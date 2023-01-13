ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings

Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Rockford youth honor Martin Luther King Jr. The City of Rockford and the Rockford Public Library held a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Walmart in Rockford offers free health screenings for Wellness Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After doing some shopping at Walmart in Rockford this Saturday, customers can check in on their health with several free screenings for the annual Walmart Wellness Day. Those screenings include everything from free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure tests. The store also offers immunizations for...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Hikers enjoy hot chocolate while on a exploration in South Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may be harder for some people to get out and hike during the cold wintertime, and one local group hopes some hot cocoa can help. In part with the 815 outside Cocoa and Company series, community members can warm up with some complimentary hot chocolate before hitting the trails in South Beloit. Hikers embark on a two-mile journey to explore the prairie and Rock River Birding and Hiking trail. Area residents can even take a piece of nature home with them after.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Byron Police need help finding property damage suspects

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Byron Police need the community’s help to find the suspects in a string of property damage crimes around the city. Officers said that incidents might have occurred last Thursday and Friday in the Rose Meadows, Fawn Ridge and Blackhawk Park area. Police have learned that many residents may have video of […]
BYRON, IL
WIFR

CJ’s new tests how much you know about Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the month of January back in 1852, when Rockford officially became a city. With that date in mind, one local business is set to celebrate Rockford’s history with some fun. CJ’s and Inzombia coffee collaborate to host ‘Rockford Trivia Night’ every Wednesday throughout...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people hurt in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
POPLAR GROVE, IL

