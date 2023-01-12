David Arthur Benson Sr., 83, of Bonne Terre died Jan. 11, 2023, in Bonne Terre. Mr. Benson graduated from Festus High School in 1957 and then served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a police officer in St. Louis, worked as a real estate agent and was a longtime salesman for Crystal Heating and Cooling. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and was a Scout Master for multiple troops, and he achieved Eagle Scout and Eagle Scout Mentor. He loved hunting and fishing. Born April 6, 1939, in Festus, he was the son of the late Arthur J. and Alma L. (Tindall) Benson.

