ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

Clarence, Pembroke Thruway service areas could reopen soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple of local stops along the thruway could finally reopen soon. The New York State Thruway Authority recently updated its service area map, showing that the Clarence and Pembroke stops should reopen during the first quarter of 2023. They first shut down in 2021 to undergo major renovations.
CLARENCE, NY
WGRZ TV

Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
ALDEN, NY
2 On Your Side

More Michigan Street Baptist Church plans revealed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On this Martin Luther King Junior Day, Empire State Development revealed plans for the next phase of construction at the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church in Buffalo. Phase 1, which included stabilizing the building, is over with. Phase 2, which will cost more...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

$250K in damage in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg apartment complex fire under investigation

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at an apartment complex in Hamburg on Sunday afternoon is under investigation. The fire occurred at the Claire Court Apartments on South Park Avenue, which was in the process of being renovated after a fire a year ago. Hamburg firefighters got to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. There […]
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2ND. REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Besse, Collin James. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11. CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND. Bail Amount: $2,500.00. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
stnonline.com

New York School Bus Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat

Buffalo police investigated a bomb threat last week, which lead to the evacuation of a school bus, reported WGRZ News. According to the news report, the school bus was transporting 27 students on Jan. 11. Police were called to a local intersection following the report of the bomb threat. After...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Mighty Taco Coming to Depew, Transit Road

The 20th Mighty Taco in Western New York will soon be here! There is a brand new Mighty Taco being built and you may pass the new location all of the time on Transit Road. If you drive by the corner of Walden and Transit, you have seen different chapters at 5760 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043. It was built for Dunkin' Donuts, then was changed to Checkers. Now, if you drive by you will see the sign down and crews working on the building.
DEPEW, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls to be lit up for MLK Jr. Day

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls will be lit up red, green and black Monday Night in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. "Amidst the recent rise in bigotry, division, and hate across this country, it is more important than ever that we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings on justice, peace, equality, and love" Governor Hochul said.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy