Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Troy Brown Jr. has been coming off the bench as of late. However, versus Joel Embiid and the Sixers, that will change. He's been elevated to a spot with the first team on the wing, and Christie is headed back to the bench in a corresponding move.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO