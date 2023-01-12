Read full article on original website
Rose Marie Montgomery, 89, Festus
Rose Marie Montgomery, 89, of Festus died Jan. 12, 2023, at her home. Ms. Montgomery was a former member of Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. She loved reading, sometimes consuming several books in a single week. A talented cook, she was famous for her yeast rolls. She enjoyed fishing, going to the casino to play penny slots and spending time with her family and friends. Born June 4, 1933, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Hilda T. (Flieg) and Edwin T. Grass. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth “Leroy” Montgomery.
Judith Vernell Roach, 77, Arnold
Judith Vernell Roach, 77, of Arnold died Dec. 19, 2022. Ms. Roach was retired from Delmar Gardens. She was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time outdoors and riding her horse. She loved spending time with her family. She was born Aug. 17, 1945, in Fresno, Calif., the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Martin) McKinney.
John ‘Jackie’ White, 73, Festus
John “Jackie” White, 73, of Festus died Jan. 11, 2023, at his home. Mr. White was a security director for Professional Security Consultants and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Celtics and Rams football fan. Born May 22, 1949, in Ste. Genevieve, he was the son of the late Genieve and Herbert White.
Beverly Lynn Duszynski, 66, De Soto
Beverly Lynn Duszynski, 66, of De Soto died Jan. 8, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Duszynski was a licensed practical nurse and real estate agent. She was a member of Mount Olive United Methodist Church of De Soto. She enjoyed antiquing, quilting and spending time with family. Born Nov. 17, 1956, in Jackson, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Flora (Hutchinson) and Bryan Mullins.
Leader Musician of the Month -- Quentin Boyer
The Leader’s Musician of the Month for December is Woodridge Middle School seventh grader Quentin Boyer, 12, of High Ridge. Quentin plays the trombone and is part of the intermediate brass and percussion class, Nate Boxdorfer director of bands said. “He works very hard and practices all the time,”...
David Arthur Benson Sr., 83, Bonne Terre
David Arthur Benson Sr., 83, of Bonne Terre died Jan. 11, 2023, in Bonne Terre. Mr. Benson graduated from Festus High School in 1957 and then served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a police officer in St. Louis, worked as a real estate agent and was a longtime salesman for Crystal Heating and Cooling. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and was a Scout Master for multiple troops, and he achieved Eagle Scout and Eagle Scout Mentor. He loved hunting and fishing. Born April 6, 1939, in Festus, he was the son of the late Arthur J. and Alma L. (Tindall) Benson.
William J. O’Brien, 98, De Soto
William J. O’Brien, 98, of De Soto died Jan. 11, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in De Soto. Mr. O’Brien was the owner of Standard Oil Agency in De Soto. Born April 12, 1924, in Cedar Hill, he was the son of the late Arthur James and Susan Ellen (McNamee) O’Brien.
De Soto council approves contractor for multipurpose field
A new multipurpose turf field is coming to De Soto. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Dec. 19 to award a $3,158,952 contract to ATG Sports in Festus to build the multipurpose field off Vineland School Road next to the De Soto Athletic Complex. The property where the...
SUV stolen in Arnold, recovered in Illinois
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of an SUV from the Avion Ridge Apartments, 1778 Richardson Road. The 2018 Hyundai Tucson was recovered in Cahokia, Ill., the same day it was stolen, police reported. A 28-year-old Arnold man said he had parked the SUV outside the apartment complex at about...
Herky P&Z recommends approval for Love’s truck stop
After three hours of public comments and discussions, the Herculaneum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of two requests from the Love’s Travel Stops company to build a truck stop west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way. The P&Z Commission advises the...
MoDOT to hold meeting about road projects in Arnold area
Motorists will have the opportunity to learn more about upcoming improvements to the intersection of Jeffco Boulevard with St. John’s Church Road in Arnold as well as at the intersection of Hwy. 61-67 with Miller Road East just south of the city limits. The Missouri Department of Transportation is...
2023 county budget down from previous year
The Jefferson County Council has approved a $153,824,768 budget for 2023, about $3.7 million less than the one it approved for 2022. The reason the budget took a dip is the same reason it went up by nearly $37 million last year – because of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
County sees four more COVID-19 deaths, two flu deaths
Over the past two weeks, the Jefferson County Health Department has reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths and two flu-related deaths. The COVID-19-related deaths reported during the week of Dec. 25-31, were a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. The flu-related death reported that week was a man in his 90s.
