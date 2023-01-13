ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge

By Jason Kotowski
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge.

Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail.

“Bryant advised he intended to benefit financially from the juvenile’s illegal sex dates,” Bakersfield police Officer Robert Tyo wrote in a probable cause declaration. Bryant communicated his plans through conversations on social media, according to the declaration.

Police arrested Bryant on Monday when he arrived to meet the minor, according to the filing. He’s scheduled to return to court Jan. 24.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and multiple events have been scheduled in Kern County to raise awareness of the crime. They include the following:

Jan. 17 – Fox Theater, “ Wake Up ,” film starting at 6 p.m. at 2001 H. St.

Jan. 18 – 5K Race Against Human Trafficking from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Highway.

Jan. 25 – Light up the Night event starting 6 p.m. at The Garden at 900 22nd St.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

