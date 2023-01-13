ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 250,000 Kindergartners in U.S. Are Vulnerable to Measles Due to Slide in Vaccination Rates, CDC Says

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC
 4 days ago
Parade

CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children

Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
TEXAS STATE
dayton247now.com

Blood pressure medication recalled over potential cancer risk

A blood pressure medication has been recalled due to an increase in the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts. Lupin Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday recalled four lots of Quinapril tablets. The release by the FDA said the medication had too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. The medication was...
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
Reuters

U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke

Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
Washington Examiner

Half think COVID vaccine is deadly

Nearly a third of the nation believes the COVID-19 vaccine has killed somebody they know, highlighting the safety concerns the public still has about the shot. As the first family renewed their call for the country to get vaccinated, 28% of likely voters told Rasmussen Reports that they “personally know” somebody they think died from the side effects of the shot.
Gizmodo

A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds

Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.

