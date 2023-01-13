ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith (illness) on Saturday, Chris Duarte to bench

Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nesmith will make his 25th start this season after the 23-year old was forced to miss two games with an illness. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked second in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards will be active for the later part of Minnesota's back-to-back despite recent hip soreness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 40.2 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 23.5 points, 5.6...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Christian Wood (ankle) available for Dallas Sunday night

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood will play Sunday in the team's game agianst the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood missed time recently due to a sprained right ankle. However, despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been cleared for active duty to close out the week. With Tim Hardaway Jr. sidelined, Wood will likely slide right into the vacated starting spot.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Mavericks rule out Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) on Sunday

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hardaway Jr. will not be active after he was forced to leave on Saturday with a left ankle sprain. Expect Jaden Hardy to see more playing time versus a Trail Blazers' team rated 14th in opposing true shooting percentage.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) available Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. James started the day off with a questionable designation, but will suit up for the second straight day as the Lakers take on the Rockets. Our models project James for 53.5 fantasy points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) out again Sunday for Houston

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll miss another game due to a left foot contusion. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to start again on the wing in Porter's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Luke Kennard (calf) out for Clippers Tuesday

The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled out Luke Kennard (calf) for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Kennard will miss a fifth straight game as he recovers from a calf strain. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in his 29 appearances this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Indiana's Aaron Nesmith (illness) active for Saturday's game versus Memphis

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) will play in Saturday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with an illness, Nesmith will be available on Saturday night. In 30.2 expected minutes, our models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Nesmith's Saturday projection includes 12.7 points, 4.9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Donovan Mitchell (illness) active for Cleveland's Saturday contest

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (illness) will play in Saturday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite a questionable designation with an illness, Mitchell will suit up on Saturday night. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Mitchell to score 40.7 FanDuel points. Mitchell's projection includes 26.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nassir Little (hip) probable for Portland's Sunday matchup against Dallas

Portland Trail Blazers small forward Nassir Little (hip) is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Little is on track to play in Sunday's rematch after the Trail Blazers' forward was listed as probable. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 321.3 minutes this season, Little is averaging...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Marcus Morris (knee) out for Clippers on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Sunday Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Morris is dealing with a left knee contusion. After entering the day with a doubtful tag, he has been ruled out as expected. Terance Mann and Robert Covington should see more work with the veteran sidelined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Al Horford (rest) on Saturday, Grant Williams to bench

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (rest) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Horford will make his 34th start this season after the veteran was sidelined one game for rest purposes. In 28.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 9.6...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (quad) questionable Monday for Miami

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with a left quadriceps strain, which is why he's missed the last week of games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Martin plays, Haywood Highsmith could revert to the bench.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson not in Monday lineup

The Los Angeles Lakers did not include Juan Toscano-Anderson in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Toscano-Anderson will play with the second unit Monday as Patrick Beverley (illness) returns to the starting five against Houston. Our models project Toscano-Anderson for 13.6 fantasy points tonight, with 5.2 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

