Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Head to Broken Arrow for DH
Bartlesville High will have one of its toughest double-headers of the season on the road at Broken Arrow on Tuesday evening. Both of the Tiger girls and boys are two of the best clubs in 6A. Bartlesville’s boys and girls teams are coming off losses. The girls continued their...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bulldoggers Swept by OKU
The Dewey Bulldoggers were coming fresh off a loss from Caney Valley Friday night when they took on the Oklahoma Union Cougars this Saturday night from Dewey. The Bulldoggers were up 8-2 after one, but would be their last lead, as the Cougars would take over to end the half and extend that lead in to the end of the game, winning 39-32.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
Caney Valley Tournament This Week with Radio Games. The Caney Valley Trojans annual tournament tips off this Thursday starting at 11:30 a.m. Local squads like Copan, Caney (KS), Barnsdall, and Dewey are all playing in the tournament along with Riverfield, Liberty and Oklahoma Bible Academy (OBA). We will have live...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery giveaway January 24
City Church is continuing its grocery giveaway in 2023 with its second one this month, Tuesday, January 24 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the church at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech Business Center at 1225 Virginia Short St. The grocery...
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy
A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Co. Commissioners Meet Tuesday Due to MLK Day
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Tuesday morning instead of Monday this week due to MLK day yesterday, and it started with them reading bids for a 2021 or older Ram 2500 Crew Cab 4x4 truck. No bids were awarded, as they will be deciding next week. There was public...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Report Jan. 13 through Jan. 16
The Bartlesville Police Department released their activity report from over the weekend, totaling 37 calls for the weekend. 10 of the calls were traffic stops, six of them were for theft, four disturbances and assaults, three fraud calls, with the rest being miscellaneous. Of the Miscellaneous, there was a call...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington Co. Commissioners Talk Uniforms
The Washington County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday and approved several items, and tabled one. A representative from United Linen presented a new service agreement for uniforms for employees in each district. There appeared to be some confusion over why a new agreement would be signed, when it appears that the county was already in contract with the company.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Swings a Hatchet, Winds Up in Jail
Kenneth Hamilton was seen in Washington County Court today on a charge alleging assault with a dangerous weapon. Hamilton was arrested on Friday, January 13th and according to an affidavit, this stemmed from a comment made by Hamilton about the other party’s vehicle not being worth a lot of money.
bartlesvilleradio.com
CITY MATTERS: Boards and Committees
If you've ever wanted to participate in city government, the city of Bartlesville is giving you that opportunity. Appearing on City Matters, City Councilor Trevor Dorsey said that the City of Bartlesville has numerous boards, committees and commissions that are driven by citizen volunteers. All citizens are encouraged and welcome to apply.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sitton Resigns: District 4 Vacancy on the Bartlesville Board of Education
On January 16, 2023, the Bartlesville Board of Education accepted the resignation of Kevin Sitton from his seat representing District 4, which covers parts of the Richard Kane, Wilson, and Hoover Elementary areas. The Board appreciates his service on the board since 2016. In December 2022, Mr. Sitton announced his...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet on Tuesday
The Washington County Commissioners did not meet this Monday morning due to It being MLK Day, they will instead meet Tuesday morning at 9:30 am. On the meeting agenda is to take action on a service agreement from United Linen. They will also make a declaration of a surplus involving...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Art Association is Growing
The Bartlesville Art Association is excited to be launching this new year with great activities for you. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Art Association Board President Kathleen Rutledge urges you to check the BAA website for announcements of classes, workshops, and weekly meetings and also follow them on Facebook: Bartlesville Art Association.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioners To Talk About Possible Rural EMS Committee
The Osage Co. commissioners will meet on Tuesday, January 17 instead of Monday because of MLK Day. The commissioners will discuss and possibly appoint a lead commissioner to establish a citizen advisory committee to create guidelines for rural EMS reporting because of complaints. The commissioners will also possibly appoint a...
Comments / 0