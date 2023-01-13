ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bad O Knows
4d ago

My deepest condolences go out to the murdered Teacher and his Family, I hope justice will prevail. LAPD thinks any one in California of color are from Watts or Compton and don't matter.

Valerie Atkinson
4d ago

This is the problem with LAPD and racist law enforcement. I’ve seen footage of heavily inebriated Caucasian individuals who have assaulted police officers - while resisting arrest- who were neither tazed, tackled or murdered during said attempted arrest. Another instance of police showing restraint with an offender was the Caucasian boy who murdered several African Americans (by shooting them) in their church. Not only did the police peacefully detain him- they took him to grab a meal on the way to the station.Even without knowing the full details of what occurred- I can reflect on how African American people- indigenous peoples are not seen by Caucasian police in the same light as they see Caucasian perps or suspects. Force, excessive use of restraints and even murder are the tools of trade against indigenous individuals by racist people behind a badge. Shameful and unfair use of force. Who gets murdered due to a DUI?? C’mon already! This is ridiculous

Russian ArtillerySpetsnazRuss....Blyat!!
4d ago

In any country if you resist the police expect this outcome. Police is always right even if they aren’t.

