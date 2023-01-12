Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
WBAY Green Bay
Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway
JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an inmate. An arrest warrant was issued for Jessica Grace Shafer, 27. She had Huber release privileges and was approved to go to a medical appointment, but she didn’t come back. Shafer was last...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman in Wisconsin calls 911 after stranger drives car while she was sleeping in the backseat
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a central Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.
Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant
A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County
PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
fox47.com
Man steals vehicle with woman sleeping inside, leads law enforcement on chase
POYNETTE, Wis. — A 51-year-old New York man was arrested after stealing a vehicle with a woman sleeping inside and leading law enforcement officers on a chase in Columbia County early Saturday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said. In a Facebook post, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Patrol pursuit, Delafield search and arrest
Delafield police said a man was arrested after a pursuit by Wisconsin State Patrol troopers Saturday morning. A homeowner shared photos of the arrest with FOX6 News.
WDIO-TV
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
nbc15.com
Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot to plead in 11 cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer will learn his fate at the end of the month in the nearly one dozen cases against him. Katoine Richardson will return to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County losing all prosecutors, DA resigns: 'Crisis statewide'
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County District Attorney's Office will soon be without a single prosecutor after the now former DA had his last day Friday, Jan. 13. Kurt Klomberg led the Dodge County District Attorney's Office for 12 years with the goal of upholding justice, but says the system is crumbling.
Three killed, 2 injured in Rockford shootings on Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people, a 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were killed and 2 people were injured in two separate but related shootings in Rockford on Sunday night. Rockford Police said that around 6:30 p.m. that they were investigating shootings in the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block […]
fox47.com
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Alliant Energy says a blown fuse at its substation in Brooklyn knocked power out for thousands of people Sunday morning. Alliant Energy is reporting a total of four outages in the Oregon and Brooklyn areas, affecting an estimated 2,374 customers. According to Dane County dispatch officials,...
nbc15.com
MPD arrest burglary suspect at east side gas station
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a man early Friday morning after he allegedly stole from an east side gas station. Madison Police Department officers were responding around 3:50 a.m. to the Mobile Gas Station along the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave when they ran into the suspect at the store.
Threat to Highland schools not credible, officials say
Highland Community Schools closed on Monday due to a possible threat of violence that was later discredited, according to district officials.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie after a fatal three vehicle crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Woman died inside burning SUV that started ‘going crazy’; doors wouldn’t unlock
Returning home along a snow-lined road last month, 73-year-old Mary Frahm had just dropped off her son for work when her car started acting bizarrely — the dashboard lights were flashing, the windshield wipers started up on their own, the speedometer was “going crazy” and the vehicle was losing power.
Beloit drug dealer sentenced to 6 years in prison
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Marcus Payton, 38, has been sentenced to serve 6 years in prison for distributing crack cocaine in the Beloit area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In January 2022, Payton was identified by a police informant as a crack dealer. The informant was able to buy crack from Payton on […]
Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire overnight, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets in Beloit overnight, the city’s police department said. Police officers were called to the 800 blocks of both Fifth Street and Bluff Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers found several spent shell casings in the area....
fox47.com
Highland Community Schools closed Monday due to possible threat of violence
HIGHLAND, Wis. — Highland Community Schools closed on Monday due to a possible threat of violence, according to district officials. In an press release Monday morning, Highland Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Refsland confirmed the reason for the closure. Refsland said administrators were made aware of the threat Sunday...
One person killed in three-vehicle crash, Sun Prairie Police says
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash Saturday night on US Highway 151. Around 8:45 p.m. Sun Prairie Police, EMS and Fire Departments responded to the scene just north of the Reiner Road Bridge. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and according to Sun Prairie Police, occupants from each vehicle were transported to area hospitals...
