WALA-TV FOX10
Road closures in the coming days around Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT wants residents to be prepared for two road closures in Mobile that could impact daily commuting. Bankhead Tunnel will be closed tomorrow from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to upgrade the fiber optics lines and is expected to take a couple days to complete. SpringHill...
utv44.com
'neighborhood bridges' fills 148 needs, impacting 3,978 Baldwin County students in 2022
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A non-profit in Baldwin County helped nearly 4,000 students in 2022. 'neighborhood bridges' facilitates direct local giving to students and families in need by inviting professionals to advocate for them. The name, 'neighborhood bridges' is lower case on purpose as an expression of humility, according to organization.
Gulf Shores cleaning, preparing site for new high school
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – A 200-acre site adjacent to the Beach Express and donated to the city has had several uses in the past and those uses left some of the ground in a mess. “There’s a lot of bad materials,” Gulf Shores City Administrator Steve...
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds attend a meeting to discuss potential development plan on Hillcrest Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a tense but cordial meeting Thursday night as over a hundred residents showed up to give their thoughts on a potential new development project. That development would be just south of Hillcrest Road and Nievus. Signage shows where a zoning change has already been requested.
utv44.com
Citronelle Fire & Rescue fights early morning house fire
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Citronelle Fire & Rescue, at approximately 4:30 Tuesday morning, Command 600, Engine 601, and Engine 602 responded to Earlville Rd for reports of a residential fire. Upon arrival units found a single story, single family with roof collapse. With all occupants out of...
Ecotourism center moves closer to construction with bid letting
Bid opening is Feb. 7 with hopes to start work sometime in April. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Work is closer to beginning on a long-planned $9.7 million Restore Act environmental project to be built on land owned by Gulf Shores adjacent to Gulf State Park. “I’m...
Bankhead Tunnel to close overnight Tuesday & Wednesday: ALDOT
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile will close overnight for two nights next week. In a tweet, ALDOT said the tunnel will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for fiber optic line upgrades. Several construction and improvement […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer. It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong –...
utv44.com
Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with weapon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
utv44.com
Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
Nighttime lane closures planned on East Canal Road
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Roadwork continues on Canal Road near the library in Orange Beach. The city announced new nighttime lane closures coming up next week in a press release. In an effort to avoid daytime lane closures, the East Canal Road widening contractor will be performing road...
WEAR
Deputies: Man shoots himself in HCA Florida West Hospital parking lot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating a shooting at HCA Florida West Hospital. Just before 6 p.m. Monday, a man was found in the hospital's parking lot with a gunshot wound. The hospital, formerly known as West Florida Hospital, is located on N. Davis Highway and Johnson Avenue.
WLOX
Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Crown Inn in Pascagoula is no longer after being engulfed in flames early Sunday morning. According to Pascagoula Fire Department Chief Hyler Krebs, units responded to the motel around 3:15 a.m. The flames took around 6 hours to contain; no injuries have been reported at this time.
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
Mardi Gras store slammed with buyers as store prepares for the carnival season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s that time of year again! We are less than a month away from the first Mardi Gras parade in Mobile. Mobilians and other Gulf Coast residents ran to Toomey’s Mardi Gras Headquarters Sunday afternoon–getting everything from MoonPies and beads to kick off the beginning of the carnival season. “I ride […]
Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
utv44.com
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
WPMI
Car crashes into home leaving family displaced after Mobile Police pursuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police pursuits seem to be becoming a common occurrence in the Port City. Last night, NBC 15 news showed you one that ended in tragedy, when police say a fleeing vehicle rammed into a family's home off Stanton Road. The family was asleep, and thankfully...
WALA-TV FOX10
RV fire snarls traffic on I-10 West near Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recreational vehicle fire on Interstate 10 West in Mobile County is causing a headache for motorists Thursday afternoon. As of the 1 p.m. hour, three travel lanes were blocked and the righthand shoulder was blocked due to the vehicle fire near Exit 17 to Rangeline Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
One person dead after gunshot to the leg in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A person in Foley has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg during on Sunday, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 1600 block of South Oak Street on Sunday for a report of gunshots. Officers said upon arrival, they located Walter...
