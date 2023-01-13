Read full article on original website
Related
Latest shootings leave two hospitalized
According to New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Reese Harper, police are still trying to figure out where the two shootings happened.
Woman spots stolen car in security video
NEW ORLEANS — When Krista Dobronich got her whtie Mercedes SUV in August of 2021, she planned to hold on to it for a while. “I have a two-year-old son so he’s getting in a bigger car seat, so we needed more room,” Dobronich said. “It was perfect.”
WDSU
NOPD recovers 2 stolen cars, arrests 3 accused suspects
New Orleans police report that two stolen vehicles have been recovered, and three accused suspects have been arrested. According to police, police attempted to pull over two suspicious cars at the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Three suspects in the vehicles fled on foot. A short chase shortly followed,...
NOPD investigating homicide at Esplanade and North Derbigny
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide at Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street, according to a Sunday news release. The release said the call came in at 6:58 p.m. and initial reports showed an adult man in a crashed vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
NOPD responds to second shooting in Tremé area, first shooting 30 minutes prior
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men wounded in the Tremé area on Sunday (Jan. 15th).
NOLA.com
New Orleans police respond to deadly shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man died Sunday night after police found him lying on the ground near the corner of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street, his body riddled with bullets. New Orleans police said the shooting occurred a bit before 7:00 p.m. New Orleans EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Tulane police actively patrolling around campus after students robbed at gunpoint
NEW ORLEANS — There was a noticeable police presence around Tulane University Monday after six people were robbed at gunpoint in two separate incidents this weekend. Now with students less than 24 hours away from returning to class, many students expressed they feel on edge. Tulane police were patrolling...
fox8live.com
Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
NOPD investigates shooting in Tremé, man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the Tremé area on Sunday (Jan. 15th).
Shooting on Chef, female victim suffering from gunshot wound
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded two victims on Sunday (Jan. 15th). Detectives say the shooting happened in the in the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the […]
Deadly crash in Madisonville, drivers hits a tree
Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in St. Tammany Parish Friday night (Jan. 13).
"You just can’t provide the proof to bring it to court. That will really haunt you-” Former NOPD detective explains how hard it is to solve a case
SLIDELL, La. — The city of New Orleans; crime problem is putting more and more pressure on detectives working these cases, to eventually bring justice to grieving families. Eyewitness News sat down with a veteran NOPD homicide detective to understand what needs to happen to solve a case. Don...
JPSO: Pursuit suspect arrested after trying to hide in nearby trash can, other suspect on loose
Jefferson Parish deputies have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after what started as an attempted traffic stop led to a multi-parish chase across the West Bank.
fox8live.com
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime. New Orleans police said unknown juveniles...
WDSU
NOPD searching for person of interest in Central City homicide
New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted as a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation. Issac Sabatier, 38, is being sought in connection with a homicide that occurred on Dec. 22 at the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According...
Six college-age students robbed at gunpoint overnight on Hillary Street
NEW ORLEANS — Two groups of college-aged students were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning less than a block from each other. According to NOPD, around 1 a.m. Sunday on the corner of Hillary and Zimple streets, three armed men approached three men, ages 20 and 21. The suspects were in a dark sedan and demanded the victims’ phones and wallets. The victims complied.
NOPD: Fire on Cohn Street takes the life of a 67-year-old man
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating what caused a fatal fire in the Leonidas neighborhood. Fire crews arrived on the scene of a shed on fire in the back of a home in the 9000 block of Cohn Street at about 7:47 p.m. on Sunday.
fox8live.com
Guard attacked at Orleans juvenile center, key card stolen in detainee’s failed escape attempt
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult inmate housed at the city’s Juvenile Justice Intervention Center attacked a guard and stole a key card in an attempt to escape the detention center, New Orleans police said Sunday (Jan. 15). The offender’s name was not disclosed, nor was the condition of...
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
One suspect found in garbage can; another at large after chase, crash and carjacking
Police today are looking for a man who led cops on a chase on the Westbank before a crash and carjacking yesterday. A second suspect is behind bars. JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde says it all started when cops were alerted to a stolen car
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0