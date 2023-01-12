The Dewey Bulldoggers were coming fresh off a loss from Caney Valley Friday night when they took on the Oklahoma Union Cougars this Saturday night from Dewey. The Bulldoggers were up 8-2 after one, but would be their last lead, as the Cougars would take over to end the half and extend that lead in to the end of the game, winning 39-32.

DEWEY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO