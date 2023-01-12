ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma, others push back

By K. Querry-Thompson
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEdrd_0kCy4jqB00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan.

Officials say Ukrainian troops will train on the Patriot missile system at Fort Sill, which is where the United States conducts its own training on the air defense system. The training is expected to take several months.

After the news spread, Russian officials said it could result in “unpredictable consequences.”

“If this is confirmed, we will witness yet another provocative step by the [Biden] administration, which can lead to unpredictable consequences,” the Russian Embassy statement said.

On Wednesday, Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) filed a resolution to reject bringing the troops to Oklahoma.

Cleveland County Deputy Chief, Major resign effective immediately

“These America Last policies of the current regime should not be tolerated in Oklahoma,” Dahm said. “We saw how recently the Ukrainian military fired a rocket into Poland killing two innocent civilians. We certainly don’t need them practicing here in Oklahoma where our citizens could be under the constant threat of a similar failure.”

Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 would direct the Pentagon to change its plans of sending 100 Ukrainian troops to Oklahoma for training.

“This resolution rejects this attempt by the feds to put foreign troops in Oklahoma,” Dahm said. “It even encourages the governor, county officials, and law enforcement to use their powers to prohibit these foreign troops from being on Oklahoma soil.”

Dahm says if passed, the resolution would remain in effect until it is superseded by a new resolution.

That way, he says the government cannot send other foreign troops here.

“We must put the people of Oklahoma first,” Dahm said. “We shouldn’t be allowing the unaccountable spending, corruption, and potential money laundering to now flow through Oklahoma with the presence of foreign troops on our land.”

On Thursday, a group of GOP Senate leaders issued a joint statement in support of the state’s military installations’ “rich history of training programs with different countries.”

Oklahoma has had partnerships with military forces from partner countries to train and maintain the safety and security of the United States and other allied countries for decades. To cut these ties would be akin to jeopardizing our national security. The resolution that was issued does not speak for the vast majority of the Oklahoma Senate, or Oklahomans, who welcome training exercises to defend the lands we love and our neighbors in other countries. We hope the troops from other countries currently training on our beloved military installations in Oklahoma feel welcomed and experience what makes our state the best in the country.”

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, and Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois AG echoes Pritzker’s threat to fire police for not enforcing gun ban

(WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has doubled down on the governor’s threat to fire police officers who don’t enforce the state’s new “assault weapons” ban. “As law enforcement agencies, there’s overlapping jurisdiction as well, so if they don’t do their jobs, there are other people there to do the job,” Raoul said Friday. Gov. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it legal to own a capybara in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Capybaras make look adorable, but do they make good pets? And are they legal to own in Illinois? Capybaras are rodents, native to South Africa, which look similar to guinea pigs. They are generally considered docile and often allow humans to pet or hand-feed them. However, capybaras can carry ticks, lice […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Attorney Thomas DeVore says Illinois COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit will commence

(WTVO) — A lawsuit seeking to block the Illinois Department of Corrections vaccine mandate will commence, says downstate attorney Thomas DeVore. DeVore, who unsuccessfully ran for Illinois attorney general last fall, says the complaint will move forward even though IDOC has dropped its requirement that all corrections workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. “Right now, in front […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois has 2 Move Over Law crashes in 2 days

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Move Over Law related crashes involving ISP squad cars within two days, according to a news release. About 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 57 northbound on entrance ramp from Illinois 17 […]
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Video shows toddler carrying, firing loaded gun

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTVO) — Shocking video captured by a doorbell camera at an Indiana apartment complex shows a diaper-wearing toddler carrying a handgun and firing it. The surveillance video, captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera and aired on Sunday night’s edition of On Patrol: Live, shows the boy carrying the gun in the apartment’s […]
INDIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I return a used car in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes time to get a new car, most people tend to look at used vehicles to save a little money. But what if they realize after they get it that it is not what they are looking for? Illinois residents are in luck if that happens to them, but […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois car dealers challenge law that lets EV manufacturers sell direct to customers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois auto dealers are appealing a court ruling that allows electric vehicle automakers, like Tesla, Lucid, and Normal-based Rivian from selling their vehicles directly to customers. Last month, a Cook County judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association against startup electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers for allegedly violating […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I grow bamboo in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bamboo is one of the most famous plants on the planet, known for its soothing sound and ability to grow extremely fast. Because of this, it has become a popular plant for gardeners around the world. Many Illinois residents, however, might be wondering if they can legally plant the fast-growing grass […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations down in last week

(WTVO) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Illinois was down this week. Just under 1,400 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, down from more than 1,700 last week. Three counties, not of which are in the stateline, remain at high transmission levels. That is compared to 28 last week. DeKalb, Stephenson […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy