OSBI: Search for Athena Brownfield is now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — The search for a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl is now considered a "recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday. It was discovered that Athena Brownfield was missing when a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister outside the home of Alysia and...
1 killed, another injured in fatal rollover in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews responded to a fatal rollover that left one person dead in northeast Oklahoma City, Saturday morning. Witness reports say an SUV was northbound at a high rate of speed before they drove off the road. The driver was ejected and was pronounced dead at the...
Christian community in Oklahoma City comes together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Christian Community on the northeast side came together Sunday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The MLK program at St. John’s Baptist Church started a year after his assassination. Organizers said they do it to honor his legacy and others making history...
Thousands across the metro honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Thousands across the metro are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. FOX 25's Victor Park shows us how some are carrying on the civil rights leader's legacy. Watch his report at the top of the page.
