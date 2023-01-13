ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Miguel Rojas Shows He's Ready to Fit Right in with LA

By Noah Camras
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2wtg_0kCy0xoH00

Miguel Rojas is ready to slide right in with the Dodgers and make a difference in the clubhouse.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers made a surprise deal, trading for Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas. In return, the Dodgers sent over No. 15 ranked shortstop prospect Jacob Amaya. With the deal, Rojas returns to the place where he made his MLB debut in 2014 and where he should fit right back in right away.

The move made a ton of sense, as the Dodgers desperately lacked depth in the infield, especially up the middle. Just Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor had experience playing shortstop, and the Dodgers needed Taylor to play in the outfield. So, adding Rojas, who finished as a Golf Glove finalist last year at the shortstop position with 15 defensive runs saved above average, made sense.

Rojas is getting set for his second stint with the Dodgers and is very excited to be in Los Angeles for a second time. He knows he’s a different player than he was nine years ago, and while on local radio on Wednesday said that he’s looking forward to reconnecting with some familiar faces in the Dodgers clubhouse.

"Coming to a clubhouse with a lot of guys who have experienced going to the World Series like Mookie (Betts), all the guys in the Dodgers organization that won in 2020 plus Freddie Freeman. I mean, I played with Freddie really close to him throughout my career here in the National League. And then J.D. Martinez, I hit with him in the offseason. I know a lot of guys even before I got there. I just text Clayton Kershaw and I told him, 'it's time for me to play behind you again.' And that's one of the things I enjoyed the most throughout my entire career.

Rojas also said that he wants to continue to get better and help find ways for this team to win.

So, I'm happy to come back to see familiar faces in a different place in my career because I'm not the same player that I was in 2014. I've been learning a lot and hopefully I can actually help the clubhouse with all the things that I've learned throughout my career."

The Dodgers are coming off a disappointing end to the 2022 season, so hopefully the new guys can bring some new passion to the clubhouse.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team

The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow. Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing. Padre orgulloso. ❤️ Proud Dad. 🫶 #VG27 pic.twitter.com/znD0VA0trW — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 15, 2023 Here was Vlad’s other tweet: “A new... The post Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB

The Mayor’s term is officially over. Veteran infielder Travis Shaw announced over social media on Monday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old Shaw played eight career MLB seasons. To the game of baseball, Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M2aBpppx9G — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) January 16, 2023 Shaw began his career with the Boston... The post Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ riskiest MLB offseason move

The Boston Red Sox have had an interesting offseason to this point. Public opinion of the team was at an all-time low after Xander Bogaerts departed in free agency to sign a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres, and the front office has been scrambling to fix things ever since.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Padres make MLB history with record signing

The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes

The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter

On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy