Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
news9.com
Oklahoma Student Selected To Make OKC MLK Parade Documentary
When President Ronald Reagan signed into law the King holiday in 1986, community leaders were already at work here in Oklahoma City. “We just started a small group of us planted a tree at the state capital,” said former state senator Angela Monson. Monson was a member of the...
Search moves towards bodies of water for missing Cyril girl
The search for Athena, a missing Cyril girl continues as police officials confirm they are now moving towards bodies of water.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be...
Several windows broken at senior apartment complex
Cleanup is underway at the Cottage Park Senior Living Apartments in Midwest City after several windows were broken.
DOC: Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City correctional center
Officials are searching for an inmate who has walked away from a local correctional center.
okcfox.com
Decorated Soldier: Fallen K9 honored for saving countless lives
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A fallen veteran was honored on Saturday for serving his country and saving lives. Master Sergeant Potter, a K9 hero, specialized in explosives. For his friend and owner, Ken Kelly, it was a bond that only few know. "He saved countless lives and countless injuries overseas...
Oklahoma City police searching for suspects in crime spree targeting marijuana grow facilities
Oklahoma City police believe six burglaries were committed by two people in just a few days.
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
K9 war hero receives final motorcycle escort
It was a fitting tribute to a canine war hero who saved lives while overseas.
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
Police asking for help stopping burglars’ crime spree
Burglary investigators are asking for the public's help to put an end to a crime spree in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
'I want OU to take more accountability': Former student talks facing racism on campus
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former OU student wants to hold the University of Oklahoma accountable after she says she faced racism several times on campus. Kiley Ellis tells Fox 25 she had lots of conversations with school leaders about these incidents. But, she claims OU didn't do anything about it.
KOCO
Police respond to scene of possible shots fired in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Police responded to a scene of possible shots fired Sunday in Norman. Officers responded to a scene near 12th Avenue Northeast and East Rock Creek Road where possible shots were fired. Police on the scene told KOCO 5 no one was injured. KOCO 5 expects an...
Donation bucket for beloved Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee stolen
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.
okcfox.com
'Very dangerous': Deadly police pursuit stops suspect from reaching MLK Day parade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are responding to a fatal crash in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead. The situation could've been a lot worse than what it turned out to be. Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) officer Gary Knight tells Fox 25 it looked like the suspect was heading downtown towards the MLK Day parade.
KOCO
Funeral procession held, K9 laid to rest in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A funeral procession was held and a K9 was laid to rest in Oklahoma City. K9 Potter was laid to rest at Rock Knoll Animal Hospital. He served as a military K9 in Afghanistan and in the United States. A memorial will be set up at...
Second caregiver of missing Oklahoma child arrested in Arizona
A second caregiver of a missing Oklahoma child has been taken into custody.
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
