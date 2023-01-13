ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gmauthority.com

Cadillac CT5 Sales Jump To Fourth Place In Segment During Q4 2022

Cadillac CT5 sales increased in the United States and Canada during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT5 deliveries totaled 5,391 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 198 percent compared to 1,810 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, CT5...
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers $500 Off In January 2023

For January 2023, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers $500 off the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD and 2023 Chevy Silverado HD, including both the 2500 HD and 3500 HD models. The Bow Tie brand continues to offer local market leases as well. See examples below. Chevy Silverado HD Incentives. Chevy...
gmauthority.com

GMC Yukon Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In January 2023

For January 2023, a GMC Yukon discount continues to offer low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 GMC Yukon and 2023 GMC Yukon, including the extended-length GMC Yukon XL. Local market leases are available as well on those models. See examples below. GMC Yukon Discount Offers. GMC...
gmauthority.com

Chevy Brand Running At Just Over 60 Days Supply In December 2022

New-vehicle inventory levels continue to climb, as Chevy inventory has risen from just under a 60 days supply in November 2022 to just over the 60-day supply mark in December 2022. This means that Chevy dealers currently have sufficient inventory to meet consumer demand. In particular, the Chevy Silverado was...
gmauthority.com

Rare 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP Coupe Sells At Mecum Auction

Bowing for the 2006 model year, the Pontiac Solstice was a small sports convertible powered by the LE5 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. Output was rated at 177 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. The higher-performance GXP was introduced shortly thereafter, generating 260 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque from its LNF 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder. For the 2009 model year, a targa-top Solstice coupe joined the rag top. As Pontiac was in the process of being shuttered, the coupe would be the Excitement Division’s final new model. The Pontiac Solstice coupe would be produced for a single full model year with production totaling just 1,266 units.
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Colorado WT In Harvest Bronze Metallic: First Real-World Pictures

GM officially unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado last July, debuting a fresh third generation complete with updates to the model line, a new exterior, a totally overhauled interior, and a new powertrain as well. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Colorado WT in Harvest Bronze Metallic paint courtesy of the following GM Authority photo gallery.
gmauthority.com

Here’s When 2024 Chevy Equinox Production Will End

The 2024 Chevy Equinox will stand as the seventh model year of the Bow Tie’s compact crossover, as well as the last of the third-generation model. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2024 Equinox will come to an end in order to make room for its replacement, the fourth-generation Equinox.
gmauthority.com

Cadillac CT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In January 2023

In January 2023, a Cadillac CT4 discount offers up to $1,000 cash back in select regions when leasing the 2022 Cadillac CT4, including the 2022 CT4-V, and the 2023 Cadillac CT4, including the 2023 CT4-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on both the 2022...
gmauthority.com

We Render A Hypothetical 2023 Chevy Colorado SUV

Prospective buyers looking at a full-size, body-on-frame vehicle from Chevy have the choice of two two distinct body styles – pickup truck and SUV. But for those interested in a mid-sizer, the only body-on-frame option is the Chevy Colorado. Well, just for fun, GM Authority has remedied this issue and has rendered a Chevy Colorado SUV.
gmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado Charge Air Cooler Icing Issue

GM has released a new service update for the Chevy Silverado 1500 related to an issue wherein the pickup’s charge air cooler can accumulate ice. The issue can occur when driving in extremely cold weather. The problem: certain units of the Chevy Silverado 1500 may exhibit a condition wherein...
gmauthority.com

GM Files To Trademark Evotex For Synthetic Seat Upholstery

GM has filed to trademark the Evotex name, GM Authority has learned. The new trademark will be used in conjunction with synthetic seat upholstery for the latest Chevy vehicles. Filed on January 10th, 2023 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97748264....
gmauthority.com

2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate In White Frost Tricoat: Photos

For the upcoming 2024 model year, the GMC Sierra HD lineup will receive a mid-cycle refresh that will include revisions to the exterior, an overhauled interior and a few noteworthy powertrain upgrades. Previously, we brought you photos of a 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali in painted in the White Frost Tricoat hue. Now, we’re taking a look at the 2024 Sierra HD outfitted in the Denali Ultimate trim level draped in the same White Frost Tricoat paint in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com

2023 Buick Enclave Recommended By Consumer Reports

The 2023 Buick Enclave represents the sixth model year of the second generation full-size crossover. Now, Consumer Reports (CR) has given the 2023 Buick Enclave a “recommended” rating, marking the first time the Enclave has received such recognition. This “recommended” rating is the result of the following scores:...
gmauthority.com

2023 Buick Envision Gets New White Frost Tricoat Color: First Look

The 2023 Buick Envision adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Moonstone Gray Metallic and White Frost Tricoat. Here’s our first look at the new White hue. Assigned RPO code GE8 and touch-up paint code WA-472B, White Frost Tricoat is one of seven exterior colors offered on the premium compact crossover, which include:
gmauthority.com

2024 GMC Sierra HD Gets Standard Automatic Emergency Braking

GM debuted the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD last October, pulling the sheets on new exterior styling, an updated interior, a revised trim level lineup, and changes to the powertrain as well. Among the many onboard tech features is Automatic Emergency Braking, which is now equipped as standard across the lineup.
gmauthority.com

Everything We Know About The 2024 Corvette E-Ray

GM will officially debut the 2024 Corvette E-Ray tomorrow, pulling the sheets on the very-first hybrid-electric, all-wheel drive sports car to wear the iconic Corvette nameplate. Now, in anticipation of the big reveal, we’re rounding up everything we know about the 2024 Corvette E-Ray so far. Obviously, the most...
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing With Maverick Noir Frost Paint Available In Spring 2023

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is one very special vehicle, offering impressive track-ready performance paired with the traditional Cadillac coddling. Now, 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing customers will have the option for even more attention-grabbing goodness courtesy of the new limited-edition Maverick Noir Frost Matte Black paint option, available this Spring. A...
