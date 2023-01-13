Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Missouri's 50-year-old urban legend of the stalking creature known as MomoCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
khqa.com
Former Louisiana police chief faces 2nd degree murder charge
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The former Louisiana police chief is now facing a second degree murder charge. A grand jury indicted William Jones on the murder charge, and he was arrested on Friday and taken to the Cole County Jail, according to Jones' attorney Christopher Lozano. Lozano said he...
abc17news.com
Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
wtad.com
Charges dropped against one man in Hannibal beating death
Jordan Payne had faced counts of 2nd Degree Murder and Assault. A Hannibal man, one of five people charged in connection with the October beating death of a Hannibal man, has had all charges against him dropped. Jordan Payne was due in Marion County Circuit Court Friday for a case...
KOMU
Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway
ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
wlds.com
Gov Responds to Those Refusing to Follow Ban, Morgan County Sheriff to Issue Statement Friday
Governor J.B. Pritzker responded to the growing number of county sheriffs who say they won’t enforce the new ban on assault weapons, while one area sheriff has remained quiet on the issue. Pritzker signed the measure into law on Tuesday that prohibits the sale of assault rifles, rapid-fire devices,...
khqa.com
Judge orders city to give documents to Hannibal councilman in impeachment process
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Councilman Stephan Franke on Thursday said a judge has granted his motion to compel the city of Hannibal to turn over all its documents to him regarding impeachment proceedings against him. Franke filed the motion on February 11, 2022. The city brought impeachment charges against...
Washington Missourian
Federal judge sentences Schulte to two more years in prison for PPP fraud
Four months after pleading guilty to three counts of bank fraud, a Washington woman was sentenced to two more years in federal prison for fraud related to the federal Payroll Protection Program. Christen Schulte, 37, was previously sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison for her role...
Washington Missourian
Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge
A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 13, 2023
Ronnie McKenzie, of Quincy for FTA pay fines. Haley Gawin, 30, of Quincy for Malicious Mischief. NTA 120. Pamela G O’Neal (56) of Quincy, arrested for FTA Expired Registration and Expired Driver’s License at 4th and Broadway. Lodged 130. Rondell L Lewis (38) of Quincy, citation for Driving...
khqa.com
QPS Foundation raise record-setting amount in annual campaign
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — The Quincy Public Schools Foundation ended their 2022 Dream Big Annual Campaign with a bang. The initial goal of the campaign was set at $200,000. However, supporters went above and beyond. The campaign raised a record-breaking $321,078 in donations and pledges which exceeded last year's...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
muddyrivernews.com
Pike County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Jan. 2-8, 2023
Is This a Missouri Dollhouse Overlooking the Mighty Mississippi?
I've never slept in a dollhouse. Let's get that out of the way from the get-go. However, I have found a place in Clarksville, Missouri you can stay at that looks like a dollhouse overlooking the mighty Mississippi River. Disclaimer: this is very much NOT a dollhouse. It's what's called...
khqa.com
First responders at high risk for lung cancer
ILLINIOS (KHQA) — Lung cancer is the leading cause of occupational death nationally in firefighters. Cancer accounts for more than 74% of the line-of-duty deaths, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters. Dr. Elie Chbeir, a pulmonologist at Quincy Medical Group, says smoke inhalation can lead to a...
kjluradio.com
Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
advantagenews.com
Godfrey couple celebrates 75th anniversary
A Godfrey couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. David and Mary Wells were honored during a family celebration. They were married in Meadowbrook just days after they both turned 18 years old. According to their daughter Dee Cunningham, the two met when they were just 15 in the lobby...
muddyrivernews.com
Knapheide Manufacturing Company celebrating 175th anniversary this year
QUINCY — The Knapheide Manufacturing Company is celebrate its 175th anniversary this year, marking nearly two centuries as a family-owned and operated business in Quincy. Herman Heinrich Knapheide, a German immigrant, moved to Quincy in 1848 and opened a wagon-making shop, the Knapheide Wagon Company. The business was incorporated...
