40s. The rain will come to an end Tuesday morning but more is on the way. Another low pressure system will come through Wednesday night and into Thursday. While rain is in the forecast for a majority of this event, as the system pulls out of the area a switch to light snow or freezing rain will be possible. Like the system last week, impacts will remain low as temperatures will be “warm” going into the event. A reinforcing shot of cold air comes in on Friday and will leave temperatures in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday.
WNDU
Events across Michiana on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
(WNDU) - Communities across Michiana are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at several events on Monday, Jan. 16. Here’s a list of some that are open to the public:. BENTON HARBOR. Lake Michigan College “MLK Celebration Week”. Events are part of Lake...
22 WSBT
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
Comments / 2