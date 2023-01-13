Vitória de Guimarães said goodbye to Antonin Cortes and, in the end, Simeone may not leave Atlético Madrid. Guimarães victory: Winger Antonin Cortés left the club from Guimarães after bolstering Minho’s side at the start of the 2022/23 season on loan from Spanish side Granada. After strengthening the squad coached by Moreno in July 2022, in a “free” deal that included an €800,000 buy-out option, the 22-year-old Spanish winger made his debut for the Victorians on August 4, 2022, in a loss to Croatia from Hajduk Split (3- 1), in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the European Conference League. The winger wore the Vitoria shirt for the last time on October 15, 2022, in the 3-1 victory over Canelas, for the third round of the Portuguese Cup, after counting 147 official minutes. The striker was a Spain Under-21 international, who represented Málaga, Rayo Vallecano and Granada before joining the club from Guimarães.

2 DAYS AGO