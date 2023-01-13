Nearly 250,000 Kindergartners in U.S. Are Vulnerable to Measles Due to Slide in Vaccination Rates, CDC Says

Read full article on original website
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect those who are vaccinated, officials say
New York City health authorities warned that the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
These Are The Most Common Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB In Kids
If you have a sick kid at home, pay attention to these.
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. The study, which was published Thursday by the CDC, examined more than...
CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children
Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
Blood pressure medication recalled over potential cancer risk
A blood pressure medication has been recalled due to an increase in the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts. Lupin Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday recalled four lots of Quinapril tablets. The release by the FDA said the medication had too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. The medication was...
Linking cardiac arrest and COVID-19 vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Shortly after news broke that 54-year-old singer Lisa Marie Presley had died of cardiac arrest, some people were once...
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now
Pay attention to these common signs of infection.
Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant
If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
How Long Are You Protected After A COVID Infection Now?
COVID cases are rising as the new XBB subvariant spreads. Are you at risk for reinfection if you recently had the virus?
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
School Kids Hospitalized After Eating Food Possibly Contaminated By Snake
Images shared on social media showed a snake at the bottom of a pan that contained food that the children subsequently ate.
'COVID Isn't Over': Here's What Experts Expect The COVID-19 Pandemic To Be Like This Year
With the rise of highly transmissible variants including XBB, experts warn COVID is far from over. But there are new tools to help and more research is underway.
New COVID Variant XBB.1.5: What It Is, Symptoms and What You Should Know
A new COVID variant, marking a fusion between two recent strains that is even more contagious than its predecessors, is beginning to take hold in the U.S., but what exactly is it, how serious is it and what are the symptoms?. Here's a look at what we know so far...
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
Half think COVID vaccine is deadly
Nearly a third of the nation believes the COVID-19 vaccine has killed somebody they know, highlighting the safety concerns the public still has about the shot. As the first family renewed their call for the country to get vaccinated, 28% of likely voters told Rasmussen Reports that they “personally know” somebody they think died from the side effects of the shot.
A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds
Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
