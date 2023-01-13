Read full article on original website
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
Spalding County residents 'in awe' they survived tornado after storm left behind 'mangled mess'
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County officials announced Monday they are helping residents get the help they need after severe weather caused tornadoes and damaging winds last Thursday. The road to recovery could stretch on for weeks or even months as residents scramble to consider what's next after their homes were destroyed.
Georgia tornado outbreak | Shelters are open in these counties
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — As Georgia residents recover from the recent onslaught of tornadoes and storms, shelters are opening for residents affected by the damage. Here is a list of shelters accepting those in need. Currently, shelters are open for folks in Henry, Troup and Spalding counties. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
Widespread damage across Spalding County following strong storms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The damage is substantial at the Dollar Tree on North Expressway in Griffin. Workers spent the day cleaning up the store after an awning collapsed during Thursday’s strong storm. It was a moment an employee working next door at the UPS store will...
Lanes clear after overturned car creates back up in Midtown
ATLANTA — All lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down Monday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned car. Lanes have since reopened right before Buford Highway. At this time, there is no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information. Also...
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
WATCH: Update on storm damage in Troup County
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to avoid traveling in the area due to severe storm damage. Officials announced Thursday night via Facebook that there are various road shutdowns because of fallen trees and other structural damages blocking the roadway. According to Georgia State...
'I can't imagine the fear' | GEMA director surveys tornado damage
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Roofs torn off of homes and buildings left in shambles marked where neighborhoods once stood whole -- these are the sights one of Georgia's top emergency managers saw from the sky Friday. "It kind of takes you a second to absorb it all," Director James...
Storm damage leaves truck flipped and tree down on I-185 in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The recent storm damage has left a tree down and a truck flipped on I-185. The incident is on the interstate near the Big Springs Road exit in LaGrange. There is no word right now on if any injuries have been reported at this time. Stay...
'Pure and true destruction': Griffin and Spalding County cleaning up after devastating storms
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Friday, many in Griffin and Spalding County got their first look outside after devastating storms ripped through the town. Severe weather pummeled Central Georgia and surrounding areas for hours Thursday. Griffin saw some of the worst of it. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado came through the town.
EF-3 tornado confirmed in Griffin
GRIFFIN, Ga. — It was an EF-3 tornado that ravaged part of Griffin. The National Weather Service confirmed that that EF-3 tornado caused some of the worst damage of the storms that raked across north Georgia. Some of the homes on Kendall Drive are completely gone. The NWS survey...
One found dead after ‘fully engulfed’ fire in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after authorities in Fayette County found a person after a “fully engulfed” fire at a home early Friday morning. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Porter Road around 2:25 a.m. to help firefighters...
Man killed in 'suspicious' house fire: Fayette County deputies
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a “suspicious” house fire broke out in Fayette County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the fire broke out at Porter Road just before 2 a.m. The home was fully engulfed, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Henry County mobile home residents describe Thursday's storm: 'I was going to die'
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Crews are working to clean up in Henry County after fallen trees crushed multiple mobile homes. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75. The hum of chainsaws filled the air in Locust...
Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers...
Baldwin Park neighborhood in LaGrange | Storm damage
Here's a look at the damage in the Baldwin Park neighborhood in LaGrange. Several houses have extensive damage with debris littering the ground.
2 East Point housefires break out 9 hours apart of each other
EAST POINT, Ga. — Eastpoint firefighters put out two housefires that broke out Sunday night and Monday morning. Firefighters arrived at the first housefire Sunday just after 10 p.m. at Dodson Drive. Several crews were on scene of a large fire coming through the roof of a two-story brick home.
