Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Key role in comeback win
Oshie scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged four PIM, notched two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Oshie scored the game-tying goal 5:54 into the third period, and he set up Dmitry Orlov's game-winner in overtime. This was Oshie's second multi-point effort in seven outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old winger has had another injury-plagued campaign, but he's picked up nine goals, 16 points, 67 shots on net, 66 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-5 rating in the 29 contests he's been healthy enough to suit up for.
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Generates helper in win
Leivo logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators. Leivo ended a four-game point drought when he helped out on a Jake Neighbours tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Leivo has 12 points, 61 shots on net, 42 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 33 contests this season. He's been confined to a bottom-six role lately, providing some energy and depth scoring while the Blues are tested by injuries up front.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Slides assist Monday
Ovechkin notched an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Ovechkin set up Garnet Hathaway in the middle of the second period to help spark the Capitals comeback from a three-goal deficit. After a three-game pointless stretch, Ovechkin has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests. The 37-year-old is up to 30 tallies, 20 helpers, 200 shots on net, 125 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 46 outings this season.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Tuesday
Murray is probable for Tuesday's game against San Antonio due to a left ankle sprain. Murray has been listed as probable before being upgraded to active in each of his last two games after exiting Wednesday's game due to an ankle injury. Tuesday's contest should be no different; however, fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status leading up to tipoff considering the tilt is the first leg of a back-to-back set.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Opens up After Jayson Tatum's Historic 51-Point Performance
Jayson Tatum had arguably his best game of the season Monday afternoon. The Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets and Tatum shined for the shorthanded C's as they earned their seventh straight win, 130-118. Tatum poured in 51 points to go along with nine rebounds and five ...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win
Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from converting his ample red-zone opportunities at a solid clip, but absent those Monday night, he put on a middling performance for those who rolled with him in DFS contests. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and he saw Dak Prescott vulture one red-zone touchdown and Michael Gallup record a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. Despite the underwhelming effort Monday night, Elliott should have another solid allotment of touches in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ties season high in scoring in loss
Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers. Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high scoring mark that he also tallied Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
Bucs' Russell Gage hospitalized overnight after suffering concussion and neck injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage left Monday's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on a backboard after a frightening injury late in the game. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a concussion and neck injury and kept overnight for observation. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson...
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Carries Giants to victory
Barkley carried the ball nine times for 53 yards and two touchdowns while catching five of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. While Daniel Jones wound up leading the Giants in both carries and rushing yards, Barkley made his touches on the ground count, scoring his team's first points on a 28-yard dash in the first quarter and then plunging into the end zone from two yards out in the fourth for what proved to be the winning touchdown. The star running back will now set his sights on the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense that held Barkley to only 48 scrimmage yards in their only meeting during the regular season, as Barkley was rested for the second, meaningless contest.
CBS Sports
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Kevin White: Contract with Saints plays out
White's (illness) practice squad contract with the Saints expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. White moved back and forth between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster while filling in for the team's injury-riddled receiving corps from Weeks 6 to 12. He then popped up with an illness shortly before getting waived Dec. 5, and he finished his second campaign with the Saints on the practice squad. White thus finished his age-30 season with two receptions (on five targets) for 74 yards, and he'll likely look to carve out a similar reserve role with a team this offseason.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Listed as questionable
Markkanen (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Philadelphia due to a hip injury and may miss a second straight game due to the issue. If he's sidelined again, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Makes history in wild-card win
Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 rushing yards on 17 carries in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. In leading the Giants to an upset win and the franchise's first playoff victory in 11 years, Jones became the first QB in NFL postseason history to throw for 300 yards and multiple TDs while rushing for 70 or more yards. His first touchdown, a 14-yard strike to Isaiah Hodgins late in the first quarter, gave New York its first lead of the game, while Jones' nine-yard toss to Daniel Bellinger early in the third kept the Giants ahead of the Vikes in the back-and-forth contest. The quarterback will now gear up for a meeting with the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense he struggled against the only time he faced them in the regular season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde: Ruled out for divisional round
Hyde (neck) won't play in Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Cincinnati, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. As expected, Hyde will remain out for back-to-back games to start the postseason with a neck injury that has kept him on injured reserve since Week 2. The Bills did open his 21-day practice window ahead of wild-card weekend, but it's unclear if he'll be able to play again this season. Dean Marlowe figures to start at free safety alongside Jordan Poyer against Joe Burrow and the Bengals' terrific passing attack.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Monday
Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers. Middleton hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation. He recently went on a G League assignment to get some 5-on-5 work in, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the three-time All-Star is "on the cusp of a return" after an extended absence. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Bucks could be erring on the side of caution by holding Middleton out against the Pacers in anticipation of a possible return Tuesday against the Raptors. However, with Tuesday marking just the second of three games for the Bucks this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are best off not activating Middleton, considering he won't be available for more than two games, at best.
