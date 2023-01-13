ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Speed limit reduced on New Bern’s Glenburnie Street for safety, officials say

By Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NunnE_0kCy7g5N00

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a move that officials hope will keep drivers safe in New Bern.

On Glenburnie Road, from the Hwy. 70 bypass to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the speed limit has been dropped from 45 mph to 35 mph. Once folks hit the road, they’ll need to hit the brakes as they travel down this road.

New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said Glenburnie Road and its speed has been a concern for years with area residents.

“It’s extremely dangerous. Many of them had been involved in accidents, and felt like it was just a matter of time before there wouldn’t have been a fatality there with the amount of speed and traffic on the road,” said Odham.

With the concerns, a speed change was presented to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which reviewed the crash patterns along the road.

“The five-lane section is notorious for having crashes along it,” said NCDOT Division Traffic Engineer Steve Hamilton. “The majority of the wrecks that we looked at along there were at the signalized intersections. Either they pulled out in front of somebody or they ran … somebody ran a red light.”

New 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs were installed on Tuesday.

“I go to class at Craven (Community College) and I’m just all the time going back and forth through here,” said Blake Jones, a New Bern resident. “I like it. I think it needed to be slowed down.

“I think it’s a very compact area, a lot of businesses and everybody going in and out in a hurry, like everybody needed to slow down through here.”

Others have said it’s not just the speed.

“I’ve seen some comments on social media, of course, people say it’s just a speed trap for the police to make more revenue and that’s farther from the truth,” said Odham.

Officials also tell drivers to pay attention to the changing traffic patterns.

“Obey the speed limit, and then you got to ride with traffic,” said Hamilton. “Don’t try to speed through it. If they’re running slower, there’s probably a reason why.”

Odham did add that when the Highway 43 connector opens up, it could alleviate some traffic on Glenburnie and the speed limit could be changed back. That project could take a few years to complete.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalized

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after vandals damaged the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial sometime over the weekend. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery along with at least one curse word. A media release from Onslow County Government stated that churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

City of Havelock reports wastewater spill

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock announced the discharge of 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater. Officials said the discharge happened Sunday behind 603 Salem Ct., at manhole SB14. The untreated wastewater was discharged into the southwest part of Slocum Creek. The NC Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified and […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway

GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east saw thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing on neighborhood roadways. Officials say about 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was traveling behind 603 Salem Court towards Slocum Creek. According to usgs.gov, wastewater is used water from homes and/or businesses. It...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern man arrested on drug trafficking charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Vanceboro led to a vehicle search on Jan. 13, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Robert Steven Durocher Jr, of Carolina Pines Boulevard, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
GOLDSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13

Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Marches, gatherings and good deeds highlight MLK Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Around Eastern North Carolina, the state and the country, people came together to march, gather and take part in other community events to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It was an opportunity to highlight all the work he did for civil rights and advocation for peace and justice in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville murder suspect arrested in Kinston, jailed without bond

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Thanks to tips given to the Kinston Police Department, George Tyson was arrested after midnight in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Tyson was wanted for the murder of Broderick Harris on Jan. 6. Tyson is jailed in the Pitt County Detention...
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS 17

Suspect arrested in deadly eastern NC stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police announced early Saturday morning that the suspect in a deadly stabbing from earlier this month has been arrested. In a news release, investigators said George Wesley Tyson III was arrested by Kinston police shortly after midnight. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Tyson, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK march

Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants, songs and prayer, people were doing their part to keep King's dream alive. Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK …. Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants,...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington County Schools preparing for new facility

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
29K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy