Jefferson Parish, LA

WWL

Woman spots stolen car in security video

NEW ORLEANS — When Krista Dobronich got her whtie Mercedes SUV in August of 2021, she planned to hold on to it for a while. “I have a two-year-old son so he’s getting in a bigger car seat, so we needed more room,” Dobronich said. “It was perfect.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD recovers 2 stolen cars, arrests 3 accused suspects

New Orleans police report that two stolen vehicles have been recovered, and three accused suspects have been arrested. According to police, police attempted to pull over two suspicious cars at the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Three suspects in the vehicles fled on foot. A short chase shortly followed,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating homicide at Esplanade and North Derbigny

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide at Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street, according to a Sunday news release. The release said the call came in at 6:58 p.m. and initial reports showed an adult man in a crashed vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police respond to deadly shooting on Esplanade Avenue

A man died Sunday night after police found him lying on the ground near the corner of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street, his body riddled with bullets. New Orleans police said the shooting occurred a bit before 7:00 p.m. New Orleans EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Shooting on Chef, female victim suffering from gunshot wound

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded two victims on Sunday (Jan. 15th). Detectives say the shooting happened in the in the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD searching for person of interest in Central City homicide

New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted as a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation. Issac Sabatier, 38, is being sought in connection with a homicide that occurred on Dec. 22 at the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According...
CENTRAL, LA
WWL

Six college-age students robbed at gunpoint overnight on Hillary Street

NEW ORLEANS — Two groups of college-aged students were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning less than a block from each other. According to NOPD, around 1 a.m. Sunday on the corner of Hillary and Zimple streets, three armed men approached three men, ages 20 and 21. The suspects were in a dark sedan and demanded the victims’ phones and wallets. The victims complied.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

