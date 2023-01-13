Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s scorching run has Shaq calling out MVP slander against Memphis star
Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to another lopsided win on Monday with a 136-106 blowout victory over a shorthanded Phoenix Suns side. The All-Star point guard led the charge for Memphis, going off for 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and one turnover in just 27 minutes of play. Ja didn’t even get off the bench in the fourth with the game already in the bag for Memphis.
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Opens up After Jayson Tatum's Historic 51-Point Performance
Jayson Tatum had arguably his best game of the season Monday afternoon. The Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets and Tatum shined for the shorthanded C's as they earned their seventh straight win, 130-118. Tatum poured in 51 points to go along with nine rebounds and five ...
Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade
Halfway through the 2022-23 season and Charles Barkley still can’t believe the Minnesota Timberwolves traded the farm for Rudy Gobert. And well, who can blame him? On Monday after the Timberwolves lost to the Utah Jazz, Barkley couldn’t help but diss the franchise for giving up a ton just for Gobert. Not only has Minnesota […] The post Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James gets reminded how old he is with hilarious exchange with Jabari Smith Jr.
LeBron James is 38 years old and has been playing in the NBA for 20 years now. The Los Angeles Lakers star was reminded of that fact as he faced Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets on Monday. James and Smith had a funny little exchange on the court where the Rockets rookie told […] The post Lakers star LeBron James gets reminded how old he is with hilarious exchange with Jabari Smith Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Clippers discussing John Wall in trade talks for frontcourt help
John Wall has only been with the Los Angeles Clippers since the offseason and it appears his time with the franchise could be short-lived. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the front office is discussing Wall as a trade chip in order to add more frontcourt depth by the February 9th deadline.
Russell Westbrook’s last-second blunder vs. Sixers draws strong reaction from Lakers coach Darvin Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another deflating loss on Monday night after losing a close one to the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-112. Russell Westbrook turned the ball over in LA’s final possession and they didn’t even get a chance to get a shot up in what could have been a game-winning attempt. After the game Lakers […] The post Russell Westbrook’s last-second blunder vs. Sixers draws strong reaction from Lakers coach Darvin Ham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers
After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous
Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star dropped 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, his heroics weren’t enough as the Jazz escaped with a 126-125 victory. Edwards also dropped four 3-pointers on the evening, which allowed him to set a wild […] The post Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic had zero reaction to his game-winner and Nuggets Twitter is loving it
Nikola Jokic’s game-winner for the Denver Nuggets against the Orlando Magic was incredible, but his reaction to it–or the lack thereof–made it even more amusing. With less than five seconds left on the clock and the game tied at 116-116, Jokic received the ball from Jamal Murray at the top of the key. Franz Wagner […] The post Nikola Jokic had zero reaction to his game-winner and Nuggets Twitter is loving it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green heckler gets epic offer from Joe Lacob after trash talk, turns it down
The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards squared off on Monday but the most compelling matchup of the night was between Draymond Green and a couple of unruly fans. The two Wizards fans were located right by the scorer’s table in close contact with the players. They used their proximity to try to rile up […] The post Draymond Green heckler gets epic offer from Joe Lacob after trash talk, turns it down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr reacts to Stephen Curry’s 41-point heroics vs. Wizards
The Golden State Warriors certainly didn’t reach their peak against the Washington Wizards, and perhaps rightfully so. Not only were they playing on the second leg of a rare matinee back-to-back on Sunday, but the defending champions were missing Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Jonathan Kuminga. Frustrating as another loss to an inferior foe would’ve […] The post Steve Kerr reacts to Stephen Curry’s 41-point heroics vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Biggest need Jazz must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Utah Jazz must make crucial moves with less than a month until the NBA trade deadline. Keep in mind that the Jazz started this season off well, going 10-3. Since then, however, they’ve only won 13 games. They currently hold a win-loss record now of 23-24. That’s good enough for eighth place in the […] The post Biggest need Jazz must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He can’t guard me’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant savagely trolls Suns amid another monster game
Ja Morant wasn’t even supposed to play on Monday against the Phoenix Suns. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar entered the matchup as questionable due to a left hip injury, but he was eventually cleared to play ahead of the opening tip. It didn’t look like Ja was hurting at all as he dominated the Suns with another amazing performance.
Jayson Tatum reveals Jamal Crawford’s message to him before 50-point game
During his career with the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has had a few 50-point games that are mentioned with some of the best in the team’s storied history. Apparently, there’s a motivational source that says more games like that could be coming in the near future, along with Tatum’s scoring ability of course. After scoring […] The post Jayson Tatum reveals Jamal Crawford’s message to him before 50-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘LeBron, Giannis, KD’: Charles Barkley shows no mercy to Knicks and their title aspirations
The New York Knicks nearly pulled off a big win on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. They came up short, though, falling to their opponents, 123-121, in an overtime thriller at the Madison Square Garden. RJ Barrett exploded for 32 points, while Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle scored 26 and 21 points apiece. In the […] The post ‘LeBron, Giannis, KD’: Charles Barkley shows no mercy to Knicks and their title aspirations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 best trades Pacers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
As the 2023 NBA trade deadline on February 9 quickly approaches, the Indiana Pacers have some decisions to make. The biggest question mark for the franchise is, are they buyers or are they sellers? If they’re sellers, the Pacers’ trade deadline strategy has to include Myles Turner heading out first, as he has the most value. However, the team is working on a long-term deal with the star big who is having a career year. So, despite losing their last three games in a row, maybe the Pacers should be buyers, trying to consolidate lesser assets into better players for a run in 2023. If this is the Pacers’ trade plan, here are the two best deals they can make — for Obi Toppin and OG Anunoby — before the NBA trade deadline.
LeBron James’ 38,000-point milestone draws strong reaction from Lakers icon Magic Johnson
Just like the rest of the NBA world, Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson is in awe of LeBron James’ latest scoring milestone. On Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, James became only the second player in NBA history to breach 38,000 points. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose all-time scoring record of 38,387 points is about to be surpassed by LeBron as well.
