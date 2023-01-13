The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) has too many dogs, and Mayor Todd Gloria stepped in to help. There are more than 600 dogs in the humane society’s care, according to Gary Weitzman, the organization’s president and CEO. That is far more than they should have, although Weitzman said they will never turn a dog away. Instead, they have had to get creative.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO