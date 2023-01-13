Read full article on original website
Cadillac CT5 Sales Jump To Fourth Place In Segment During Q4 2022
Cadillac CT5 sales increased in the United States and Canada during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT5 deliveries totaled 5,391 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 198 percent compared to 1,810 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, CT5...
Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers $500 Off In January 2023
For January 2023, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers $500 off the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD and 2023 Chevy Silverado HD, including both the 2500 HD and 3500 HD models. The Bow Tie brand continues to offer local market leases as well. See examples below. Chevy Silverado HD Incentives. Chevy...
GMC Yukon Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In January 2023
For January 2023, a GMC Yukon discount continues to offer low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 GMC Yukon and 2023 GMC Yukon, including the extended-length GMC Yukon XL. Local market leases are available as well on those models. See examples below. GMC Yukon Discount Offers. GMC...
Chevy Brand Running At Just Over 60 Days Supply In December 2022
New-vehicle inventory levels continue to climb, as Chevy inventory has risen from just under a 60 days supply in November 2022 to just over the 60-day supply mark in December 2022. This means that Chevy dealers currently have sufficient inventory to meet consumer demand. In particular, the Chevy Silverado was...
Rare 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP Coupe Sells At Mecum Auction
Bowing for the 2006 model year, the Pontiac Solstice was a small sports convertible powered by the LE5 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. Output was rated at 177 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. The higher-performance GXP was introduced shortly thereafter, generating 260 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque from its LNF 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder. For the 2009 model year, a targa-top Solstice coupe joined the rag top. As Pontiac was in the process of being shuttered, the coupe would be the Excitement Division’s final new model. The Pontiac Solstice coupe would be produced for a single full model year with production totaling just 1,266 units.
2023 Chevy Colorado WT In Harvest Bronze Metallic: First Real-World Pictures
GM officially unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado last July, debuting a fresh third generation complete with updates to the model line, a new exterior, a totally overhauled interior, and a new powertrain as well. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Colorado WT in Harvest Bronze Metallic paint courtesy of the following GM Authority photo gallery.
Here’s When 2024 Chevy Equinox Production Will End
The 2024 Chevy Equinox will stand as the seventh model year of the Bow Tie’s compact crossover, as well as the last of the third-generation model. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2024 Equinox will come to an end in order to make room for its replacement, the fourth-generation Equinox.
Cadillac CT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In January 2023
In January 2023, a Cadillac CT4 discount offers up to $1,000 cash back in select regions when leasing the 2022 Cadillac CT4, including the 2022 CT4-V, and the 2023 Cadillac CT4, including the 2023 CT4-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on both the 2022...
We Render A Hypothetical 2023 Chevy Colorado SUV
Prospective buyers looking at a full-size, body-on-frame vehicle from Chevy have the choice of two two distinct body styles – pickup truck and SUV. But for those interested in a mid-sizer, the only body-on-frame option is the Chevy Colorado. Well, just for fun, GM Authority has remedied this issue and has rendered a Chevy Colorado SUV.
GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado Charge Air Cooler Icing Issue
GM has released a new service update for the Chevy Silverado 1500 related to an issue wherein the pickup’s charge air cooler can accumulate ice. The issue can occur when driving in extremely cold weather. The problem: certain units of the Chevy Silverado 1500 may exhibit a condition wherein...
GM Files To Trademark Evotex For Synthetic Seat Upholstery
GM has filed to trademark the Evotex name, GM Authority has learned. The new trademark will be used in conjunction with synthetic seat upholstery for the latest Chevy vehicles. Filed on January 10th, 2023 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97748264....
Kia EV6 Beats Cadillac Lyriq For 2023 North American Utility Vehicle Of The Year Award
As previously covered by GM Authority, the Cadillac Lyriq was one of three utility vehicles nominated for the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award. However, the Lyriq didn’t get sufficient votes to take the award home. As part of the 2023 North America Car, Truck and...
2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate In White Frost Tricoat: Photos
For the upcoming 2024 model year, the GMC Sierra HD lineup will receive a mid-cycle refresh that will include revisions to the exterior, an overhauled interior and a few noteworthy powertrain upgrades. Previously, we brought you photos of a 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali in painted in the White Frost Tricoat hue. Now, we’re taking a look at the 2024 Sierra HD outfitted in the Denali Ultimate trim level draped in the same White Frost Tricoat paint in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
2023 Buick Enclave Recommended By Consumer Reports
The 2023 Buick Enclave represents the sixth model year of the second generation full-size crossover. Now, Consumer Reports (CR) has given the 2023 Buick Enclave a “recommended” rating, marking the first time the Enclave has received such recognition. This “recommended” rating is the result of the following scores:...
2023 Corvette Z06 With Z07 Performance Package In Caffeine Metallic: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 Corvette Z06 can really boogie, and it’s got the looks to match, upping the ante with a widebody exterior and aggressive aero bits front to back. Now, we’re taking a look at this particular 2023 Corvette Z06 finished in Caffeine Metallic, courtesy of the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
2023 Buick Envision Gets New White Frost Tricoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Buick Envision adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Moonstone Gray Metallic and White Frost Tricoat. Here’s our first look at the new White hue. Assigned RPO code GE8 and touch-up paint code WA-472B, White Frost Tricoat is one of seven exterior colors offered on the premium compact crossover, which include:
2024 GMC Sierra HD Gets Standard Automatic Emergency Braking
GM debuted the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD last October, pulling the sheets on new exterior styling, an updated interior, a revised trim level lineup, and changes to the powertrain as well. Among the many onboard tech features is Automatic Emergency Braking, which is now equipped as standard across the lineup.
Everything We Know About The 2024 Corvette E-Ray
GM will officially debut the 2024 Corvette E-Ray tomorrow, pulling the sheets on the very-first hybrid-electric, all-wheel drive sports car to wear the iconic Corvette nameplate. Now, in anticipation of the big reveal, we’re rounding up everything we know about the 2024 Corvette E-Ray so far. Obviously, the most...
2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing With Maverick Noir Frost Paint Available In Spring 2023
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is one very special vehicle, offering impressive track-ready performance paired with the traditional Cadillac coddling. Now, 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing customers will have the option for even more attention-grabbing goodness courtesy of the new limited-edition Maverick Noir Frost Matte Black paint option, available this Spring. A...
