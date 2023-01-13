ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Detroit News

Huizenga bill would prohibit federal regulators from banning gas stoves

Washington ― A Michigan lawmaker has introduced a bill in Congress that would preemptively prohibit the federal government from restricting or banning the use of gas stoves, though the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission recently insisted it has no plans to do so. The legislation from Republican...
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued

Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
CALIFORNIA STATE

