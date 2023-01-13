Read full article on original website
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Related
Tip Jar & GoFundMe Set Up For Family Of Beloved Pinnon Employee
A tip jar and GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Peggy Anderson, whose life was tragically taken on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Pinnon's Meats in Rockford, Illinois. Life is so unpredictable. Peggy was a blessing in many peoples' lives in our community and put smiles on...
WIFR
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rockford man bursts from his house to save a boy from wandering onto Auburn St busy with traffic
One family member of the hero calls the circumstances of the rescue, “Divine Intervention.”. Two snoozing parents owe their undying gratitude to one Rockford, IL man after he saved their kid from wandering onto one busy street. Twitter user Ashley Ray (who goes by @TheAshleyRay on the bird app,)...
MyStateline.com
Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings
Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Rockford youth honor Martin Luther King Jr. The City of Rockford and the Rockford Public Library held a...
Rockford Woman Who Died in Fire On Christmas Eve Has Been Identified
The Winnebago County Coroner just completed an autopsy on a woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve morning (12/24/23) and is now releasing more details about her identity. According to a press release, the Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire call in the 3600 block...
WIFR
Victim identified in house fire on Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name has been released of a 61-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve day. Debra Lamb was found dead just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard in Rockford. Her cause...
WIFR
Walmart in Rockford offers free health screenings for Wellness Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After doing some shopping at Walmart in Rockford this Saturday, customers can check in on their health with several free screenings for the annual Walmart Wellness Day. Those screenings include everything from free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure tests. The store also offers immunizations for...
Cold case: Still no sign of Rockford resident Mark Miller, who disappeared in 2009
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly 14 years since 48-year-old Mark Miller left his job at the Clock Tower Resort and Conference Center and was never seen again. Miller was a banquet captain at the now-demolished landmark. He worked his shift on March 12, 2009, punched out at around 1:30 p.m., and left like he […]
Three killed, 2 injured in Rockford shootings on Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people, a 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were killed and 2 people were injured in two separate but related shootings in Rockford on Sunday night. Rockford Police said that around 6:30 p.m. that they were investigating shootings in the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block […]
Rockford plow company suffering from lack of snow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While many across the stateline are not huge fans of snow, it is how some residents make their living, and no snow means no work. “It’s just crazy, I mean, it’s just like, where’s the snow,” said Steven Eisman, owner of S&J Seal Coating and Snow Plowing. Eisman has owned the […]
WIFR
Hikers enjoy hot chocolate while on a exploration in South Beloit
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may be harder for some people to get out and hike during the cold wintertime, and one local group hopes some hot cocoa can help. In part with the 815 outside Cocoa and Company series, community members can warm up with some complimentary hot chocolate before hitting the trails in South Beloit. Hikers embark on a two-mile journey to explore the prairie and Rock River Birding and Hiking trail. Area residents can even take a piece of nature home with them after.
1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police
St. Charles police arrived at the Fox Run Apartments and found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging James Gheradini, wounded in the chest with a gunshot wound. Police say they and at least one other person came in and zip tied people in the apartment.
Byron Police need help finding property damage suspects
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Byron Police need the community’s help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Officers said that incidents might have occurred last Thursday and Friday in the Rose Meadows, Fawn Ridge and Blackhawk Park area. Police have learned that many residents may have video of […]
WIFR
CJ’s new tests how much you know about Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the month of January back in 1852, when Rockford officially became a city. With that date in mind, one local business is set to celebrate Rockford’s history with some fun. CJ’s and Inzombia coffee collaborate to host ‘Rockford Trivia Night’ every Wednesday throughout...
Winnebago principal, saved by CPR, helps pass knowledge onto teachers
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago elementary school is joining two others as the only “Heart Safe” schools in Illinois. The initiative by Project ADAM prepares schools for an emergency situation requiring CPR or AED. It was just a few years ago that Dorothy Simon Elementary School’s principal found herself in an emergency situation. She […]
Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new Rockford apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security. The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home. On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard […]
Rockford Police identify, issue warrant for suspect in Pinnon’s murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued an arrest warrant for William Jones, 40, identified as the suspect in the armed robbery and murder of Peggy Anderson, 63, at Pinnon Meats last Wednesday. Police said Anderson was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the […]
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
MyStateline.com
Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson
Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson
MyStateline.com
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide
