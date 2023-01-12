Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Kyle Richards Campaigns For Chrissy Teigen To Join ‘RHOBH’ After Lisa Rinna’s Exit: She’d ‘Be The Best’
Kyle Richards, 54, name-dropped Chrissy Teigen, 37, when she was asked who should join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the wake of Lisa Rinna‘s exit. Chrissy is a major Real Housewives super-fan and over the years fans have been dying for her to become part of the Bravo franchise. Kyle brought up Chrissy possibly joining the series when a TMZ reporter tracked down the mom-of-four outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills on January 16.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3: New trailer, full list of directors, and premiere date
A galaxy far, far away just got a little bit closer. Late Monday night, Disney released the first trailer for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” – and also revealed the show’s return date and its impressive list of episode directors. First, the date: New episodes of “The Mandalorian” will start streaming on Disney+ on March 1. The third season will consist of eight episodes. Here’s the synopsis of where things stand heading into the new season: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles...
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother shares tribute following her death: ‘I still can’t believe this’
Navarone Garibaldi, the younger half-brother of Lisa Marie Presley, has spoken out following her death last week. The musician, who is the son of Priscilla Presley and her former partner Marco Garibaldi, shared Friday on Instagram that he hopes his older sister is “now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side.”
The Mandalorian and Grogu are back in action. On Monday night, Disney+ debuted the Season 3 trailer for “The Mandalorian,” dropping the highly anticipated first look during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the trailer for the new season,...
Brendan Fraser picks up best actor at Critics Choice Awards
In what could be the first of many major pieces of hardware for him this award season, Brendan Fraser picked up best actor for his role in film festival darling “The Whale” at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. Fraser had some mighty competition for the award, including Golden...
