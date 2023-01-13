Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Rapper Lil Tjay was reportedly arrested Monday in the Bronx over an alleged weapons violation. Officials say they pulled over two cars at 183rd Street and Ryer Avenue and took multiple loaded guns from the scene on Monday afternoon. Four people were taken into custody, including Lil...
fox5ny.com
NYC shelter provider struggling under crush of migrants
NEW YORK - Busloads of asylum seekers are still arriving in New York City each week from border states. The newcomers are taxing one of New York City's largest shelter providers, a non-profit called "Women in Need" or WIN. Right now, WIN is helping 274 families seeking asylum including 700...
fox5ny.com
Missing deaf, mute woman found on NYC subway
NEW YORK - The family of Samantha Denise Primus is celebrating after the deaf, non-verbal, and autistic 47-year-old woman was found in New York City's subway system. According to Denise's sister, she was found on the 1 train on Saturday and is being taken to Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn to be checked out.
fox5ny.com
Harlem neighborhood divided over planned truck depot
NEW YORK - A last-ditch effort is underway to stop a developer from building a truck depot in Harlem. The thought of a depot possibly opening at West 145th Street and Lenox Avenue as early as this week is unimaginable for some residents. The area is primarily small businesses and...
fox5ny.com
Prehistoric mammoth bones claim brings treasure hunters to East River
NEW YORK - Ask people what you might find buried in the muck at the bottom of New York City's East River and they'd likely say "mob boss" before thinking of mammoth bones. But several groups of treasure hunters have taken to the waterway in recent weeks after hearing a guest on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast claim a boxcar's worth of potentially valuable prehistoric mammoth bones was dumped in the river in the 1940s.
fox5ny.com
Robbers throw knives, store items at workers in NYC deli robbery
NEW YORK - A group of robbers threw kitchen knives, store products, and even a food display rack at two deli workers in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened last Wednesday inside Eleganza Gourmet Deli located at 1 Convent Avenue, in Harlem. Three people went into the deli around 3 p.m.
fox5ny.com
NYPD considering scaling back release of graphic crime videos, report claims
NEW YORK - The NYPD is reportedly considering cutting back on the number roof graphic crime videos it releases to the public. The department puts out the videos so that the public can help them identify suspects, however, according to The Daily News, officers are debating whether the violent images are too sensational and add to the perception that crime is getting worse.
fox5ny.com
2nd arrest in connection with deadly stabbing on MTA bus in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on an MTA bus in the Bronx. The NYPD says the incident took place on a Sunday evening in October. Lamont Barkley, 55, of the Bronx, was on the BX19 bus at the intersection of...
fox5ny.com
NY lawmakers call on MSG to stop using facial recognition software
NEW YORK - Controversy is growing over Madison Square Garden's use of facial recognition technology to screen its guests. The system has come under scrutiny after recent revelations that it was being used to ban attorneys who work or firms involved with pending lawsuits against MSG. A spokesperson for MSG...
fox5ny.com
New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 volunteer firefighters
NEW YORK - Five volunteer firefighters were injured early Saturday morning when a house they were battling a fire at exploded. Officials with the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department said that just after 2 a.m., firefighters were called to battle a two-alarm fire at a home. Seconds after firefighters entered...
fox5ny.com
32-year-old man shot, killed in Brooklyn: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in Park Slope near the corner of Dean Street and 4th Avenue. The victim was shot in the abdomen and rushed...
fox5ny.com
NYPD officer shot in the Bronx, teen in custody
NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was hospitalized after being shot in the Bronx early on Tuesday morning and a teenager was taken into custody. The incident took place just after 3 a.m. in the area of 183rd St. and Prospect Ave. in the Belmont section. Two uniformed NYPD officers...
fox5ny.com
Family plans city-wide search to find missing deaf, autistic woman
The family of missing Queens woman Samantha Denise Primus have announced a city-wide search to find her on January 15. Primus, who is deaf, non-verbal and autistic, went missing on December 23.
fox5ny.com
Man with bags on feet uses homophobic slur, punches woman in the Bronx: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a man wanted in connection to a homophobic attack in the Bronx on Friday. According to police, a 25-year-old woman was inside a building on Hugh Grant Circle in Unionport around 11:30 a.m. when the suspect approached her, used an anti-gay slur and punched her in the mouth, knocking her to the ground.
fox5ny.com
Paterson drops school mask mandate
NEW JERSEY - Beginning next week, the Paterson School District will no longer require students to wear masks indoors. The district introduced the mask mandate just over a week ago in response to the so-called "tripledemic" of rising cases of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza. Eileen Shafer, the Superintendent of the...
fox5ny.com
Video: Good Samaritans save woman from burning car on Long Island Expressway
LONG ISLAND - An astonishing video shows a group of Good Samaritans saving a woman from a burning car after a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway on Monday. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, 56-year-old Susan Denise of Farmingville was driving a 2022 Jeep Liberty a half-mile west of exit 62 at around 12:02 p.m. when the vehicle struck the center median, flipped on its side, and caught fire.
Comments / 0