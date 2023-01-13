Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing CrisisDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
San Diego utility company offers customers up to $400 to pay gas and electric billsBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Coming to San Diego - Redevelopment of Horton Plaza and Lower Housing RentDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Related
NBC San Diego
Two Men Climb Tree as Otay River Rises in Jamul, East San Diego County
Two men were rescued from a tree in the middle of Otay River in Jamul on Monday. Cal Fire’s swift water rescue team ordinarily wouldn’t find victims stranded up a tree. But this would be no ordinary rescue. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the two men...
NBC San Diego
7 Stranded as San Diego River Floodwaters Rise Near Old Town
As a storm dumped inches of rain on San Diego County, the San Diego and Tijuana Rivers became so engorged they flooded nearby roadways Monday, leading many drivers in need of rescue. In one massive rescue for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's (SDFD) swift water rescue team, seven people needed...
NBC San Diego
Man in San Diego Wounded From Shots Fired Through His Front Door
A 59-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot twice with multiple rounds fired through his front door in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 68th Street, the San Diego Police Department. A...
NBC San Diego
People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County
A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
NBC San Diego
Rain Totals: Where In San Diego Did They Get TEN Inches of Rain?
Rain pelted San Diego County this weekend, but how much fell in your neighborhood?. Unless you live in the desert, most of the county saw 2 inches or more from two storm systems that pummeled the region from Saturday through Monday, with more rain on the way. Here are the...
NBC San Diego
Mudslides, Flooding Plague San Diego's North County, Hit Hard By Atmospheric Rivers
This weekend's mighty atmospheric river caused significant flooding in much of San Diego, but perhaps hardest hit was North County. Mudslides were reported, with some roads and freeway lanes underwater, and, in some cases, flooding prevented some residents from leaving their neighborhoods. The property of one Escondido resident and business...
NBC San Diego
Man Drives Off Seaside Cliff in La Jolla, Rescued From Storm Waters
A lone motorist drove his car off a cliffside and onto some rocks, landing partially in the water in La Jolla Saturday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver became trapped in the car. Shortly after, first responders rescued the driver and took them to the hospital, likely with only minor injuries, police said.
NBC San Diego
Hotel Guests in Mission Valley Evacuated Due to Flooding
Hotel guests staying on the first floor of the Riverleaf Inn in Mission Valley had to be evacuated Monday morning due to flooding from the most recent storm. The hotel is located in Hotel Circle near Interstate 8 and Taylor Street. Guests were told to evacuate as flood waters quickly rose through the area, also swamping cars and the hotel lobby.
NBC San Diego
Walking Man Stabbed Twice in Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego
A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Gas Prices Drop Slightly
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased one-tenth of a cent Monday to $4.535. The average price is 1.8 cents less than one week ago, 4.4 cents more than one month ago, and 9.3 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Rain Fell in San Diego County Saturday With First Storm
Rain pelted San Diego County Saturday night, but how much rain did San Diego County receive?. Most of the county saw at least an inch unless you live in the desert. San Diego received widespread rain and showers across the region as the first of two Pacific storms hit the region.
NBC San Diego
Four People Escape Safely After Small Plane Crash at Montgomery Field
Four people escaped safely Sunday after a small plane crashed at Montgomery Field, authorities said. The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, 3750 John J. Montgomery Drive in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Fire crews and medics responded to the...
NBC San Diego
Power Restored for Most SDG&E Customers
As many as 14,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Coronado and other communities in San Diego County lost power Monday, but electricity was slowly being restored throughout the day. As of 6 p.m. Monday, an estimated 1,750 customers in seven communities -- including Bonita, Carlsbad, Oceanside and Ramona...
NBC San Diego
Police Searching for East Village Stabbing Suspect Near Petco Park
San Diego police are searching for the suspect who stabbed someone twice and hit them in the head in the East Village, according to the San Diego Police Department. A 34-year-old man was found with stab wounds, but still awake and breathing at K Street and Tony Gwynn Drive around 6:36 p.m., according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.
NBC San Diego
San Diegan Neal Petties Who Put Mountain View Park on the Map Honored on MLK Day
Dozens gathered Monday afternoon at the World Beat Center in Balboa Park to honor Neal Petties, who worked to bring opportunities and culture to Black families at Mountain View Park in the 70s and 80s. Now, the park will soon bear his name. Petties now suffers from Alzheimer's and is...
NBC San Diego
Rainy Weather Shelter Program Opens for Homeless in San Diego
Four inclement weather shelters for San Diegans experiencing homelessness will be activated Saturday by the San Diego Housing Commission. The shelters will open starting Saturday afternoon at the following locations:. Joan Kroc Center, can take up to 45 adults and an additional 10 beds for families with minor children and/or...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Humane Society Has Too Many Dogs, Fees Waived for First 100 Adoptions Through Sunday
The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) has too many dogs, and Mayor Todd Gloria stepped in to help. There are more than 600 dogs in the humane society’s care, according to Gary Weitzman, the organization’s president and CEO. That is far more than they should have, although Weitzman said they will never turn a dog away. Instead, they have had to get creative.
NBC San Diego
What's Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service. Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego. No Delay in Trash Collection:. There will...
NBC San Diego
Let it Snow: Following Devastating Storm, Mountains Hit With Low-Elevation Snowfall
With the heaviest rain behind us, San Diego County is preparing for a dumping of snow Tuesday as a series of winter storms continues to pummel the region. Snow levels were expected to drop below 5,000 Monday night and even further on Tuesday morning as a cold front moves into Southern California, bringing snow to areas as low as Pine Valley.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Starts Week Off With More Rainstorms, Gusty Winds and Snow
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday with the heaviest activity arriving late Sunday evening and Monday morning, forecasters said. Rain:. Expect showers to accompany your commute Monday morning, especially for those near the coast, according...
Comments / 0