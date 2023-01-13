ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

DA: Officer who shot patrol car thief not charged

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjj6h_0kCy7YyR00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has deemed a Colorado Springs Police officer’s use of force during a May 2022 incident unnecessary based on the facts of the case and said it also does not qualify as self-defense. However, the DA will not press charges because a conviction would be difficult to achieve based on protections afforded to law enforcement under Colorado statutes.

The case involves Officer Brandon Lowe with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), who was the first to respond after a series of 911 calls on May 13, 2022, that began with a man, later identified as Osemeke Uwadibie, threatening someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex south of Motor City with a knife.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed, patrol car stolen in dramatic Friday crime spree

Officer Lowe did not know at the time of his response to the scene on East Arvada Street that Uwadibie had just committed a murder at the apartment complex, the 4th Judicial DA’s Office said. The officer responded to the display of a knife call, and while he was on his way to the scene, additional 911 calls were received stating that a man was breaking windows into an apartment.

According to the DA’s Office, when Officer Lowe arrived at the scene, he saw Uwadibie actively chasing another person through the parking lot. When the officer opened his patrol car door, he called to Uwadibie, who approached with what appeared to be a metal walking cane. Uwadibie then hit Officer Lowe in the face with the cane and pushed the officer to the ground.

Lowe’s body-worn camera began recording at this point, and the DA’s Office said it shows Officer Lowe pointing his gun at Uwadibie and ordering him to stop, as Uwadibie walked toward Officer Lowe’s patrol car. Uwadibie ignored multiple commands from the officer to stop, got into the patrol car, and put it in gear.

As Uwadibie was driving away in the patrol car, Officer Lowe fired three rounds, hitting Uwadibie in the hand and shoulder. Uwadibie continued driving away, eventually getting onto I-25 southbound, causing several crashes with other cars, before disabling the patrol car in the median. He was taken into custody by additional responding officers.

Other officers who responded to the apartment complex on East Arvada Street discovered the body of a man in an apartment, identified as Charles Slabaugh by the El Paso County Coroner.

Uwadibie was charged with First Degree Murder in Slabaugh’s death, with 13 additional charges including Assault on a Peace Officer, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Motor Vehicle Theft, among others.

The DA’s Office found that Officer Lowe’s actions in firing at Uwadibie as he was driving away did not meet the requirements that law enforcement officers must meet before their use of deadly force:

“Officer Lowe’s actions would not satisfy the requirements of a self-defense claim… nor the requirements for use of force by law enforcement… however, this office does not believe that our office would be able to successfully charge and prosecute Officer Lowe based on the current legal standards and protections afforded to law enforcement officers within C.R.S. 18-1-707.”

The DA’s Office said Uwadibie was injured by the shots fired by Officer Lowe, but survived. Based on the fact that Officer Lowe’s use of force did not result in death and the conflict that causes in the law concerning the appropriate standard to employ when an officer fires their weapon, the DA said as the law is currently written, “the statutory language provides officers who utilize force that does not result in death an extremely wide latitude.”

“While the facts present in this case are troubling, there is insufficient evidence to establish probable cause that a crime was committed,” said the DA’s Office. “The lack of probable cause to support criminal charges and coupled with the conflict in the statutory provisions… create a reality that even if charges were filed there would be no reasonable likelihood of success at a subsequent trial on these facts.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators. According to CSPD, officers arrived in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 16 in connection to the theft of catalytic converters and other felony warrants after one of the suspects barricaded himself inside an RV just west of I-25 near Uintah Street. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call was received before noon on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a "physical altercation" had taken place. That resulted in a woman reportedly getting cut across the face. The woman was taken to a The post Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman cut across the face after physical altercation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face. On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 1 injured, another arrested near Springs King Soopers

Around $50,000 of stolen property found sitting outside Colorado Springs home, police say. Authorities say they found two excavators, one truck and trailers. Blue Monday is considered one of the most depressing days of the year. The evacuation followed a phoned-in bomb threat. Attendees helped raise more than $55,000 in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring

Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Club Q shooting: Entirety of deadly attack captured on surveillance video, prosecutor says

COLORADO SPRINGS — Surveillance cameras inside and outside of Club Q captured the entirety of the mass shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub, prosecutors said in court Friday. Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said prosecutors plan to play the video during the suspect’s next court hearing, scheduled for Feb. 22. The video shows the suspect, Anderson Aldrich, park their car outside the Colorado Springs club, walk inside and fire the weapon, Allen said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man runs from officers, arrested with guns and drugs

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) has arrested a convicted felon who ran from officers on Thursday, Jan. 12, following a traffic stop in Fountain. FPD said around 1 p.m. on Jan. 12, members of the FPD D.I.C.E. Team pulled over a car at the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Alabama Avenue, […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Help identify two suspects who ran from deputies

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who ran from deputies early Tuesday morning on Jan. 10. Shortly before 1 a.m., EPSO deputies saw a grey BMW SUV parked in an industrial area of unincorporated El Paso County in Cimarron Hills near […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed McKinley Collins?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed 50 years ago in 1973. On Jan. 12, 1973, officers responded to reports of a body found in the 200 block of Fountain Boulevard. Arriving officers found 47-year-old McKinley Collins dead in his […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two wanted felons arrested after hours-long barricade

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) arrested two wanted felons following an hours-long barricade on Wednesday, Jan. 11. 35-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez was arrested for several felony and misdemeanor charges including Assault on a Peace Officer and Felony Eluding. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on numerous felony and […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for Parole Violation found with Ghost Gun

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) have arrested a suspect who was looking into vehicles and walking onto private property on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to FPD, on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. officers got information about a suspicious man looking into vehicles and walking onto private property in […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Jan. 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Mark Villalobos, 54, is a Hispanic man, 5’08” tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Villalobos has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Traffic Offenses – Driving […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Preliminary hearing set for alleged Club Q shooter

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — El Paso County Judge Michael McHenry ordered a preliminary hearing for the alleged Club Q shooter to be set for Wednesday, Feb. 22. In a motions hearing on Friday, Jan. 13, Judge McHenry denied a request for continuance from the defense counsel of the suspected Club Q shooter. The request came out […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is accused of attempted murder and a woman remains in critical condition after a reported attack Tuesday. On Jan. 10, a 911 caller reported someone was assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding at a home in the 600 block of Bickley St. in Security-Widefield just after 10:30 a.m. The post Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
KRDO

Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy