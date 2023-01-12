Read full article on original website
Related
Shannon Beador's Boyfriend John Janssen Dumps ‘RHOC’ Star After 3 Years Of Dating
Shannon Beador was “blindsided” by her now ex-boyfriend John Janssen breaking things off with her after 3 and a half years of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Bravo star revealed her longtime beau shocked her with his decision a little over a month ago. Beador told People that Janssen broke up with her after they finished filming season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County. "All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," Beador said. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down,...
‘RHOC’ Alum Kelly Dodd Reveals Husband Rick Leventhal Was in a Car Accident: ‘Please Say Prayers’
Kelly Dodd is asking for support after her husband, Rick Leventhal, was involved in a serious car accident. "There will be no smash tomorrow on @youtube the rick and kelly show. My husband got in a horrible car accident. He is in the ER.. please say prayers," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 47, […]
Real Housewives Of Orange County’s Shannon Beador Is “Blindsided By The Breakup” With John Janssen After Dating For More Than Three Years
Shannon Beador better give Dr. Moon a call and start arranging nine lemons in a bowl ASAP. The Real Housewives of Orange County star was rocked recently with news of her breakup from John Janssen. John was Shannon’s first relationship since her messy divorce from David Beador. Shannon was even hearing wedding bells in her […] The post Real Housewives Of Orange County’s Shannon Beador Is “Blindsided By The Breakup” With John Janssen After Dating For More Than Three Years appeared first on Reality Tea.
TODAY.com
Andy Cohen addresses Lisa Rinna leaving 'Real Housewives': 'I hope she will come back'
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna is off to the next chapter of her life, and Andy Cohen has given his take on the her departure from the show after eight seasons. Speaking on Monday, Jan. 9 on his SiriusXM show "Radio Andy," Cohen, 54, said he...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along
Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dancing All the Way to the Bank! ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna’s Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is known for her sassy one-liners, groovy dance moves and iconic hairstyles, but she’s much more than just a reality star! Get details about how the Bravo star makes her money, her impressive net worth and more. What Is Lisa Rinna’s Net Worth? Lisa is worth...
'Can You Say Red Flag?': Fans Express Concern After Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Gifts 4 Stepdaughters $12,500 Cartier Bracelets
Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, gifted his four stepdaughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with ex Joe Giudice — a $12,500 Cartier bracelet, but fans are concerned about her new man's financial situation. On Sunday, December 25, Milania, 16, revealed the exciting present she received from her stepfather. “Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet,” she said while showing off the Cartier Love Bracelet she received the year before. “This year he, again, got us — me and my three sisters — this one,” she continued while debuting...
Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”
Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
'Southern Charm' Star Shep Rose Allegedly Tried To Kiss Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario Before Taylor Ann Green Split: Source
The woman who Shep Rose drunkingly tried to make out with before officially splitting from Taylor Ann Green has been revealed. A source close to "The Bravo Bottoms" podcast exclusively tells OK! the employee of Leva Bonaparte's — who the Southern Charm O.G. was all over while still being in a relationship with the clinical assistant — was reportedly none other than Mia Alario.
Bustle
Lenny Hochstein's New Girlfriend Has A Lot To Say About Lisa
One of the hottest topics on The Real Housewives of Miami isn’t even a Housewife. Season 5 of the Peacock series is heavily focused on Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s messy divorce, which is eerily foreshadowed in the first four episodes with a shocking hot mic moment before their marriage falls apart for good. In the sixth episode of the season, Lisa reveals to her fellow Housewives that Lenny had already started dating another woman, naturally making fans wonder who she was.
Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today
It’s been some time since we last heard from Joe Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. When he and Teresa Giudice were married, the pair’s rocky relationship was always at the center of discussion. Some of the ladies even accused Juicy Joe of cheating on the RHONJ OG. Even then, he never let […] The post Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother
Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Years After Justin Bieber Romance
A new romance has kicked off in 2023 for Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. The pair are officially dating after Taggart called it quits with ex-girlfriend Eve Jobs, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Only Murderers in the Building star and musician have taken their budding relationship public after they're allegedly done restricting their outings to "members-only clubs." According to US Weekly, an insider close to the new couple shared that "they aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs." The pal added that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are "very casual and low-key."...
What Jen Shah's Husband Sharrieff Has Said About 'RHOSLC' Star's Fraud Case
The reality star will be sentenced on January 6, and the ever-supportive Sharrieff has said, "I cry because I can't control the outcome, I can't fix it."
bravotv.com
Kim Richards Reveals What Happened After Kathy Hilton’s Celeb-Packed Christmas Party
The RHOBH alum and her family finished the year with a number of sweet holiday moments. Kim Richards spent the December holiday season enjoying sweet moments with her sister Kathy Hilton. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum attended Kathy’s Bravoleb-packed holiday party, the sisters later continued their festive...
Brandi Glanville Claims She Knows “Nothing” After Seemingly Tweeting Return To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Welcome to the Twilight Zone of Real Housewives. It’s that mysterious time between the reunion airing and production resuming on a new season. A time where the regular cast may or may not be nervous about where their next paycheck is coming from. It’s safe to say no one knows anything until Big Daddy Bravo makes […] The post Brandi Glanville Claims She Knows “Nothing” After Seemingly Tweeting Return To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Diana Jenkins Leaving ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 1 Season
Diana Jenkins is giving up her diamond and leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after only one season. The Bravo star and entrepreneur confirmed her departure from the reality series on her Instagram account. “As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest,” she shared. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Jenkins continued, “I would like...
bravotv.com
Garcelle, Her Sons, and Her Grandson Had a “Lovely Dinner” with Lisa Vanderpump
Their “amazing” dinner took place shortly after it was confirmed that Garcelle will appear on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa Vanderpump and Garcelle Beauvais may not have appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together, but they share a unique connection: LVP is Garcelle’s son’s boss.
Comments / 0