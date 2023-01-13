Read full article on original website
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Opens up After Jayson Tatum's Historic 51-Point Performance
Jayson Tatum had arguably his best game of the season Monday afternoon. The Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets and Tatum shined for the shorthanded C's as they earned their seventh straight win, 130-118. Tatum poured in 51 points to go along with nine rebounds and five ...
numberfire.com
Suns' Duane Washington Jr. playing off of bench Monday
The Phoenix Suns did not list Duane Washington Jr. in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington Jr. made three straight starts for the banged up Suns over the past week, but will move to the bench for today's game with Landry Shamet (hip) back in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton coming off 76ers' bench on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tobias Harris missed Saturday's game due to left knee soreness. However, after entering the second leg of the back-to-back set with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. Harris will also start versus LeBron James and Co., sending Melton back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson not in Monday lineup
The Los Angeles Lakers did not include Juan Toscano-Anderson in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Toscano-Anderson will play with the second unit Monday as Patrick Beverley (illness) returns to the starting five against Houston. Our models project Toscano-Anderson for 13.6 fantasy points tonight, with 5.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Amir Coffey starting for Clippers Sunday in place of injured Marcus Morris
Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey will start Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Marcus Morris has been ruled out of action due to a left knee contusion. As a result, Coffey will step into the starting five given the rash of injuries on the wing for Los Angeles.
Pistons rookie Jalen Duren loses passport ahead of NBA Paris Game
The contest will take place at the Accor Arena, where presumed 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama won the LNB All-Star Game MVP award in December. Duren, who was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2022 NBA Draft, is only six weeks older than Wembanyama. The...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jalen Green (suspension) starting versus Lakers Monday; Daishen Nix back to the bench
The Houston Rockets will start Jalen Green (suspension) in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Green served a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area, and is now back in the starting lineup Monday. Daishen Nix will return to the bench. Our models project Green for 34.7 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Houston's Kevin Porter (foot) doubtful on Sunday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter Jr. looks like he will miss his second straight game after he was listed as doubtful with a left foot contusion. Kenyon Martin Jr. should see more minutes on Sunday if Porter Jr. is inactive.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hardaway Jr. will not be active after he was forced to leave on Saturday with a left ankle sprain. Expect Jaden Hardy to see more playing time versus a Trail Blazers' team rated 14th in opposing true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable on Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Edwards has recently been listed as questionable with recent hip soreness. Expect Jaylen Nowell to see more minutes if Edwards is ruled out. Edwards' current projection includes 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Max Christie coming off Lakers' bench on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Troy Brown Jr. has been coming off the bench as of late. However, versus Joel Embiid and the Sixers, that will change. He's been elevated to a spot with the first team on the wing, and Christie is headed back to the bench in a corresponding move.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) available Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. James started the day off with a questionable designation, but will suit up for the second straight day as the Lakers take on the Rockets. Our models project James for 53.5 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) active on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton II will be in uniform at home after the Portland guard was listed as probable. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Payton II to produce 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out for Clippers Tuesday
The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled out Luke Kennard (calf) for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Kennard will miss a fifth straight game as he recovers from a calf strain. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in his 29 appearances this season.
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (rest) starting in Saturday's lineup, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (rest) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Conley will make his 33rd start at point guard this season after he was rested on Friday. In 29.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Conley's Saturday expectation includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Georges Niang (illness) active for Saturday's game versus Utah
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (illness) is available for Saturday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. Niang will suit up versus his former team despite being labeled as questionable with an illness. In 17.2 expected minutes, our models project Niang to produce 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker playing second unit role for Utah on Saturday night
Utah Jazz shooting guard Nickel Alexander-Walker is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Alexander-Walker will come off the bench after Mike Conley was named Saturday's starter. In 15.1 expected minutes, our models project Alexander-Walker to record 7.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Kings starting Kevin Huerter (conditioning) on Sunday, Terence Davis to bench
Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (conditioning) is starting in Sunday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Huerter will start at shooting guard after he missed two games with an illness and conditioning reasons. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Huerter to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Huerter's projection includes 15.3...
