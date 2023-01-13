ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerfield, NC

Mount Airy News

Surry County divorces

– Dena Howlett and Curtis Howlett; granted on Jan. 5. – Stacy York and Amber York; granted on Jan. 5. – Maria Yolanda Raya and Pedro Antonio Gonzalez-Sanchez; granted on Jan. 5. – Roger Clayton Wall and Beth Ellen Sumner-Wall; granted on Jan. 5. – Ronald Fred Wood and Deborah...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Montgomery County student dies at 17

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Police presence at Lexington shopping center

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police responded to a Lexington shopping center Monday just before 2 p.m. A viewer contacted WXII 12, sharing photos of police cruisers outside of a strip mall on Plaza Parkway. Our crew confirmed that there was scene. We're working to learn more about this incident and...
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina parents accused of killing 4-year-old, deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday and charged in the death of their 4-year-old son, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. Four-year-old Skyler Wilson suffered a medical emergency on Jan. 5 and was taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County EMS, the sheriff’s office […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Wanted felon apprehended in Mebane, deputies say

MEBANE, N.C. — A wanted man from Mebane was detained early Monday morning, police say. Lacy Childress, 28, was arrested just after 2 a.m. for larceny and assault. Alamance County deputies located Childress, who is a convicted felon and wanted for a parole violation, at a residence on Calloway Drive.
MEBANE, NC
FOX8 News

Have you seen him? Miniature horse missing from Denton home

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping for information and the safe return of one of their miniature horses. Takota was last seen in his pasture in Denton at the end of December. According to his owner, deer damaged the fence around the pasture and Takota and two other mini horses escaped. Those two […]
DENTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Resolutions for a fraud-free new year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Start the new year off on the right foot by not getting scammed. Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared some resolutions to have a fraud-free year and warnings about how scammers will try to take advantage of your 2023 growth. I resolve to be...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
