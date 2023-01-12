ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Businesses Encouraged To Become “Dementia Friendly”

WILLIAMSBURG – That customer who is having trouble with the new-fangled credit card reader may look healthy but could be in the early stages of dementia, in need of a bit more patience. That added element of empathetic understanding is the point of the Dementia Friendly Business training, being offered free by the Peninsula Agency on Aging (PAA).
Bacchus Wine And Food Festival Set For February 3

NEWPORT NEWS—The 18th Annual Bacchus Wine & Food Festival returns to the Virginia Living Museum on Friday, February 3. The event allows patrons to enjoy samplings of fine wine, food from local restaurants, a diverse silent auction, and local, live music and entertainment. The festival’s name comes from Bacchus, the Roman god of nature, wine, and festivity.
Sale of Two Former Pizza Huts Among Latest Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Two Peninsula properties that used to be home to Pizza Hut establishments have recently been sold. In late December, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty announced the sale of a former Pizza Hut located at 1966 E. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton. The 2,000 square foot building was purchased by Area 51, Inc. for $410,000.
Williamsburg City Council Approves Tighter Controls On Vape Shops

WILLIAMSBURG – New vape and smoke shops now will have to apply for a special use permit (SUP) before opening under new regulations approved by Williamsburg City Council on January 12. “This gives us a way to manage these uses, and gives us more flexibility to decide where these...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

