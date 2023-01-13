Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Amir Coffey starting for Clippers Sunday in place of injured Marcus Morris
Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey will start Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Marcus Morris has been ruled out of action due to a left knee contusion. As a result, Coffey will step into the starting five given the rash of injuries on the wing for Los Angeles.
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Opens up After Jayson Tatum's Historic 51-Point Performance
Jayson Tatum had arguably his best game of the season Monday afternoon. The Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets and Tatum shined for the shorthanded C's as they earned their seventh straight win, 130-118. Tatum poured in 51 points to go along with nine rebounds and five ...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith (illness) on Saturday, Chris Duarte to bench
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nesmith will make his 25th start this season after the 23-year old was forced to miss two games with an illness. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked second in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards will be active for the later part of Minnesota's back-to-back despite recent hip soreness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 40.2 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 23.5 points, 5.6...
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker playing second unit role for Utah on Saturday night
Utah Jazz shooting guard Nickel Alexander-Walker is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Alexander-Walker will come off the bench after Mike Conley was named Saturday's starter. In 15.1 expected minutes, our models project Alexander-Walker to record 7.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Christian Wood (ankle) available for Dallas Sunday night
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood will play Sunday in the team's game agianst the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood missed time recently due to a sprained right ankle. However, despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been cleared for active duty to close out the week. With Tim Hardaway Jr. sidelined, Wood will likely slide right into the vacated starting spot.
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hardaway Jr. will not be active after he was forced to leave on Saturday with a left ankle sprain. Expect Jaden Hardy to see more playing time versus a Trail Blazers' team rated 14th in opposing true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) available Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. James started the day off with a questionable designation, but will suit up for the second straight day as the Lakers take on the Rockets. Our models project James for 53.5 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jalen Green (suspension) starting versus Lakers Monday; Daishen Nix back to the bench
The Houston Rockets will start Jalen Green (suspension) in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Green served a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area, and is now back in the starting lineup Monday. Daishen Nix will return to the bench. Our models project Green for 34.7 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) out again Sunday for Houston
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll miss another game due to a left foot contusion. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to start again on the wing in Porter's absence.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out for Clippers Tuesday
The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled out Luke Kennard (calf) for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Kennard will miss a fifth straight game as he recovers from a calf strain. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in his 29 appearances this season.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Aaron Nesmith (illness) active for Saturday's game versus Memphis
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) will play in Saturday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with an illness, Nesmith will be available on Saturday night. In 30.2 expected minutes, our models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Nesmith's Saturday projection includes 12.7 points, 4.9...
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (illness) active for Cleveland's Saturday contest
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (illness) will play in Saturday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite a questionable designation with an illness, Mitchell will suit up on Saturday night. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Mitchell to score 40.7 FanDuel points. Mitchell's projection includes 26.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
numberfire.com
Nassir Little (hip) probable for Portland's Sunday matchup against Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Nassir Little (hip) is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Little is on track to play in Sunday's rematch after the Trail Blazers' forward was listed as probable. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 321.3 minutes this season, Little is averaging...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (knee) out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Sunday Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Morris is dealing with a left knee contusion. After entering the day with a doubtful tag, he has been ruled out as expected. Terance Mann and Robert Covington should see more work with the veteran sidelined.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (rest) on Saturday, Grant Williams to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (rest) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Horford will make his 34th start this season after the veteran was sidelined one game for rest purposes. In 28.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 9.6...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) questionable Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with a left quadriceps strain, which is why he's missed the last week of games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Martin plays, Haywood Highsmith could revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson not in Monday lineup
The Los Angeles Lakers did not include Juan Toscano-Anderson in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Toscano-Anderson will play with the second unit Monday as Patrick Beverley (illness) returns to the starting five against Houston. Our models project Toscano-Anderson for 13.6 fantasy points tonight, with 5.2 points,...
