The RCMP Found 10 Puppies Abandoned Near A Highway & They'll Soon Be Adoptable (PHOTOS)
It's always heartbreaking to hear stories about abandoned pets, but even worse when it's a whole bunch of them. On Friday, January 6, the Manitoba RCMP got a call about several puppies that were spotted near two highways in the province. Along with members of K9 Advocates Manitoba, Rural Animal...
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
You Can’t Have These Animals As Pets In The State of Idaho
I love my two dogs and appreciate the companionship that comes with having them around the house. The unconditional love that they have for us is something we don't deserve. Having a pet is a big responsibility and having multiple pets multiplies that responsibility but the payoff is through the roof.
Upworthy
Sweet mama dog finds shelter from the cold in nativity scene manger and delivers her puppies there
Talk about divine symbolism! When the government of Palenque, in Southern Mexico, set up a large nativity scene on the main square, little did they know a special visitor was going to drop by. According to My Modern Met, tradition says baby Jesus is not placed in the manger until Christmas. Local residents were surprised to find someone else in the fluffy pile of hay to rest on, right into the highlighted area of the scene. A sweet mama stray dog had taken over the manger... and that's not all. The locals soon realized she was not alone as had recently given birth to seven adorable puppies.
A Horse Named Goose in Missouri’s Ozarks Just Won’t Stop Moaning
I've seen a lot of happy horses in my life, but never one who's as...um...happy as this one. It's a stallion (indeed) in a Missouri stream who just won't stop...um...moaning. There's actually a scientific reason for all of this. This fun moment happened a couple summers ago in the Kings...
KXLY
Which dog breeds are the least obedient?
When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
CNET
A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?
Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Attempt to Catch a Snowball Like a Dog Is Just Adorable
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It’s not uncommon for dogs to like the snow. In fact, we’d say most love it. Cats, on the other hand, they’d much rather stay inside staying toasty next to the fireplace. But not all cats!
BOY'S best friend! Toddlers as young as two impulsively choose to help dogs, study reveals
Young children, even before the age of two, instinctively want to help dogs, a new study by researchers from Duke University has found.
natureworldnews.com
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World
Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
NBCMontana
Florence veterinarian shares story to spread awareness on deadly dog disease
MISSOULA, MT — Dr. Maddie Hayward, a veterinarian in Florence, had to make the difficult decisions to euthanize her 2-year-old dog, Aspen, who tested positive for brucella canis, a terminal disease. Over the last 10 years, Hayward says she’s had to euthanize many pets -- all for the good...
sippycupmom.com
6 Expert Tips On Training Your New Puppy
Your interactions with your puppy after the first meeting can be considered training. Puppies have the advantage of being too young to develop any negative habits; they ally a blank slate. In other words, you are responsible for teaching your little furballs everything they need to know about being a member of your family. Consistency, tolerance, and positive reinforcement are indispensable to successfully training your new puppy, the objective being to foster a loving relationship with your pet and instill healthy habits.
Great Pyrenees Dad Takes Things 'Too Far' When Playing With Puppies
"Just like a dad to get them all riled up before bedtime," joked one commenter on the TikTok video that has more than 1.4 million views.
petpress.net
9 Loyal Cat Breeds That Will Love You Forever
Cats may be known for their independent streaks, but loyal cat breeds have been stealing hearts—and attention—for centuries!. From the ancient Egyptians’ reverence of the regal and loyal Sphynx to loyal lap cats like the Ragdoll. Loyal cats are as diverse in personality and appearance as they...
Cat in Utah seeks a lap to nap on: Gertrude is a 'gentle, older lady'
A "gentle older lady" named Gertrude with a few special needs is looking for a loving home in Utah. Gertrude is a tri-colored tabby cat and is said to be a "wonderful, loving companion."
I Was Drugged at a Bar in Billings
Not the way I wanted to end 2022, but I guess it’s more of a reason to celebrate a new year with new habits AKA dry January. It was the end of December and I met a friend for a drink at a bar on the west side of Billings. I will not name this person or the bar out of privacy, but we both ordered a single drink from the bartender and an appetizer. We were laughing and catching up, genuinely having a good time.
Photos show what 8 iconic 'Yellowstone' locations look like in real life, from the Dutton Ranch to the 'train station'
The popular western drama is filmed throughout Montana. From the Dutton Ranch to Ruby's Cafe, many locations look the same in real life.
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peak
A Montana witness at Bellgrade reported watching a large, disc-shaped object hovering over a nearby mountain peak at 3:51 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
