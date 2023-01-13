ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies in 'tree well' accident at Colorado ski resort

A skier died at Steamboat Resort on Friday after an accident involving a tree well, according to officials from the Routt County Coroner's Office. A spokesperson from the resort reported that Steamboat ski patrol was notified of a guest in distress on Friday morning. The team responded and the victim was transported to a hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

What to wear in a Yampa Valley winter

Editor’s Note: This story was originally published in the Explore Steamboat magazine that was published Jan. 13, 2023. Every November, the cold and snow return to Steamboat Springs, but those who have grown up with it or spent years working in it have discovered what it takes to be comfortable as they face the elements outside.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
steamboatradio.com

Jo Stanko appointed to new job with Colorado Dept. of Agriculture

Longtime Routt County rancher Jo Stanko has been appointed as the Regional Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. She will serve as a liaison between the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and her community of Northwest Colorado, and other agriculture communities across the state. “I’m excited to have this position to represent Northwest...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Former Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins looks back on 12 years in office

As former Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins passes the torch to his successor, Doug Scherar, Wiggins took time Monday, Jan. 16, to reflect on his career in Routt County. A graduate from the Lively Law Enforcement Academy in Tallahassee, Florida, Wiggins joined the Steamboat Springs Police Department in 1999. He then worked as a deputy for the sheriff’s office for three years before returning to SSPD to lead the multi-agency All Crimes Enforcement Team.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Police Department promotes Officer Brian Arthur to sergeant

The Steamboat Springs Police Department recently promoted Patrol Officer Brian Arthur to sergeant, the department announced Friday, Jan 13. “I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Officer Brian Arthur to Sergeant!” SSPD Commander Mark Beckett said in a news release. “Brian is incredibly deserving of this achievement, and I know he will do a fantastic job for our department and the community in his new role.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Monday Medical: Getting in front of back pain while at work

While on-the-job back pain is a common complaint, it doesn’t have to be an inevitable part of your daily work life if you undertake some prevention measures. “It really depends on the type of work you do,” said Allison Hamburger, physician assistant at UCHealth Occupational Medicine Clinic in Steamboat Springs. “But no matter what your job is, you can be proactive in the way you lift heavy objects, do repetitive tasks or sit at a desk.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Department of Agriculture hires Routt County rancher

The Colorado Department of Agriculture hired two regional assistant commissioners of agriculture, one of whom is Routt County rancher Jo Stanko. According to a news release, the positions were created in late 2022 to make it more feasible for working farmers and ranchers to get involved with the department. The assistant commissioners will help the department create and build relationships with agricultural communities.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat basketball rides four game win streak

Traveling for a third straight game, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team went up against Rifle on Saturday, Jan. 14, looking to extend its winning streak. Leading the way on offense, Steamboat senior Austin Moore put up 17 points, draining three from beyond the arc. As a team, the Sailors...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy