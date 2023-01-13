While on-the-job back pain is a common complaint, it doesn’t have to be an inevitable part of your daily work life if you undertake some prevention measures. “It really depends on the type of work you do,” said Allison Hamburger, physician assistant at UCHealth Occupational Medicine Clinic in Steamboat Springs. “But no matter what your job is, you can be proactive in the way you lift heavy objects, do repetitive tasks or sit at a desk.”

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO