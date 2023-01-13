ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Upworthy

Sweet mama dog finds shelter from the cold in nativity scene manger and delivers her puppies there

Talk about divine symbolism! When the government of Palenque, in Southern Mexico, set up a large nativity scene on the main square, little did they know a special visitor was going to drop by. According to My Modern Met, tradition says baby Jesus is not placed in the manger until Christmas. Local residents were surprised to find someone else in the fluffy pile of hay to rest on, right into the highlighted area of the scene. A sweet mama stray dog had taken over the manger... and that's not all. The locals soon realized she was not alone as had recently given birth to seven adorable puppies.
KXLY

Which dog breeds are the least obedient?

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
CNET

A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?

Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
pethelpful.com

Cat's Attempt to Catch a Snowball Like a Dog Is Just Adorable

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It’s not uncommon for dogs to like the snow. In fact, we’d say most love it. Cats, on the other hand, they’d much rather stay inside staying toasty next to the fireplace. But not all cats!
natureworldnews.com

Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World

Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
sippycupmom.com

6 Expert Tips On Training Your New Puppy

Your interactions with your puppy after the first meeting can be considered training. Puppies have the advantage of being too young to develop any negative habits; they ally a blank slate. In other words, you are responsible for teaching your little furballs everything they need to know about being a member of your family. Consistency, tolerance, and positive reinforcement are indispensable to successfully training your new puppy, the objective being to foster a loving relationship with your pet and instill healthy habits.
petpress.net

9 Loyal Cat Breeds That Will Love You Forever

Cats may be known for their independent streaks, but loyal cat breeds have been stealing hearts—and attention—for centuries!. From the ancient Egyptians’ reverence of the regal and loyal Sphynx to loyal lap cats like the Ragdoll. Loyal cats are as diverse in personality and appearance as they...
NewsTalk 95.5

I Was Drugged at a Bar in Billings

Not the way I wanted to end 2022, but I guess it’s more of a reason to celebrate a new year with new habits AKA dry January. It was the end of December and I met a friend for a drink at a bar on the west side of Billings. I will not name this person or the bar out of privacy, but we both ordered a single drink from the bartender and an appetizer. We were laughing and catching up, genuinely having a good time.
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

Missoula, MT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

