Speed limit reduced on New Bern’s Glenburnie Street for safety, officials say

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a move that officials hope will keep drivers safe in New Bern.

On Glenburnie Road, from the Hwy. 70 bypass to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the speed limit has been dropped from 45 mph to 35 mph. Once folks hit the road, they’ll need to hit the brakes as they travel down this road.

New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said Glenburnie Road and its speed has been a concern for years with area residents.

“It’s extremely dangerous. Many of them had been involved in accidents, and felt like it was just a matter of time before there wouldn’t have been a fatality there with the amount of speed and traffic on the road,” said Odham.

With the concerns, a speed change was presented to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which reviewed the crash patterns along the road.

“The five-lane section is notorious for having crashes along it,” said NCDOT Division Traffic Engineer Steve Hamilton. “The majority of the wrecks that we looked at along there were at the signalized intersections. Either they pulled out in front of somebody or they ran … somebody ran a red light.”

New 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs were installed on Tuesday.

“I go to class at Craven (Community College) and I’m just all the time going back and forth through here,” said Blake Jones, a New Bern resident. “I like it. I think it needed to be slowed down.

“I think it’s a very compact area, a lot of businesses and everybody going in and out in a hurry, like everybody needed to slow down through here.”

Others have said it’s not just the speed.

“I’ve seen some comments on social media, of course, people say it’s just a speed trap for the police to make more revenue and that’s farther from the truth,” said Odham.

Officials also tell drivers to pay attention to the changing traffic patterns.

“Obey the speed limit, and then you got to ride with traffic,” said Hamilton. “Don’t try to speed through it. If they’re running slower, there’s probably a reason why.”

Odham did add that when the Highway 43 connector opens up, it could alleviate some traffic on Glenburnie and the speed limit could be changed back. That project could take a few years to complete.

