numberfire.com

Suns' Duane Washington Jr. playing off of bench Monday

The Phoenix Suns did not list Duane Washington Jr. in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington Jr. made three straight starts for the banged up Suns over the past week, but will move to the bench for today's game with Landry Shamet (hip) back in the starting five.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton coming off 76ers' bench on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tobias Harris missed Saturday's game due to left knee soreness. However, after entering the second leg of the back-to-back set with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. Harris will also start versus LeBron James and Co., sending Melton back to a bench role.
numberfire.com

Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson not in Monday lineup

The Los Angeles Lakers did not include Juan Toscano-Anderson in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Toscano-Anderson will play with the second unit Monday as Patrick Beverley (illness) returns to the starting five against Houston. Our models project Toscano-Anderson for 13.6 fantasy points tonight, with 5.2 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Houston's Kevin Porter (foot) doubtful on Sunday

Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter Jr. looks like he will miss his second straight game after he was listed as doubtful with a left foot contusion. Kenyon Martin Jr. should see more minutes on Sunday if Porter Jr. is inactive.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Mavericks rule out Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) on Sunday

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hardaway Jr. will not be active after he was forced to leave on Saturday with a left ankle sprain. Expect Jaden Hardy to see more playing time versus a Trail Blazers' team rated 14th in opposing true shooting percentage.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable on Monday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Edwards has recently been listed as questionable with recent hip soreness. Expect Jaylen Nowell to see more minutes if Edwards is ruled out. Edwards' current projection includes 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Max Christie coming off Lakers' bench on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Troy Brown Jr. has been coming off the bench as of late. However, versus Joel Embiid and the Sixers, that will change. He's been elevated to a spot with the first team on the wing, and Christie is headed back to the bench in a corresponding move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) available Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. James started the day off with a questionable designation, but will suit up for the second straight day as the Lakers take on the Rockets. Our models project James for 53.5 fantasy points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) active on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton II will be in uniform at home after the Portland guard was listed as probable. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Payton II to produce 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Luke Kennard (calf) out for Clippers Tuesday

The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled out Luke Kennard (calf) for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Kennard will miss a fifth straight game as he recovers from a calf strain. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in his 29 appearances this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kings starting Kevin Huerter (conditioning) on Sunday, Terence Davis to bench

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (conditioning) is starting in Sunday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Huerter will start at shooting guard after he missed two games with an illness and conditioning reasons. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Huerter to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Huerter's projection includes 15.3...
SACRAMENTO, CA

