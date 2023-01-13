Read full article on original website
Thibodaux Regional presents upcoming WellTalk events
Thibodaux Regional presents upcoming WellTalk events, a series of free educational programs to help keep you healthy and well. Events will take place in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption Parishes. In addition to valuable information, a light lunch will be served. Please register by calling 985-493-4374.
GALLERY: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
Our community joined together on January 16, 2023 for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. This year’s event theme was “It Starts with Me to Create a Beloved Community.” After a ceremony on the courthouse steps in Downtown Houma, participants marched to Dumas Auditorium. The full program included Master of Ceremonies Bubba Orgeron, music by God’s Creation Mass Choir directed by Nick Ward, welcome and comments by Jerome Boykin, Sr. and Moriah Bateast, presentation of the key to the city to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, words by elected officials, entertainment by 3D Dance Academy, comments on the Importance of Voting by Charles Brown, entertainment by Jarda Westly, keynote speaker Pastor Bertrand Bailey Jr., and community awards by Saulmon Thomas Jr and Sheri Ezell. The 1969 Southdown High Eagles state championship baseball team was also honored at the ceremony.
King cake notebook: A new ridge-crusted traditional standout in Metairie
We're in that phase where Carnival season has begun, the big parades are still a little ways off and the king cake is everywhere. This is good time to take a first cut into this year's king cake eating, so I'll be providing some glimpses of standout examples I've tried to far. Some are new, some are revisited classics. Here's one:
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!
Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit. “They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled...
Ready Start Terrebonne hosts free Child Care Fair
Parents and guardians of children ages birth to five years are invited to learn about local child care programs during a free Child Care Resources Fair on January 18, at the Terrebonne Parish Library’s Main Branch in Houma. Representatives from Ready Start Terrebonne will be available to discuss early...
Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023
It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
TPL to host free seminar series for entrepreneurs
The Terrebonne Parish Library System and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center are partnering to host a free seminar series for entrepreneurs, Starting & Financing Your Small Business. The three part event series will take place at the Main Library Branch at 10 a.m. on the following dates:. January 18-...
NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole
NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
Heart of Louisiana: Curole House
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?
Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
Another Cold Start, Warm-up Soon
NEW ORLEANS — Another cold start this early morning! Northshore locations only dipped down to 30-34° for 1-6 hours this morning. On the South Shore, morning lows were 1-7° degrees colder than their recorded time 24 hours before. The Houma - Terrebonne Airport recorded light snow from 3;35 am to 4:55 am this early morning. Visibility at the airport in Houma was down to a quarter mile of visibility. It was a WDSU Impact Weather Day for this early morning. Local temperatures will warm to 62-67° degrees. Your comfort will feel -- in regards to temperatures will be mild to warm through this afternoon. Sunny skies with a few high clouds by early evening.
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place
Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
Pamela Ann Boquet
Pamela is survived by her loving family, her husband of fifty years, Wills Boquet Jr.; mother, Margaret “Peggy” Bascle Boquet; children, Eric and Betsy Boquet; brother, Patrick Boquet and wife Liz; sisters, Penny Dupre and Paula Neil and husband Jesse; grandchildren, Caine Foret, Caitlyn Boquet, Maddie, Brooke, and Gracie Boquet.
Nicholls Named 2,701 Students to Honors Lists for Summer & Fall 2022
Nicholls named 2,701 students to honors lists for the summer and fall 2022 semesters. Undergraduate students enrolled full-time at Nicholls State University during the summer and fall 2022 semesters who maintained a scholastic grade point average of 3.5 or higher have been named to the president’s list to recognize their academic achievements.
