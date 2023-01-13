ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

7 Stranded as San Diego River Floodwaters Rise Near Old Town

As a storm dumped inches of rain on San Diego County, the San Diego and Tijuana Rivers became so engorged they flooded nearby roadways Monday, leading many drivers in need of rescue. In one massive rescue for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's (SDFD) swift water rescue team, seven people needed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man in San Diego Wounded From Shots Fired Through His Front Door

A 59-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot twice with multiple rounds fired through his front door in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 68th Street, the San Diego Police Department. A...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County

A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Mudslides, Flooding Plague San Diego's North County, Hit Hard By Atmospheric Rivers

This weekend's mighty atmospheric river caused significant flooding in much of San Diego, but perhaps hardest hit was North County. Mudslides were reported, with some roads and freeway lanes underwater, and, in some cases, flooding prevented some residents from leaving their neighborhoods. The property of one Escondido resident and business...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Drives Off Seaside Cliff in La Jolla, Rescued From Storm Waters

A lone motorist drove his car off a cliffside and onto some rocks, landing partially in the water in La Jolla Saturday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver became trapped in the car. Shortly after, first responders rescued the driver and took them to the hospital, likely with only minor injuries, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Hotel Guests in Mission Valley Evacuated Due to Flooding

Hotel guests staying on the first floor of the Riverleaf Inn in Mission Valley had to be evacuated Monday morning due to flooding from the most recent storm. The hotel is located in Hotel Circle near Interstate 8 and Taylor Street. Guests were told to evacuate as flood waters quickly rose through the area, also swamping cars and the hotel lobby.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Walking Man Stabbed Twice in Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Gas Prices Drop Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased one-tenth of a cent Monday to $4.535. The average price is 1.8 cents less than one week ago, 4.4 cents more than one month ago, and 9.3 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Four People Escape Safely After Small Plane Crash at Montgomery Field

Four people escaped safely Sunday after a small plane crashed at Montgomery Field, authorities said. The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, 3750 John J. Montgomery Drive in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Fire crews and medics responded to the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Power Restored for Most SDG&E Customers

As many as 14,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Coronado and other communities in San Diego County lost power Monday, but electricity was slowly being restored throughout the day. As of 6 p.m. Monday, an estimated 1,750 customers in seven communities -- including Bonita, Carlsbad, Oceanside and Ramona...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Searching for East Village Stabbing Suspect Near Petco Park

San Diego police are searching for the suspect who stabbed someone twice and hit them in the head in the East Village, according to the San Diego Police Department. A 34-year-old man was found with stab wounds, but still awake and breathing at K Street and Tony Gwynn Drive around 6:36 p.m., according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Rainy Weather Shelter Program Opens for Homeless in San Diego

Four inclement weather shelters for San Diegans experiencing homelessness will be activated Saturday by the San Diego Housing Commission. The shelters will open starting Saturday afternoon at the following locations:. Joan Kroc Center, can take up to 45 adults and an additional 10 beds for families with minor children and/or...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Humane Society Has Too Many Dogs, Fees Waived for First 100 Adoptions Through Sunday

The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) has too many dogs, and Mayor Todd Gloria stepped in to help. There are more than 600 dogs in the humane society’s care, according to Gary Weitzman, the organization’s president and CEO. That is far more than they should have, although Weitzman said they will never turn a dog away. Instead, they have had to get creative.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

What's Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service. Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego. No Delay in Trash Collection:. There will...
SAN DIEGO, CA

