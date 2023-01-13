ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sportszion.com

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho’s son on trial with Barcelona youth academy La Masía

Ronaldinho delighted Barcelona supporters by winning the Champions League, two La Liga championships, and thrilling the world with his Samba style during his five years at the Camp Nou. Barcelona, however, might soon see more of Ronaldinho’s magic. Joo de Assis Moreira, the Brazilian’s 17-year-old son, is now undergoing a...
CBS Sports

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona score: Xavi's men dominate El Clasico as Gavi, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski score

It was a one-sided affair where Barca were as sharp as they've been all season. After winning everything there is to win as a player for Barcelona, Xavi has won his first trophy as manager of the club in a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. It's a victory that shows both that Barcelona are back and that their academy approach is bearing fruit at the highest levels again with Gavi having a goal and two assists to match Robert Lewandowski's goal and an assist.
brytfmonline.com

Paris Saint-Germain confirms the departure of Sarabia and Vitoria de Guimarães says goodbye to Antonin Cortes

Vitória de Guimarães said goodbye to Antonin Cortes and, in the end, Simeone may not leave Atlético Madrid. Guimarães victory: Winger Antonin Cortés left the club from Guimarães after bolstering Minho’s side at the start of the 2022/23 season on loan from Spanish side Granada. After strengthening the squad coached by Moreno in July 2022, in a “free” deal that included an €800,000 buy-out option, the 22-year-old Spanish winger made his debut for the Victorians on August 4, 2022, in a loss to Croatia from Hajduk Split (3- 1), in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the European Conference League. The winger wore the Vitoria shirt for the last time on October 15, 2022, in the 3-1 victory over Canelas, for the third round of the Portuguese Cup, after counting 147 official minutes. The striker was a Spain Under-21 international, who represented Málaga, Rayo Vallecano and Granada before joining the club from Guimarães.
SB Nation

Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023

Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
The Associated Press

Benzema leads Madrid against Barcelona in Super Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
sportszion.com

Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat surpasses $2.6M

After receiving a two-match suspension from the English Football Association, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make his debut for Al Nassr. However, a matchup between Messi and PSG could pave the way for Ronaldo’s fresh start since both teams will be playing each other. PSG had already announced that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy