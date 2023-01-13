Growth in Aiken County booming, county council chairman says

Aiken County is experiencing robust growth, based on statistics compiled by its Planning and Development Department.

County Council Chairman Gary Bunker provided some details during his presentation to the Kiwanis Club of Aiken on Thursday at The Willcox.

Comparing fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, Bunker reported the following upswings:

— The number of building inspections rose 37%, from 17,418 to 23,826.

— The number of certificates of occupancy issued increased 25%, from 1,171 to 1,459.

— The number of building permits issued rose 8%, from 4,141 to 4,480.

— The value of the building permits issued increased a whopping 87%, from $302 million to $565 million.

In fiscal year 2023, which began July 1 of last year, “these trends are continuing,” Bunker said.

He also showed a chart with figures on subdivisions.

The number of subdivisions approved rose from 14 in tax year 2019 to 49 in tax year 2023. The combined number of lots in those subdivisions increased from 862 to 1,876.

For the tax years in between, the following were approved:

— 25 subdivisions with 1,192 lots in 2020.

— 35 with 1,475 lots in 2021.

— 47 with 1,924 lots in 2022.

Bunker described the trends “as a sign of optimism we see in the development community for what we’ve got going on in Aiken County.”