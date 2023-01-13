Read full article on original website
Yadkinville woman discovers a car she purchased had rusted out frame, News 2 helps get issue resolved
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Michelle Craft needed a new car. She did some shopping around and settled on a 2008 Ford Escape from a local dealership. The car had more than 160,000 miles on it, but it was within her price range. “I spent $5,000 on that car,” Craft said....
Triad 8-year-old making strides in recovery after months in the hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl who spent months in the hospital after getting the flu, pneumonia and dealing with organ failure is now able to walk and talk. Now, she’s in a new medical center and hoping her next transfer is a trip home. “It’s been tough, but I never knew somebody so […]
Surry County divorces
– Dena Howlett and Curtis Howlett; granted on Jan. 5. – Stacy York and Amber York; granted on Jan. 5. – Maria Yolanda Raya and Pedro Antonio Gonzalez-Sanchez; granted on Jan. 5. – Roger Clayton Wall and Beth Ellen Sumner-Wall; granted on Jan. 5. – Ronald Fred Wood and Deborah...
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
Montgomery County student dies at 17
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
Police presence at Lexington shopping center
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police responded to a Lexington shopping center Monday just before 2 p.m. A viewer contacted WXII 12, sharing photos of police cruisers outside of a strip mall on Plaza Parkway. Our crew confirmed that there was scene. We're working to learn more about this incident and...
Winston-Salem city official talks safety after six weekend shootings
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after six shootings over the last 60 hours. Nine people were shot in all, including a 12-year-old girl who died of her injuries. The child was shot at Weston Park Sunday afternoon. A 24-year-old man was also wounded. Just a couple of...
Victim with life-threatening injuries brought to Winston-Salem hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting, but Winston-Salem police say they don’t know where it happened yet. According to the police, just after 7 a.m. Monday a victim who had been shot multiple times was “dropped off” at an area emergency room. His injuries are considered life-threatening. It is […]
'It'll make you real nervous' | Neighbors say safety is a concern after store clerk found stabbed in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person has been charged after a store clerk was stabbed in Burlington. Neighbors say this was not the first time they have seen police at the Burlington Grill and Mini Mart on South Ireland Street. Saturday night, a driver called 911 after a man was...
North Carolina parents accused of killing 4-year-old, deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday and charged in the death of their 4-year-old son, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. Four-year-old Skyler Wilson suffered a medical emergency on Jan. 5 and was taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County EMS, the sheriff’s office […]
Wanted felon apprehended in Mebane, deputies say
MEBANE, N.C. — A wanted man from Mebane was detained early Monday morning, police say. Lacy Childress, 28, was arrested just after 2 a.m. for larceny and assault. Alamance County deputies located Childress, who is a convicted felon and wanted for a parole violation, at a residence on Calloway Drive.
Siding ripped off home, following shooting that caused a car to crash into a Winston Salem house
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Damage remains along the 2800 block of Thomasville Rd. following a late-night shooting that caused a car to crash into a home. The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. According to police, the victims said they were driving in the area and tried to pass...
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'Why do I see a camera in a medical exam room': Viewer snaps a picture at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are plenty of places you expect to be on camera, the bank, a drive-thru, in a store. Yet, you probably don't expect to be on camera in the exam room of a doctor's office. Just recently, a WFMY News 2 viewer snapped a picture from...
Have you seen him? Miniature horse missing from Denton home
DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping for information and the safe return of one of their miniature horses. Takota was last seen in his pasture in Denton at the end of December. According to his owner, deer damaged the fence around the pasture and Takota and two other mini horses escaped. Those two […]
Stimulus Update: City, County Approved A New Stimulus Under American Rescue Plan Act
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by Congress, Winston-Salem, and Forsyth County has approved new stimulus money to provide citizens in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Stimulus. The City approved $4.4 million to distribute among 10 community groups or agencies, while the county approved...
Local businesses scramble to manage costs as price of eggs jumps 238%
HIGH POINT, N.C. — With each trip to the grocery store, more and more families are left in sticker shock. Grocery prices are up about 12% over last year with the price of a dozen eggs climbing to $4.25 this week. That's an increase of 238% from just one...
Man killed while cutting trees in NC; large limb falls while victim is 30-feet up
Ricardo Busto, 36, died in the incident Saturday afternoon, police said.
Resolutions for a fraud-free new year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Start the new year off on the right foot by not getting scammed. Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared some resolutions to have a fraud-free year and warnings about how scammers will try to take advantage of your 2023 growth. I resolve to be...
Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
