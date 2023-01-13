ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana, MO

khqa.com

Former Louisiana police chief faces 2nd degree murder charge

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The former Louisiana police chief is now facing a second degree murder charge. A grand jury indicted William Jones on the murder charge, and he was arrested on Friday and taken to the Cole County Jail, according to Jones' attorney Christopher Lozano. Lozano said he...
LOUISIANA, MO
abc17news.com

Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway

A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wtad.com

Charges dropped against one man in Hannibal beating death

Jordan Payne had faced counts of 2nd Degree Murder and Assault. A Hannibal man, one of five people charged in connection with the October beating death of a Hannibal man, has had all charges against him dropped. Jordan Payne was due in Marion County Circuit Court Friday for a case...
HANNIBAL, MO
KOMU

Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway

ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
MEXICO, MO
Washington Missourian

Federal judge sentences Schulte to two more years in prison for PPP fraud

Four months after pleading guilty to three counts of bank fraud, a Washington woman was sentenced to two more years in federal prison for fraud related to the federal Payroll Protection Program. Christen Schulte, 37, was previously sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison for her role...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge

A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 13, 2023

Ronnie McKenzie, of Quincy for FTA pay fines. Haley Gawin, 30, of Quincy for Malicious Mischief. NTA 120. Pamela G O’Neal (56) of Quincy, arrested for FTA Expired Registration and Expired Driver’s License at 4th and Broadway. Lodged 130. Rondell L Lewis (38) of Quincy, citation for Driving...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

QPS Foundation raise record-setting amount in annual campaign

QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — The Quincy Public Schools Foundation ended their 2022 Dream Big Annual Campaign with a bang. The initial goal of the campaign was set at $200,000. However, supporters went above and beyond. The campaign raised a record-breaking $321,078 in donations and pledges which exceeded last year's...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

First responders at high risk for lung cancer

ILLINIOS (KHQA) — Lung cancer is the leading cause of occupational death nationally in firefighters. Cancer accounts for more than 74% of the line-of-duty deaths, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters. Dr. Elie Chbeir, a pulmonologist at Quincy Medical Group, says smoke inhalation can lead to a...
kjluradio.com

Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.

Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Godfrey couple celebrates 75th anniversary

A Godfrey couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. David and Mary Wells were honored during a family celebration. They were married in Meadowbrook just days after they both turned 18 years old. According to their daughter Dee Cunningham, the two met when they were just 15 in the lobby...
GODFREY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Knapheide Manufacturing Company celebrating 175th anniversary this year

QUINCY — The Knapheide Manufacturing Company is celebrate its 175th anniversary this year, marking nearly two centuries as a family-owned and operated business in Quincy. Herman Heinrich Knapheide, a German immigrant, moved to Quincy in 1848 and opened a wagon-making shop, the Knapheide Wagon Company. The business was incorporated...
QUINCY, IL

