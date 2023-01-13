Read full article on original website
Clarence, Pembroke Thruway service areas could reopen soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple of local stops along the thruway could finally reopen soon. The New York State Thruway Authority recently updated its service area map, showing that the Clarence and Pembroke stops should reopen during the first quarter of 2023. They first shut down in 2021 to undergo major renovations.
Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Monday night and during the day Tuesday. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. - 7...
WGRZ TV
Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
RPD: Woman strikes tree during hit-and-run on Hudson Ave. and Berlin St.
A woman hit a tree Monday morning after her car was struck from behind, according to the Rochester Police Department.
More Michigan Street Baptist Church plans revealed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On this Martin Luther King Junior Day, Empire State Development revealed plans for the next phase of construction at the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church in Buffalo. Phase 1, which included stabilizing the building, is over with. Phase 2, which will cost more...
Several blizzard-related items on Buffalo Common Council agenda Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a little more than three weeks since the blizzard took the lives of 44 Western New Yorkers, 35 of which lived in the city of Buffalo. Now the Buffalo Common Council is looking to figure out how to better prepare for another storm, whenever it may hit.
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Hamburg apartment complex fire under investigation
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at an apartment complex in Hamburg on Sunday afternoon is under investigation. The fire occurred at the Claire Court Apartments on South Park Avenue, which was in the process of being renovated after a fire a year ago. Hamburg firefighters got to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. There […]
Local nun thwarts robbery at Response to Love Center on Saturday
Her co-workers at the Response to Love Center call here “one tough cookie”, and Saturday’s actions by Sister Mary Johnice certainly represent why that’s the case. Read more here:
Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2ND. REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Besse, Collin James. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11. CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND. Bail Amount: $2,500.00. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County on Saturday night, Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday night and during the day Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. to 7...
stnonline.com
New York School Bus Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat
Buffalo police investigated a bomb threat last week, which lead to the evacuation of a school bus, reported WGRZ News. According to the news report, the school bus was transporting 27 students on Jan. 11. Police were called to a local intersection following the report of the bomb threat. After...
WGRZ TV
Nun stops attempted burglary in progress
Thieves tried burglarizing Response to Love Center in Buffalo, Saturday morning. A nun heard a noise and went outside to investigate, ending up stopping burglars.
Brand New Mighty Taco Coming to Depew, Transit Road
The 20th Mighty Taco in Western New York will soon be here! There is a brand new Mighty Taco being built and you may pass the new location all of the time on Transit Road. If you drive by the corner of Walden and Transit, you have seen different chapters at 5760 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043. It was built for Dunkin' Donuts, then was changed to Checkers. Now, if you drive by you will see the sign down and crews working on the building.
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
Court security officers donate to Buffalo family that lost 5 children in house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly two weeks after a Dec. 31 fire, which claimed the lives of five young children on Dartmouth Avenue, Lisa Liggins, who along with her husband was caring for the children, remains in an ICU at Erie County Medical Center with burns over 80 percent of her body, according to pastor Duane Price of Cornerstone Church Ministries.
Niagara Falls to be lit up for MLK Jr. Day
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls will be lit up red, green and black Monday Night in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. "Amidst the recent rise in bigotry, division, and hate across this country, it is more important than ever that we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings on justice, peace, equality, and love" Governor Hochul said.
Orchard Park Police search ravine for missing Bills fan, no one found
Orchard Park Police spent hours searching a ravine near Highmark Stadium for a missing person, but later called off the search saying no one was found and they don't believe anyone was in danger.
Woman listed in critical condition after Thursday shooting in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. — A woman who was shot on Thursday night in Depew is currently listed in critical condition. The shooting happened some time past 10 p.m. Thursday, when Depew Police officers were called to a residence on Darwin Drive. That is where police found a woman with a gunshot wound.
