Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
Woman hit and killed by HPD unit heading to shooting scene
According to police, the officer was on the way to a call when a woman in her 40s stepped off the curb and was hit. She died at the scene.
Only on 13: 18-year-old unharmed after seeing suspects' shadows during home invasion in west Houston
Two masked suspects didn't spot the girl hiding in the bedroom when they broke into her family home. The victims share their story in an interview you'll only find on ABC13.
Investigation underway after shooting leaves man dead near Houston's Museum District
A detective at the scene told ABC13 that someone saw a body on the ground and called the police. Investigators haven't released a possible motive or suspect description.
HPD seeks silver sedan tied to Washington Corridor shooting that left 1 man dead in December
Houston police said one suspect was seen exiting the Hyundai sedan before shooting at the victim, striking him multiple times. The sedan then fled in an unknown direction.
Man hired under fake identity who robbed Cle Nightclub sentenced to 40 years, US Attorney announces
Hakeem Alexander Coles used a fake identity to be hired as a security guard at Cle Nightclub before robbing employees at gunpoint after closing.
From a billboard to a Narcan vending machine, a Galveston Co. man is attacking the fentanyl crisis
He's overdosed three times himself from fentanyl and is trying to combat the drug crisis by making a life-saving spray as accessible as snacks in a vending machine.
'It's overkill': Activists believe taqueria customer who shot, killed robber should be charged
Police have decided not to charge the customer involved. Instead, it has been referred to a grand jury to decide if the shooting was justified.
Family Dollar store clerk shot by 1 of 3 robbery suspects in N. Houston, police said
According to HPD, the store clerk was inside when three suspects held up the store before shooting her in the lower leg.
Houston native R'Bonney Gabriel wins 71st Miss Universe after making history twice in 2022
Houston's very own R'Bonney Gabriel made history twice last year! And she just made it again as she won Miss Universe 2023 Saturday evening.
Man in stable condition after being shot in southeast Houston, police say
Houston Police Department officers say they're investigating a shooting on Phlox Street that sent one man to the hospital after reports of "people with guns."
1 killed, several injured after mass shooting at club parking lot in NW Harris County, deputies say
More than 50 shots were fired and at least one AK-47 was used during the deadly shooting that investigators believe was a targeted shooting.
Man and woman shot while getting food from taco truck in southwest Houston, police say
Investigators said 12 rifle casings were found after two suspects in a red pickup truck shot at a man and a woman getting food at a taco stand.
Mom dies after rushing into burning home in New Jersey to try to save daughter
HAZLET, New Jersey -- Fire officials in New Jersey are working to pinpoint the cause of a house fire that left a mother and her young daughter dead. Flames ripped through the home on Brookside Avenue early Friday morning. William Montanaro said his wife, 40-year-old Jackie Montanaro, rushed back into...
3-year-old hit by car in northwest Harris County, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a toddler was hit by a car in Cypress, near Texas Mesquite and Mo's Irish Pub, and transported to the hospital, according to officials.
Driver killed in possible road rage shooting, crashing into tree in Missouri City, police say
Police say after the suspect shot the driver on the road, he took off as the victim crashed into a tree. Surveillance video shows moments after the shooting.
Police investigating after man's body found near southwest Houston railroad tracks, HPD says
Officers at the scene said it appeared the man was jumping on or off the train when he was run over. They believe the victim was likely homeless.
Man accused of threatening family escapes during SWAT standoff in north Harris Co., deputies say
Deputies said they have received previous calls at the residence and the suspect has an "extensive criminal record." After a few hours, the wife and three children were released unharmed.
Have you seen her? Police search for woman who went missing Jan. 11 in southwest Houston
It's been five days since a mother vanished in southwest Houston. Oddly enough, that's not where Texas EquuSearch is concentrating.
Houston public housing waitlist now accepting applications for first time since 2018
For the first time in years, eligible applicants can get on the waitlist for affordable rental apartments. You have until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. to sign up.
11 officers treated for fentanyl exposure after drug bust in New Jersey; 5 arrests
COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey -- Five men were arrested and 11 police officers had to be treated by medics for exposure to fentanyl following a drug bust on Thursday in Camden County, New Jersey. The arrests came after a two-month-long investigation, the prosecutor's office said. Search warrants were executed at the...
