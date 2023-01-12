ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

WUPE

Study: MA Is One Of The Most Expensive States For This Stupid Act

Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Get a ride or get a DUI? The obvious choice is to get a ride. And there are several reasons why you should make that choice if you've been incapacitating yourself with alcohol, drugs, or both before climbing behind the wheel, not the least of which is potentially killing someone or yourself.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA
Franklin County Free Press

Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?

January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arraigned over 140 times as adult after recently being arrested twice in three days

A Massachusetts man has now been arraigned over 140 times as an adult after recently being arrested twice in three days. On Sunday just after 9:00 p.m., Springfield Police responded to a break-in at 413 Cafe on Main Street after the police’s Real-Time Analysis Center relayed information about an individual matching the description of 58-year-old William Harris in the Court Square area.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
columbiapaper.com

State Police ask for help identifying people in photo

VALATIE—State Police are seeking the public’s help. State Police are attempting to identify two subjects in relation to a grand larceny investigation. In September 2022, a purse was stolen from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie, and the credit cards contained within were later used to purchase gift cards at Target in East Greenbush.
VALATIE, NY
WNYT

Five arrested after search warrant executed

Five people are facing drug and weapons charges after search warrants were executed in Pittsfield. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report the busts happened on homes on Pontoosuc Avenue and Dalton Avenue. Police say they found two loaded guns, cocaine and heroin packaged for distribution, a digital scale...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Franklin County Free Press

Kendle Abigail Burcker obituary 2012~2022

Kendle Abigail Burcker, 10 years, of Waynesboro, PA, entered Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kendle was born April 16, 2012 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Kirk A. Burcker of Greencastle, PA and Candy S. (Harbaugh) Weaver and her fiancé, Robert Grove of Waynesboro. Kendle was...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Oxygen

Bodies Of Missing Ohio Teens Found In Burned-Down Vacant House; 5 Charged In Connection To Case

KeMarion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen on Dec. 3, according to Toledo Police. Cruz Garcia, 24, is now charged with kidnapping and murder. The bodies of two teenage boys missing for days were found in a burnt, vacant home in Toledo, Ohio, according to police, and five people are now under arrest on charges related to their kidnapping and murder.
TOLEDO, OH

