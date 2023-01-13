ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

news9.com

Oklahoma Student Selected To Make OKC MLK Parade Documentary

When President Ronald Reagan signed into law the King holiday in 1986, community leaders were already at work here in Oklahoma City. “We just started a small group of us planted a tree at the state capital,” said former state senator Angela Monson. Monson was a member of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Decorated Soldier: Fallen K9 honored for saving countless lives

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A fallen veteran was honored on Saturday for serving his country and saving lives. Master Sergeant Potter, a K9 hero, specialized in explosives. For his friend and owner, Ken Kelly, it was a bond that only few know. "He saved countless lives and countless injuries overseas...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Police respond to scene of possible shots fired in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Police responded to a scene of possible shots fired Sunday in Norman. Officers responded to a scene near 12th Avenue Northeast and East Rock Creek Road where possible shots were fired. Police on the scene told KOCO 5 no one was injured. KOCO 5 expects an...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

