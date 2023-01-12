ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

KVAL

Overturned semi-truck blocks I-5 northbound near Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville were blocked by an overturned semi-truck late Monday morning. One lane was reopened at around 4:15 p.m. The Aurora Fire District reported just after 10:30 a.m. that a semi had overturned and blocked traffic on the I-5 at a rest area near milepost 280.
WILSONVILLE, OR
KVAL

Oregon State men squander early lead in loss to Arizona State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — In a 12-point loss to No. 9 Arizona on Thursday, the Oregon State men’s basketball team showed signs of hope. The Beavers kept it competitive late and three freshmen - Michael Ratai, Tyler Bilodeau and Jordan Pope - combined for 50 points. Oregon State seemed...
CORVALLIS, OR

