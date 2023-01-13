Read full article on original website
Skier gets lost after entering backcountry from Colorado resort
An hours-long search mission was carried out by crews from Routt Country Search and Rescue and Steamboat Resort ski patrol on Wednesday, after a skier entered the backcountry through an access gate at Steamboat Resort, according to resort officials. The skier reportedly made a wrong turn and was hiking uphill...
Skier dies in 'tree well' accident at Colorado ski resort
A skier died at Steamboat Resort on Friday after an accident involving a tree well, according to officials from the Routt County Coroner's Office. A spokesperson from the resort reported that Steamboat ski patrol was notified of a guest in distress on Friday morning. The team responded and the victim was transported to a hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ski area updates: What’s new at Steamboat Resort, Howelsen Hill and Bluebird Backcountry?
Editor’s Note: This story was originally published in the Explore Steamboat magazine that was published Jan. 13, 2023. Steamboat Springs is a bit off the beaten path compared to some other resort towns in Colorado, but there are still three ski areas nearby for skiers and riders to choose from.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
What to wear in a Yampa Valley winter
Editor’s Note: This story was originally published in the Explore Steamboat magazine that was published Jan. 13, 2023. Every November, the cold and snow return to Steamboat Springs, but those who have grown up with it or spent years working in it have discovered what it takes to be comfortable as they face the elements outside.
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Howelsen course challenged Alpine snowboarders, but two racers repeatedly found victory
Coming down the face of Howelsen Hill at top speeds, some of the best Alpine snowboarders on the planet assembled in Steamboat Springs for the Race to the Cup event Thursday, Jan. 12 to Saturday, Jan. 14. The Race to the Cup series hosts three total event weekends, the first...
First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
What’s next for Craig? Community, county look ahead to an economy without coal
When Jennifer Holloway was hired as executive director of the Craig Chamber of Commerce, “I didn’t know what I was getting into, I’ll be honest,” she says. “I thought this would just be a fun little community job where you throw parades,” she remembers with a laugh.
steamboatradio.com
Jo Stanko appointed to new job with Colorado Dept. of Agriculture
Longtime Routt County rancher Jo Stanko has been appointed as the Regional Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. She will serve as a liaison between the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and her community of Northwest Colorado, and other agriculture communities across the state. “I’m excited to have this position to represent Northwest...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Former Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins looks back on 12 years in office
As former Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins passes the torch to his successor, Doug Scherar, Wiggins took time Monday, Jan. 16, to reflect on his career in Routt County. A graduate from the Lively Law Enforcement Academy in Tallahassee, Florida, Wiggins joined the Steamboat Springs Police Department in 1999. He then worked as a deputy for the sheriff’s office for three years before returning to SSPD to lead the multi-agency All Crimes Enforcement Team.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Police Department promotes Officer Brian Arthur to sergeant
The Steamboat Springs Police Department recently promoted Patrol Officer Brian Arthur to sergeant, the department announced Friday, Jan 13. “I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Officer Brian Arthur to Sergeant!” SSPD Commander Mark Beckett said in a news release. “Brian is incredibly deserving of this achievement, and I know he will do a fantastic job for our department and the community in his new role.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Getting in front of back pain while at work
While on-the-job back pain is a common complaint, it doesn’t have to be an inevitable part of your daily work life if you undertake some prevention measures. “It really depends on the type of work you do,” said Allison Hamburger, physician assistant at UCHealth Occupational Medicine Clinic in Steamboat Springs. “But no matter what your job is, you can be proactive in the way you lift heavy objects, do repetitive tasks or sit at a desk.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Learn to recognize overdose, secure free harm reduction kits at Bud Werner Library’s fentanyl film screening
Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Indie Lens season of films and community conversation continues with a screening of “Love in the Name of Fentanyl” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in Library Hall. Following the film, the Steamboat Springs Youth Action Council will give a presentation of the signs/symptoms...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Department of Agriculture hires Routt County rancher
The Colorado Department of Agriculture hired two regional assistant commissioners of agriculture, one of whom is Routt County rancher Jo Stanko. According to a news release, the positions were created in late 2022 to make it more feasible for working farmers and ranchers to get involved with the department. The assistant commissioners will help the department create and build relationships with agricultural communities.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat basketball rides four game win streak
Traveling for a third straight game, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team went up against Rifle on Saturday, Jan. 14, looking to extend its winning streak. Leading the way on offense, Steamboat senior Austin Moore put up 17 points, draining three from beyond the arc. As a team, the Sailors...
