Marquette, MI

Yoga comes to Down Wind Sports in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Down Wind Sports in Munising will be hosting Yoop Dog Yoga on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Yoga class will be open to all ages and skill levels. Angela Miller, the owner of Yoop Dog Yoga, says yoga provides a much needed rest in a busy world.
UPCROSS hosts fat tire bike race at Negaunee ski complex

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - People got outside in the cold to participate in a biking competition. UPCROSS held a fat tire race at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee on Sunday. This is the organization’s first race in their series in the next coming weeks. Participants could race in a short or long version of the course.
906 Restyle launches website

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A retail store in Marquette has launched a new website. 906 Restyle is a clothing store that buys and sells women’s new and gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and housewares. The store’s owner says the new website will help them reach new customers and continue...
Travel website names Marquette a top town to visit in the winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TheTravel.com, a website about “Travel inspiration to the most interesting places on earth,” has named Marquette as a top town to visit during the winter. Author Mia Sims described Marquette as “the perfect winter destination for outdoor adventures.”. This came as no surprise...
Flamingos in the Snow encourages kids to read this winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is encouraging kids to read this winter with a program called Flamingos in the Snow. Registration opens this upcoming Tuesday. You can then pick up a plastic flamingo to put in your yard. Kids will also get reading sheets and a starter habitat kit. After filling out a reading sheet, kids can pick a new animal to put in their habitat.
Nordic Ski Set for Seeley Hills Classic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s and Women’s Nordic Ski teams are on the road this weekend, traveling to Cable, Wisconsin to compete in the Seeley Hills SuperTour on Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15. The event consists of a 32K Classic Mass Start...
Michigan Ice Fest offering Ice Climbing Tours in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - At Down Wind Sports in Munising, Michigan Ice Fest is offering lessons to people interested in ice climbing. Lessons include learning how to use equipment, as well as a guided climb. Emily Gantner, a Michigan Ice Fest guide, says that ice climbing is more about technique...
Dorothy Paad launches new book with book signing

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. children’s author hosted a book signing this weekend. Dorothy Paad recently published her second book, Dorothy is Moving Mountains. It’s a prequel to her first book, Dance Your Dance, Sing Your Song. It recounts her experience learning how to downhill ski with cerebral palsy, which she says gave her an immense confidence boost.
Michigan Tech hockey falls against St. Thomas, NMU Men's basketball downs the Huskies and NMU women's basketball comes up short, NMU Swim and Dive beat UWSP

Friday Night Fever: Michigan Tech Hockey beats St. Thomas, Houghton Hockey edges out Brother Rice. Michigan Tech Hockey beats St. Thomas, Houghton Hockey edges out Brother Rice, and HS Boys and Girls Hoops from around the U.P. Shane Richardson joins NMU as new head football coach. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023...
United Sportsmen Inc. hosts Gun and Knife Show

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. More than 45 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Organizers...
Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on US-2 after another driver had a tire blow out. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 12:34 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview just south of S. Hill Rd. for a crash between two pickup trucks.
Wildcat men’s basketball downs the Huskies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Dylan Kuehl had a 19-point, 17-rebound double-double, and Max Bjorklund led the attack with 22 points to help the Northern Michigan men’s basketball team (14-3, 6-1) win its eighth straight, knocking off Michigan Tech (4-12, 1-6) with a 90-65 victory. Dylan Kuehl went 8-10...
