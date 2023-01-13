PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Crown Inn in Pascagoula is no longer after being engulfed in flames early Sunday morning. According to Pascagoula Fire Department Chief Hyler Krebs, units responded to the motel around 3:15 a.m. The flames took around 6 hours to contain; no injuries have been reported at this time.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO