Troup County, GA

The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Georgia tornado outbreak | Shelters are open in these counties

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — As Georgia residents recover from the recent onslaught of tornadoes and storms, shelters are opening for residents affected by the damage. Here is a list of shelters accepting those in need. Currently, shelters are open for folks in Henry, Troup and Spalding counties. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Widespread damage across Spalding County following strong storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The damage is substantial at the Dollar Tree on North Expressway in Griffin. Workers spent the day cleaning up the store after an awning collapsed during Thursday’s strong storm. It was a moment an employee working next door at the UPS store will...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

WATCH: Update on storm damage in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to avoid traveling in the area due to severe storm damage. Officials announced Thursday night via Facebook that there are various road shutdowns because of fallen trees and other structural damages blocking the roadway. According to Georgia State...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
11Alive

EF-3 tornado confirmed in Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — It was an EF-3 tornado that ravaged part of Griffin. The National Weather Service confirmed that that EF-3 tornado caused some of the worst damage of the storms that raked across north Georgia. Some of the homes on Kendall Drive are completely gone. The NWS survey...
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

One found dead after ‘fully engulfed’ fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after authorities in Fayette County found a person after a “fully engulfed” fire at a home early Friday morning. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Porter Road around 2:25 a.m. to help firefighters...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

