Cyril, OK

OSBI: Search for Athena Brownfield is now a 'recovery operation'

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — The search for a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl is now considered a "recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday. It was discovered that Athena Brownfield was missing when a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister outside the home of Alysia and...
CYRIL, OK
1 killed, another injured in fatal rollover in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews responded to a fatal rollover that left one person dead in northeast Oklahoma City, Saturday morning. Witness reports say an SUV was northbound at a high rate of speed before they drove off the road. The driver was ejected and was pronounced dead at the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

