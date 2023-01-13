Read full article on original website
Yoga comes to Down Wind Sports in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Down Wind Sports in Munising will be hosting Yoop Dog Yoga on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Yoga class will be open to all ages and skill levels. Angela Miller, the owner of Yoop Dog Yoga, says yoga provides a much needed rest in a busy world.
UPCROSS hosts fat tire bike race at Negaunee ski complex
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - People got outside in the cold to participate in a biking competition. UPCROSS held a fat tire race at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee on Sunday. This is the organization’s first race in their series in the next coming weeks. Participants could race in a short or long version of the course.
906 Restyle launches website
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A retail store in Marquette has launched a new website. 906 Restyle is a clothing store that buys and sells women’s new and gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and housewares. The store’s owner says the new website will help them reach new customers and continue...
Travel website names Marquette a top town to visit in the winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TheTravel.com, a website about “Travel inspiration to the most interesting places on earth,” has named Marquette as a top town to visit during the winter. Author Mia Sims described Marquette as “the perfect winter destination for outdoor adventures.”. This came as no surprise...
Flamingos in the Snow encourages kids to read this winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is encouraging kids to read this winter with a program called Flamingos in the Snow. Registration opens this upcoming Tuesday. You can then pick up a plastic flamingo to put in your yard. Kids will also get reading sheets and a starter habitat kit. After filling out a reading sheet, kids can pick a new animal to put in their habitat.
Nordic Ski Set for Seeley Hills Classic
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s and Women’s Nordic Ski teams are on the road this weekend, traveling to Cable, Wisconsin to compete in the Seeley Hills SuperTour on Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15. The event consists of a 32K Classic Mass Start...
Michigan Ice Fest offering Ice Climbing Tours in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - At Down Wind Sports in Munising, Michigan Ice Fest is offering lessons to people interested in ice climbing. Lessons include learning how to use equipment, as well as a guided climb. Emily Gantner, a Michigan Ice Fest guide, says that ice climbing is more about technique...
Shane Richardson looks ahead to season as Wildcats’ new football coach
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Shane Richardson, the new NMU football coach says it starts with culture. Richardson sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson to talk about his new position, where he’ll begin to make changes and moving to the Upper Peninsula with his wife and their four children.
Snowmobile trails in western Marquette County in good condition despite warm temperatures
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowmobilers have been able to hit the trails, despite the unseasonably warm climate. Maple Ridge Resort has seen a lot of snowmobiles since the start of the season. The owner of the resort, Nicole Haskett, has been receiving good news about the trails. “My riders have...
Gwinn Area Public Schools Board approves new HVAC system for Gwinn Middle & High School
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Middle & High School will soon be getting a new HVAC system. The school district’s board of education approved a bid of $1,600,000 from United Contractors to install new internal ventilators, external ventilators and other new HVAC components at a meeting on Monday.
Dorothy Paad launches new book with book signing
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. children’s author hosted a book signing this weekend. Dorothy Paad recently published her second book, Dorothy is Moving Mountains. It’s a prequel to her first book, Dance Your Dance, Sing Your Song. It recounts her experience learning how to downhill ski with cerebral palsy, which she says gave her an immense confidence boost.
Negaunee boy's basketball beats Hancock, Escanaba girl's basketball remains undefeated
Michigan Tech hockey falls against St. Thomas, NMU Men's basketball downs the Huskies and NMU women's basketball comes up short, NMU Swim and Dive beat UWSP. Michigan Tech hockey falls against St. Thomas, NMU Men's basketball downs the Huskies and NMU women's basketball comes up short, NMU Swim and Dive beats UWSP.
American Legion Post 444 tackles hunger with ‘Da Yooper SOUPer Bowl’
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post 444 is looking for food donations. “Da Yooper SOUPer Bowl” is the first ever food drive looking to tackle hunger in the local community and restock the food pantry for St. Vincent Depaul in L’Anse, Michigan. Vice Commander at Legion Post...
Michigan Tech hockey falls against St. Thomas, NMU Men's basketball downs the Huskies and NMU women's basketball comes up short, NMU Swim and Dive beat UWSP
United Sportsmen Inc. hosts Gun and Knife Show
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. More than 45 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Organizers...
Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on US-2 after another driver had a tire blow out. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 12:34 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview just south of S. Hill Rd. for a crash between two pickup trucks.
Wildcat men’s basketball downs the Huskies
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Dylan Kuehl had a 19-point, 17-rebound double-double, and Max Bjorklund led the attack with 22 points to help the Northern Michigan men’s basketball team (14-3, 6-1) win its eighth straight, knocking off Michigan Tech (4-12, 1-6) with a 90-65 victory. Dylan Kuehl went 8-10...
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident the night before Thanksgiving, was arraigned in Marquette County District Court. 55-year-old Steven Laitinen was arraigned on one charge of Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Serious Personal Injury Accident. According to court records, Laitinen...
