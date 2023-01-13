ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Road closures in the coming days around Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT wants residents to be prepared for two road closures in Mobile that could impact daily commuting. Bankhead Tunnel will be closed tomorrow from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to upgrade the fiber optics lines and is expected to take a couple days to complete. SpringHill...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle Fire & Rescue fights early morning house fire

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Citronelle Fire & Rescue, at approximately 4:30 Tuesday morning, Command 600, Engine 601, and Engine 602 responded to Earlville Rd for reports of a residential fire. Upon arrival units found a single story, single family with roof collapse. With all occupants out of...
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bankhead Tunnel to close overnight Tuesday & Wednesday: ALDOT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile will close overnight for two nights next week. In a tweet, ALDOT said the tunnel will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for fiber optic line upgrades. Several construction and improvement […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with weapon

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
utv44.com

Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
OBA

Nighttime lane closures planned on East Canal Road

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Roadwork continues on Canal Road near the library in Orange Beach. The city announced new nighttime lane closures coming up next week in a press release. In an effort to avoid daytime lane closures, the East Canal Road widening contractor will be performing road...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WLOX

Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Crown Inn in Pascagoula is no longer after being engulfed in flames early Sunday morning. According to Pascagoula Fire Department Chief Hyler Krebs, units responded to the motel around 3:15 a.m. The flames took around 6 hours to contain; no injuries have been reported at this time.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

RV fire snarls traffic on I-10 West near Rangeline Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recreational vehicle fire on Interstate 10 West in Mobile County is causing a headache for motorists Thursday afternoon. As of the 1 p.m. hour, three travel lanes were blocked and the righthand shoulder was blocked due to the vehicle fire near Exit 17 to Rangeline Road.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One person dead after gunshot to the leg in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A person in Foley has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg during on Sunday, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 1600 block of South Oak Street on Sunday for a report of gunshots. Officers said upon arrival, they located Walter...
FOLEY, AL

